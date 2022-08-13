Whether this is your first pregnancy or you’re growing baby #1’s sibling, that pregnant belly of yours is something to admire and celebrate. Yet those bumps can make pre-pregnancy clothes super uncomfortable, which is why you may suddenly find yourself only wanting to wear flowy maternity dresses or maternity robes. But when the temperatures soar, another wardrobe essential becomes clear: an easy-breezy tank top. Whether it’s in an A-line cut or made from the stretchiest material imaginable, the best maternity tank tops offer complete comfort, no matter what your day has in store.

But here’s a little secret: While there are certainly plenty of specifically maternity tanks to shop from, you may not be limited to just baby-on-board fashions. Depending on how far along in the pregnancy, sometimes it works to size up a size or two or to choose a flowy fit — and, to be honest, going this route will probably come with more styles to choose from. But when that bump gets huge (and it will!) there’s really nothing better than a maternity top with stretch for days. Plus, once baby is out, if you choose to breastfeed or pump, nursing tops will make that part of motherhood so much easier.

Ahead you’ll find the best maternity tank tops — and you may want a few from each category to see you through those pregnant, postpartum, and nursing days and months (and maybe even years). Get ready to stock up; you’ll be so glad you have plenty of clean tanks on hand when you’re deep in the newborn phase.

01 A Versatile Maternity Tank Top With A Swingy Fit amazon Yirugu Maternity Tunic Top $17 See on Amazon Fitted over the breasts but flowy over the belly— this tunic is a great combination for days when you just want to throw on a tee and leggings and go. (And its longer length means your backside is covered for those leggings days.) But it also dresses up nicely when you pair it with denim and your fave sandals. It’s made of a soft polyester blend that’s machine washable. Enthusiastic Review: “This is one of my favorite maternity tops! You can dress it up or down. It's comfortable and the perfect summer top while pregnant. I bought it again in another color. I wear it all the time!” Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large | Available Colors: 8

02 This Cult-Favorite Maternity Top In Sizes Up To 3X Amazon Peauty Maternity Tank Top $16 See on Amazon Boasting more than 3,000 ratings on Amazon, this sleeveless maternity tank top is a fan favorite for a reason. It’s made with a soft cotton/polyester blend with a good amount of spandex for stretch. The ruching on the sides means you can wear it all through your pregnancy, and the simple scoop neck looks polished. Consider it a maternity must-have you’ll want in multiple colors. Enthusiastic Review: “This tanktop is awesome. The fabric is soft, it fits true to size, and it's long enough and stretchy enough to cover a 3rd trimester baby bump without being annoyingly long or tight.” Available Sizes: Small – 3X-Large | Available Colors: 20

03 This 2-Pack Of Effortless Tanks With Pretty Ruching Amazon Amazon Essentials Maternity Tank Top (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Stock up on tops you’ll reach for every damn day with this affordable pack of Amazon Essentials maternity tanks. They’re offered in the prettiest neutrals with unique ruching that feels a bit more elevated that your standard preggo top. The fabric is a softer-than-soft modal blend that’s machine washable. Enthusiastic Review: “These shirts are light and comfortable along with being able to dress up or wear casual.” Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large | Available Colors: 4

04 This Affordable 3-Pack Of Nursing Camisole Tank Tops amazon BRLIDO Nursing Camisole Tank Top (3-Pack) $30 See on Amazon This three-pack of nursing camisole tank tops is ideal for lounging around the house or layered under a soft sweater for extra warmth and easy nursing access. The clip-down straps and supportive built-in shelf bra are essential features for nursing moms. The nylon-spandex blend is supportive though you’ll want to hand wash these to avoid pilling. Enthusiastic Review: “I love these things. I bought one set after I had my son. Now he's 5months and I like them so much I wanted more so I bought a second set. They don't have the itchy elastic band like some camis have inside. It's gathered right under the bust and fits better than a normal bra. Way comfortable. I have a very physical job and I can wear it to work. [...]It has removable cups and fits great either way.” Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large | Available Colors: 2 multi-color packs

