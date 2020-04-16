Police Pup Sleeps Through His Entire Swearing-In Ceremony

Bristol, R.I. Police Department/Facebook

This police puppy sleeping throughout his whole swearing-in ceremony is the wholesome content we need

The Bristol, Rhode Island Police Department has a new officer on the force, and as soon as he’s done napping, he’ll get down to his very important work. Don’t worry — there’s no human police officers nodding off on the job, this new guy is a future therapy puppy who will work with a local school resource officer as a Comfort and Therapy dog.

Brody is now officially part of the force after a ceremony video that went viral because the adorable honoree simply couldn’t stay awake. Our favorite part is midway through when he looks like he might wake up, but nahhh, just changing sleep positions. School Resource Officer Keith Medeiros is his handler and the tiny pup will spend the next year growing up and wearing the title of Comfort Dog in Training..

“We put him down on the desk and he was just so comfortable that he lay down and fell asleep,” Medeiros tells The Dodo.

HE DID HIS BEST OK? Note that he only partly woke up for his official swearing-in photo. You keep doing you, Brody. We stan a sleepy good boy who needs to catch his snoozles.

“He plays really hard and he sleeps really hard,” Medeiros says. “When he’s not playing, he’s sleeping, which is kind of tough because he sleeps a lot.”

But Brody is doing a lot more than training for his future career as The Goodest Therapy Pup. “People are really stressed, especially in law enforcement,” Medeiros tells The Dodo. “Just by walking in the police department with Brody, people immediately smile, they immediately get into a better place. They want to pet him, want to hug him and it’s just a really good thing.”

Here’s Brody receiving his official Dog License from the Town Clerk. The World’s Greatest Boy stayed awake for that part.

“K9 Brody is the first Comfort and Therapy dog for the Bristol Police Department; he is also the fourth comfort and therapy dog to be utilized by police departments in the state,” the department writes on their website. And his name isn’t random — the “B” represents Bristol, the “rody” represents Rhode Island.

He is literally the most perfect puppy on the planet. Here’s further proof.

Bristol PD tells Scary Mommy that the pup has become “a small internet sensation” since his snoozing vid went viral. Even though Brody is now officially internet-famous, FYI, he’s still sleeping on the job just a little bit.

He has Big Puppy Good boy things to do, so we totally understand. Follow Brody on Instagram for more sweet photos of this snoozy little guy.