Don’t let those dreaded April, May, and June showers put a damper on your parade. Remember, it takes sunshine and rain to make rainbows. 😉 When you’re equipped with the right rainy day gear (Rain boots? Check. Rain jacket? Check.), running after the kids in the rain will be a little better…er…dryer.

We’ve done some market research to bring you the best mom-approved umbrellas that are stylish, compact, and windproof. Whether you’re in search of a spare umbrella to keep in your purse at all times or are ready for an upgrade, say no more. If there’s one thing all moms should invest in, it’s a dang good umbrella that won’t break after just a few uses. We know you’ve got your inexpensive basics covered, we want these to feel *new*. And the kiddos? No, they can’t share these. We’ve found the best, kids umbrellas for them, too.

Compact Automatic Rain Umbrella Butterfly Design Blue Ready for your kids to ooh and aah in amazement?? La Bella Umbrella’s line of smart umbrellas just may outshine the rest. At 46-inches, their umbrella canopies are significantly larger than most you’ll find on the market. However, they still fold up to a compact, convenient size. Additionally, they have an automatic open and kid-approved soft close, and even come with a matching sleeve. Of the beautiful and innovative designs (including this beautiful blue butterfly pattern), Ella Aizenshtat, the co-founder of La Bella Umbrella says, “We traveled a lot and collected umbrellas wherever we went—colorful, brilliant designs that stood out from the crowd and depicted the different cities we visited. This brought us so much joy that we wanted to share it with others, by creating our unique designs. We wanted to stand out from the crowd not just in beauty, but also in functionality. We didn’t want to sell beautiful umbrellas that would break in just a few months. It took years of research and testing before we went online with our first products—figuring out what really makes the best umbrella. We started our lives in completely different fields and just followed our passion…it brings us so much joy to see and hear others exclaim at the uniqueness and originality of our designs. We hope to one day see the rainy streets covered in color with La Bella Umbrellas.” $45 AT AMAZON

Rain Drop Travel Umbrella Rain check, please. When you find an umbrella that puts an extra spring in your step, you know you’ve struck gold. Cue the whimsy: This panache-packed rain drop travel umbrella from Kate Spade New York is such a perennial classic. It’s a bit more pricey than some but helloooo, you’re paying for quality. If you’ve ever experienced a bad umbrella (aka, the kind you pick up from a street stand for $4), then you know spending a few extra bucks is worth it in the long run. One customer calls it fun and durable. “This umbrella has withstood the crazy Chicago winds and looks cute to boot!” You heard it first. Pssst: If any spouses are reading this, take it from this hubby, “I bought this umbrella for my wife and she absolutely loved it. She loves how you just press a button and it opens and folds up so all you have to do is pull it down. Super convenient for rainy days because it fits right in her purse so she can take it everywhere.” $48 AT KATE SPADE

Rain-Mate Compact Travel Umbrella Not only does this Rain-Mate Compact Travel Umbrella tick all the boxes (streamlined, functional, and budget-friendly) but it has nearly 4,000 ratings on Amazon. We don’t like to toot our horn, but we think we’ve found a winner. Still not convinced? Should anything happen to your Rain-Mate umbrella, it comes with a lifetime replacement guarantee—they’ll send you a new umbrella at no extra charge. It’s available in multiple colors, including this mesmerizing blue sky print that will keep your crying baby calm AF during a torrential downpour. Most importantly, the windproof design makes it safe to venture outside without fear of your umbrella blowing away or turning inside out. The automatic open and close button requires zero hassle (no folding or pinched fingers!). This Amazon customer, says, “Opens and closes really easily and quickly. The umbrella is a great (large) size, despite being small enough to take just about anywhere when it’s closed-up. It could easily fit in a large purse or tote. Really nice umbrella, and windproof, too!” $21 AT AMAZON