05 This Seamless Nursing Tank With A Built-In Bra Amazon Kindred Bravely Simply Sublime Maternity & Nursing Tank $52 See on Amazon Some maternity tanks are just way too small, making them uncomfortable and unusable. But this maternity top by Kindred Bravely comes in both “regular” and “busty” sizes to ensure you find one that fits just right. The best part is that this seamless top come with a built-in bra with removable pads and adjustable clip-down straps for easier nursing once baby arrives. Plus, the nylon-spandex material is oh-so-soft and stretchy. Enthusiastic Review: “SO! I’m always very leary when it comes to quality and don’t normally post reviews straight away. I’ve had this tank in Black for over a YEAR now. It’s been well worn, tugged at, washed and dried in the dryer without issue. It hasn’t lost its shape, faded, been torn, or shrunk. All my kindred bravely items have [stayed] in awesome condition allowing me to hang out to them for my subsequent pregnancies.” Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large (regular and busty) | Available Colors: 2

06 A 3-Pack Of Ultra-Soft Tanks That You’ll Wear Preggo & Postpartum amazon Bearsland Maternity Nursing Tank Tops (3-Pack) $40 See on Amazon With three per pack, this maternity tank top set is a steal! They fit like a flowy short dress and have a hidden, peek-a-boo nursing feature that folds up and down. Wear them from your first trimester through the cozy nesting phase of the fourth trimester. They’re just as cute as a layering piece. Choose from a range of colors and prints. Enthusiastic Review: “I love these shirts! I'm currently 8 monthspregnant and it's so hot outside so I needed some short sleeve maternity tops. The material is light and soft and they hang just right on me! I might buy more for when I start breastfeeding.” Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large | Available Colors: 15

07 A Breezy Tunic Tank Top For Those Early Bump Days amazon Halife Flare Tunic Tank Top $24 See on Amazon This adorable tunic tank top may not be specifically maternity, but the loose, pleated fit lends itself perfectly to those early days with a burgeoning bump. With three buttons at the neckline, they read casual but dressy(ish) too. The spandex blend is ultra-soft and comes in more than 23 colors and prints. Plus, more than 8,600 Amazon shoppers have given it a perfect five-star review. Enthusiastic Review: “This top is perfect. The fabric is amazing. The size is correct. It’s loose in the front and also longenough. I will order another color because I need more than one. I love it!” Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large | Available Colors: 23

08 A Flowy Maternity Tank Top That Pulls Down For Nursing Amazon Ekouaer Maternity Nursing Tank Top $20 See on Amazon This stylish tank top doesn’t look like a nursing top, but it is! In fact, the stretchy and soft rayon fabric makes pulling the straps up and down easy and quick — exactly what nursing or pumping moms need. But while you’re still rocking the bump, it’s an effortless tank to slip on for basically any occasion. The length hits right around the mid-hip and faux-wrap detail around the bust makes for a nice visual detail. It’s machine washable and available in several two-packs if you want to stock up. Enthusiastic Review: “I'm obsessed with these shirts. I loved them when I was pregnant, and they were the only thing I wanted to wear, and postpartum and for breastfeeding... they're the only thing I want to wear. I literally own 7. They are flattering both on a super pregnant belly (plenty of length and drape) and a soft postpartum tummy. They are soft, breathable and stretchy. They pull aside easily for breastfeeding and don't get stretched out. [...]” Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large | Available Colors: 24

09 A Grow-With-You Maternity Tank Top Set amazon Motherhood Maternity Bumpstart Tank Top (2-Pack) $27 See on Amazon This is a great starter set for first-time moms looking for a simple and comfortable maternity tank top. These Motherhood Maternity Bumpstart tanks are 95% cotton for breathable everyday wear. They have a modern scoop neck and side ruching so you can wear these as your bump grows. Choose from packs with neutral colors, or spring for one with a pop of color. Enthusiastic Review: “Incredibly soft and stretchy. Washes easily and is long enough that I don’t worry about it riding up. It keeps its shape throughout the day as well. I am 6 months pregnant and it fits great with room to grow. I would recommend as a basic tank for all moms.” Available Sizes: Small – X-Large | Available Colors: 5

10 This Stylish Ruffle Tiered Babydoll Tank Top amazon Cutiefox Tiered Babydoll Tank Top $20 See on Amazon Ruffled tiers decorate the Cutiefox babydoll tank top that’s roomy enough to fit through nearly all three trimesters, and since it’s not technically maternity, you’ll find yourself reaching for it post-bump too. It has a beachy vibe and comes in a variety of colors to match any look. Enthusiastic Review: “Love this top, perfect for my pregnant belly!! Material is great quality!!” Available Sizes: Small – X-Large | Available Colors: 11