Rep. Jayapal DRAGGED William Barr And You’ll Love To See It

For one minute and 40 seconds, Rep. Jayapal reads Attorney General William Barr FOR FILTH in the now-viral video

In a video so scorching and unrelenting you’ll wonder if you need to report a murder, Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington utterly destroys Attorney General William Barr in front of the House Judiciary Committee. Barr was called by the Committee to answer for the Trump administration’s move to invade cities like Portland, Oregon, where federal agents have been terrorizing protestors.

Jayapal cut right to the chase in her questioning, demanding to know why the attorney general sent troops to put an end to the Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Portland, and tear-gassed peaceful demonstrators in Washington, D.C. earlier this summer, but failed to act in regard to the armed militias swarming government buildings in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and other states who were demanding the economy reopen during the early weeks of the pandemic.

Rep. Jayapal to AG Barr: "When protesters carry guns and Confederate flags and swastikas" and call for violence against MI gov., "somehow you didn't know about it, so you didn't send federal agents to do to the president's supporters what you did to the president's protesters." pic.twitter.com/4fnyAuryp0 — ABC News (@ABC) July 28, 2020

She asked Barr why he felt it was necessary for federal officers to “tear gas, pepper spray, and beat protesters” in Washington, D.C., so that President Trump could pose in front of St. John’s Church holding a Bible for a photo op. Barr tried to dispute that tear gas was used, and that’s when Jayapal proved she didn’t come to work to play yesterday — she cited U.S. Park Police’s account of what the federal officers did, and they said tear gas-like chemicals were definitely used on peaceful demonstrators.

“I don’t accept your characterization of what happened,” Barr said, trying to interrupt her (because of course, why wouldn’t a white man interrupt a woman of color while she’s putting him in his place).

“I’m starting to lose my temper,” Jayapal shot back. “Excuse me Mr. Barr, but this is my time and I control it.”

The video of Jayapal’s next series of remarks went viral almost immediately — and folks, a legend was born. And just DAYS after AOC blessed us all with her legendary remarks against Ted Yoho, that giant Yoohoo d-bag who called her a “fucking bitch.” The women of Congress have had ENOUGH, y’all.

“When protesters carry guns and Confederate flags and swastikas and call for violence against the governor of Michigan, somehow you didn’t know about it, so you didn’t send federal agents to do to the president’s supporters what you did to the president’s protesters,” she said.

She continued to highlight the attorney general’s hypocrisy that is inarguably rooted in the flagrant racism of his political party and the administration that employs him.

“The point I’m trying to make,” Jayapal continued, “is that there is a real discrepancy between how you react as the attorney general. When white men with Swastikas storm a government building with guns there is no need for the president to ‘activate’ you because they’re getting the president’s personal agenda done. But when black people and people of color protest police brutality, systemic racism, and the president’s very own lack of response to those critical issues, then you forcibly remove them with armed federal officers and pepper bombs, because they are considered terrorists by the president.”

Twitter users were ready to canonize Rep. Jayapal, and honestly — yes. Where’s HER statue?!

Barr tried to argue with her (LOL) that he had a responsibility to the federal government to deal with protestors even though Portland is absolutely not federal territory.

“You are supposed to represent the people of the United States of America, not violate people’s First Amendment rights,” she responded. “You are supposed to uphold democracy and secure equal justice under the law, not violently dismantle certain protesters based on the president’s personal agenda.”