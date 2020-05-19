What The HELL Is Going On With This Bonkers Real Estate Listing?

Zillow

Unique doesn’t quite do this house justice

If you’re in the market for a new house with a little quirky, old-world charm, have we got a doozy for you. One Twitter user found a whopper of a listing in the Pittsburgh area that’s sure to provide hours of entertainment for its owners.

“I just discovered the greatest house listing of all time. It starts out very unassuming and modest,” Twitter user Middle-Aged Rust Belt Voter posted. As noted, the house takes a hard left after that, from “wow, that’s somewhat surprising,” to “what the fuck is happening here?” real quick-like. The description states this house is perfect for those who love “fun and adventure,” but I’d add you should be partial to aliens, helicopters, and old-timey haunted houses (not necessarily in that order).

I just discovered the greatest house listing of all time. It starts out very unassuming and modest. pic.twitter.com/cCubUFd1k4 — Middle-Aged Rust Belt Voter (@frazierapproves) May 18, 2020

According to the listing, the property starts out with “castle décor sunken living rm,” with an “oak-beamed ceiling, hardwood floors, and brick fireplace.” Sounds charming, right?

But wait. There’s more.

Once you take in the bones of the place, you’ll see the owners really ripped the ass out of things by giving potential buyers a talking space alien that will greet you before finding a spacious dining room made even classier with a floor to ceiling outer space wall mural.

If that’s not enough to whet your appetite, how about a room fitted with a computer and controls from an Apache helicopter, tropical island- themed bedroom complete with strategically placed seashells, and a 1970’s “hippie crash pad bedroom.” No word if the bong, 8-track player, or Mad magazines come included in the price.

There is also a pool and beachy-looking hut with some umbrella tables in the backyard which is “under warranty” that can provide some much-needed shade during those hot Pittsburgh summer nights or provide respite from the nightmares you’ll most certainly develop living here.

There are no signs of shiplap or a “man cave,” which will be a disappointment for most of today’s buyers, but can you really put a price on a beach getaway without actually getting away? I think not.

One picture not highlighted on Twitter than I found particularly interesting is this use of space. I’m not sure if this is where seances are held or if this is reserved for summoning the ghost of Elvis or just a place to kick back after a long day and sing some karaoke. Whatever future owners use it for, it comes with a nice, warm bear-skin rug to kick back on and relax.

All of this for the low, low price of $159,900. Throw in the water bed and we’ll pay full ask.