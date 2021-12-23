75+ Pisces Quotes To Share With Your Favorite Fish

Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty

What a wonderful world we live in, thanks to Pisces! Pisces are the dreamers of the zodiac. They are the artists, the feelers, the lovers, and the sensitive souls. If you have a little “fish” in your life, you may want a bit more insight about the sign — and Pisces quotes can give that to you. Words of wisdom about this sign can clue you into some of the many things that make this member of the zodiac so unique and special.

Of course, there are some aspects of living with a Pisces that are no mystery at all. You might notice that your favorite Pisces often gets lost in a daydream and probably has a library filled with journals in which they share their hopes, desires, and the more significant questions at large. Symbolized by two entwined fish, Pisces represents the link between the conscious and the subconscious worlds. They’re always looking for the deeper meaning of life and how their past can best inform their future. One of the biggest challenges of being a dreamy Pisces is remaining present.

It’s too common for Pisces to get caught up in both their reveries and the mistakes they’ve made. Because they are so sensitive, a Pisces is very hard on themself. They’re basically a walking sponge for emotions, so it’s also easy for them to pick up on the energy and feelings of others and absorb them as their own. It’s a double-edged sword — the feelings can be heavy to handle at times, but one of the greatest gifts of a Pisces’ extreme empathy is their friendship. While they like their alone time, a Pisces shows up through thick and thin. They’re the ones who can handle your hardships and can help soothe you. Getting lost in talks about love and feelings is one of their favorite things to do.

And let’s not forget about their expansive imagination. No wonder Pisces are great creatives and visionaries! Think Rihanna, Emily Blunt, Drew Barrymore, Daniel Craig, Albert Einstein, and Steve Jobs. They are constantly envisioning big projects and cinematic-worthy dreams. Because they are also intuitive (some might say even psychic), they often know how to make those dreams come true — that is, if they don’t get in their own way first (which they have a tendency to do).

If you’re interested in learning more about one of the most magical zodiac signs, below are quotes on Pisces, about Pisces, and by Pisces to give you insight into this fascinating fish.

Best Pisces Quotes

“Fact. Pisces is the most wobbly sign of the zodiac.” — Mary English “Excuse me while I have a Pisces moment.” — Patricia Lantz “I don’t need the facts. I’m a Pisces.” — Phil Volatile “Pisces is an era of storms and of wholesale disintegration.” — Dane Rudhyar “With Pisces, one is all, and all is love.” — Lynn Hayes “There is another side to the Pisces nature and that is the brutal honesty that can catch others off guard.” — Rosemary Breen “Pisces are the great chameleons of the zodiac. They often survive through the art of camouflage.” — Genevieve A. Vierling “I am a Pisces, a fish out of water, searching for a way back home.” — James Kidd “Pisces will always forgive you. It will follow an intense cold shoulder attack.” — Unknown “A Pisces knows no boundaries and dances with their limitlessness.” — Patricia Lantz “When the sun is in Pisces, expect weariness and sadness.” — Deborah Harkness “Because they are so sensitive, Pisces are like a sponge — they soak up everything around them. They are a product of their environment.” — Maria Shaw “I mean, I grew up with pretty down-to-earth, atheist parents, but I was born a Pisces.” — Melissa Auf der Maur. “I’m a Pisces, and Pisces have this weird inability to be completely spontaneous. We’re too conscious of our actions. I’ve always been way too sensible for my own good.” — Billy Corgan “I am a Pisces, and I am a storyteller. This means that I feel emotions intensely: both my own and those in my stories.” — Hilary Thompson “Start describing the ocean, and you’re getting closer to describing Pisces. Words like vast, deep, powerful, ever-changing come to mind perhaps.” — Genevieve Vierling “When Pisces go to war, there’s never a shortage of broken hearts.” — Phil Volatile “Being in love with a Pisces is an experience in mystery, enchantment, a joy forever.” — Susan Miller “Pisces can be passionate one moment and cool the next, for no apparent reason. The people who love Pisces must learn to accept this.” — Margarete Beim “A Pisces is genetically predisposed to stay camouflaged.” — Patricia Lantz “A Pisces woman knows exactly what is going on. There’s not a man around who pull the wool over her eyes for very long.” — American AstroAnalysts Institute “I find being a Pisces a bit of a rollercoaster sometimes! I can talk myself right in and right out of any decision, any subject, any time.” — Mary English “But a Pisces will always appreciate the inner person rather than the outer behavior.” — Debbie Frank “A Pisces will give you golden advice.” — Unknown “People born under Pisces are creative, highly sensitive to their surroundings, and have telepathic perception.” — Ruth Aharoni “Pisces are easy-going and resilient, love entertaining, and welcome strangers with open arms.” — Peter Balin “Pisces expresses as accepting, believing, caring, changeable, compassionate, dependent, dreamy, emotional, faithful, gullible, impressionable, intuitive, loving, mystical, psychic, religious, spiritual, trusting, understanding, and willing to sacrifice.” — Gene F. Collins “To attract a Pisces woman, a man must be a bit dapper but very tasteful.” — Jenni Kosarin “A Pisces man is a dreamer, and if it were up to him, he’d like to get away to some private island on a regular basis.” — Sylvia Friedman “Pisces is attuned to tranquility in its own way. The Fish searches for calm waters that soothe its sensitive emotional nature.” — Bernie Ashman “Pisces are reserved in their manners and are liable to draw premature conclusions on any matter.” — Saket Shah “The twelfth house, where Pisces resides, is the place where the mystical meets the mind. Some say that Pisces, in the last house, is a sign that encompasses a little bit of every sign that came before it.” — Stacey Wolf “Your best companions are those born in Pisces, Libra, and Virgo.” — Bhakti Seva “There’s an ephemeral, now you see them now you don’t, quality to a Pisces.” — Patricia Lantz “We Pisceans know how to swim without water.” — Munia Khan “You possess a unique, innate ability to see most aspects of most situations all at once!” — Rosemary Breen

Quotes By Famous Pisces