A woman on TikTok decided to reach out to her audience to ask for some advice. Due in October, TikTok user Maddie asked her followers what kinds of hobbies she should take up during her maternity leave, and the comments from parents were next level.

“I'm due Oct. 20th I need ideas of what to do during maternity leave. I've already ordered yarn and coloring books lol,” she wrote in text overlay on a selfie photo.

The video has less than 5k likes but over 4k comments if that tells you anything about the way the comment section went after her question.

Several TikTok users took the tough love approach.

“Yeah... Imma hold your hand when I say this.”

“Sleep when the baby crochets.”

“Showering is gonna feel like your special hobby.”

“I drove through chick fil once on maternity leave.”

“You won't have time to brush ur teeth, drink water, eat, use the restroom, nor to sleep.”

“I had so much planned out but ended up doing nothing but caring for the baby, just pick some shows and get comfortable girlfriend.”

“Girl. You will be figuring out wake windows and trying to get your baby to nap longer than 24 minutes until about 6m postpartum.”

“Yall had time for hobbies???”

Other moms said she should binge-watch a good TV show.

“Just pick a good tv show. That's all you get.”

“Start Vanderpump Rules from season 1.”

“I decided to not watch Wednesday when it released so I could save it for maternity leave. It released November '22. Babies born May '23. It's September '25 and I've yet to watch.”

“My favorite hobby during naps was repeatedly checking to make sure he was breathing. I also watched a lot of Gilmore Girls, so much that the theme song was sometimes the only thing to make him stop crying.”

Some TikTok users took a more sensitive but real approach to give the OP a reality check.

“Girl come back to this post in December & give yourself a good laugh.”

“Um youre gonna have a newborn.”

“Heal. Sleep. Snuggle with your baby.”

Others defended the OP, noting that they had time to do other things besides feed and burp and change diapers.

“Please don't let people scare you. I spent my maternity leave nap trapped or baby wearing, binge watching Game of Thrones and learning to crochet.”

“These comments are not it lol newborns sleep SO much. Once you get the hang of things, you will definitely have time for hobbies etc.”

“All the people saying you don't have time — you do when you have just one and they are first born. They just sleep all the time. I made two beanies and a baby blanket when mine was born. Learned how to do it on YouTube during maternity leave. It doesn't last long but at the beginning you have time.”