Original Moustache Bubble Umbrella Meet your new rainy day accessory for when the skies are gray. The Original Moustache Bubble Umbrella from Hunter, the purveyor of everyone’s favorite rain boots, is perfectly suitable for the modern-day Mary Poppins. This large umbrella features an extra-wide transparent canopy to keep you and your little ones dry. It’s made from fibreglass and reinforced plastic and boasts an easy manual-open design. The welded seam construction is durable enough to withstand tough winds and heavy rain. Hopefully, you’re not out and about in such sh*tty weather conditions, but as you know, when it rains, it POURS. Since you can’t try before you buy, we’ll let the reviews give you some clarity. This customer says, “I bought this umbrella and the shape of it and see-through design is excellent. Walking in heavy Manchester rain your shoulders and upper body are completely dry, plus you can see who or what you are walking into.” Yes it’s practically sold out everywhere and yes it comes in kids size as well. $45 AT AMAZON

Quinn Printed Umbrella For one less worry on a rainy day, allow the Quinn Printed Umbrella from Anthropologie to keep your chin up. A practical everyday nylon umbrella is just what you need for quick errands to the grocery store or a solo stroll in the park (a rare occurrence, we know!). This umbrella’s main aim is to keep you dry without cramping your style. It’s lightweight and folds up small so that you can grab ‘n’ go when you need it in a jiffy. While the kids may get a hoot out of your more eccentric rainbow-striped umbrella, this one is sophisticated enough for Kate Middleton. This five-star rating says it all, “Perfect for the spring weather right now. Has the perfect balance of cute and functional.” If the floral print doesn’t make you want to reach for a khaki trench, then we don’t know what will. $32 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Rainy-Day Umbrella Less is so much more. Beyond April showers, you need a trusty umbrella that you can keep as a back-up at all times. Being a mom, we already know that you monitor the weather on your phone 24/7… but rain showers can be so damn unpredictable sometimes. This cheerful flower print umbrella from Madewell is compact enough to toss into most handbags so that there’s nothing left to chance. For convenience, we love the automatic open and close function which can be controlled with the touch of a single button. Bonus: Your utilitarian wardrobe consisting of jeans, chambray shirts, and mom-approved kicks will thank you. This Madewell customer says, “I NEVER write reviews but I just had to tell the world. This is one of the best umbrellas I have ever had my paws on. Seriously. It’s even better than my $40 shed rain umbrella. Needless to say, the open and close function is a plus, especially when I’m running around campus from building to building. There is never a struggle.” $30 AT MADEWELL

totes Signature Clear Bubble Umbrella Totes cute! If you’ve always wanted a clear bubble umbrella, then here’s your chance to be the coolest mom on the block. The multi-colored dots will give you a reason to smile on a less-than-sunny-day. Coupled with a rubber ducky yellow rain slicker and wellies, you and your mini-me will be slaying the rainy day #OOTD game. Moms will love the lightweight construction of this umbrella. It has a clear canopy for increased visibility so that you can SEE where you’re going (this is especially helpful when crossing a busy street). Besides being both windproof and rainproof, the dome canopy will shield you from the rain so that you don’t end the day looking like a soggy dog. With over 2,000 ratings on Amazon, customers can’t stop raving. Says this mom, “Love this umbrella. As soon as I unwrapped it my teenage daughter wanted to ‘borrow’ it. Great umbrella for the price and I stay dry without giving up visibility. Should have bought two!” $20 AT AMAZON

Sharpty Inverted Umbrella You’ll never have a dull moment skipping in the rain with this rainbow inverted umbrella from Sharpty in your arsenal. And yeah, you know the kiddos will love it too! Take your pick from 28 playful designs for a rainy day pick-me-up. Besides the cuteness factor (which we so appreciate), this bad boy is ready to combat the elements—be it high wind gusts or a spontaneous downpour when picking up the kids from school. The inverted design will keep you safe, sound, and out of harm’s way. Designed to close from the inside-out, this high-performance umbrella will allow you to exit the car without getting wet. You’ll never have to worry about flooding the kitchen floor after a heavy rainstorm again. Yay for small wins! This windproof umbrella has an ergonomic c-shaped handle—simply slide it over your forearm or wrist—so that you can safely push a stroller or maneuver your baby in one arm, groceries in the other. Feeling like Superwoman yet? $19 AT AMAZON

Looking to refresh your summer wardrobe? Be sure to check back for more mom-approved fashion buys!

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.