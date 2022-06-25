Comfort is top of mind when you’re pregnant and for those days and months after giving birth. While postpartum underwear and leggings are absolute necessities, you’ll find that there’s another piece of clothing that can’t be overlooked: the humble robe. Robes make nursing, pumping, holding your baby, and everything else as convenient and cozy as possible. The best maternity robes are staple pieces for pregnancy, and every hospital bag must have one. Consider a maternity robe as essential for the fourth trimester as it is for the months leading up to birth.

Is A Maternity Robe Worth It?

The difference between a maternity robe and a traditional robe is that there’s more fabric in the midsection to accommodate your growing belly. We know some might be hesitant to purchase an item they will only be wearing for a few months, but trust us, you will be living in your robe for months, making this one item well worth it. Of course, you can always decide to size up in a standard robe if you find a particular style that speaks to you.

What Should I Look For In A Maternity Robe?

All of the maternity robes on this list are soft and comfortable — and some even have convenient features like a sewn-on belt or pockets. You’ll also find some matching nightgown and robe sets for making your early days at home easy (outfit, handled), as well as swaddle sets so you and your baby can be cute, coordinated, and photo-ready. Whatever style you choose, a maternity robe will serve you well throughout your pregnancy and long after.

Check out our picks for the best maternity robes below. There’s one for every size, style, and budget.

The Best Maternity Robes

This Maternity Robe With Pockets And Satin Trim

Kindred Bravely is known for its amazing maternity wear so it’s no surprise this robe is a favorite among pregnant women. The Emmaline Maternity & Nursing Robe is made from soft Modal fabric, with a satin collar and belt, which can be moved to two different positions to accommodate your changing body. It has pockets to stash bottles or your cell phone.

Helpful Review: “I purchased this to wear in the hospital after birth. The three-quarter sleeves were perfect in the hospital for the nurses to quickly access my IV. My son was born in the spring, so the lighter fabric was just right. It's so soft and the pockets and multi-positional belt worked great for my changing shape after baby.”

Available Sizes: Small —3X-Large | Available Colors: 2

This Soft Modal Robe For A Great Price

If you are looking for a basic, affordable robe this Amazon Essentials Knit Robe hits the spot. While technically not a maternity robe, reviewers say it works well for pregnancy. The drop-shoulder sleeves provide a roomy feel and the lightweight modal fabric helps you feel cool. It comes with belt loops to keep the sash in place, and it’s available in nearly 20 colors so you can find just the right style for those precious early days at home with baby. Just note: no pockets on this one.

Helpful Review: “I am 4'11 and 9 months pregnant- ordered a medium- falls below the knees- wraps around perfectly- I am mostly belly so it will wrap even better after- purchased for the hospital after birth but I will be wearing at home all of the time!”

Available Sizes: XS —XX-Large | Available Colors: 18

A Pretty Lace-Trimmed Maternity Robe

This pretty, lace-trimmed Ekouaer Maternity Robe comes in 14 different colors and has three-quarter length sleeves so you don’t have to worry about them interfering with diaper changes. This robe also has two belt positions, but please note that the brand advises to order a size up for the best fit since it runs small.

Helpful Review: “This robe is perfect! The material is crazy soft. I researched a lot of robes for the hospital when I deliver. I liked that the sleeves are 3/4 length, the belt is attached, and the material is lightweight and soft.”

Available Sizes: Small —XX-Large | Available Colors: 14

A Stretchy Plus-Size Robe In Fun Prints

This Hanna Nikole Plus-Size Robe is soft and lightweight in a polyester-spandex blend. Plus, many shoppers say it has a nice stretch to accommodate a bump. It has two pockets and an inner and outer tie. It comes in several fun prints and patterns, like the moody tie-dye featured here or this cotton-candy tie-dye option.

Helpful Review: “So soft and comfortable. I struggled to find a nice lightweight robe for my plus size pregnant body. This is so great. I ordered another one in a different color.”

Available Sizes: 16 Plus — 28 Plus | Available Colors: 11

An Embroidered Robe With Your New Title

The adorable details on this Molliya Maternity/Nursing Robe make it a top choice for many women. You can choose from several different colors and prints and either opt to have “MAMA” embroidered in front or go for the simple lace-trimmed design. It has pockets, three-quarter length sleeves, and hits just at the knee for most shoppers.

Helpful Review: “Super comfy and very cute. Bought for the hospital post-delivery but have already put to use and plan to continue to use afterward. Quickly became my favorite robe. Ordered size M. I’m 37 weeks pregnant and weigh 185. Pre-pregnancy weight was 140 and plan to use this robe afterward without it feeling large. Has good stretch.”

Available Sizes: Small —XX-Large | Available Colors: 13

A Bamboo Maternity Robe With A Near-Perfect Amazon Rating

The Posh Peanut Mommy Robe has a near-perfect, 4-8 star rating on Amazon from shoppers who love the look and feel of the natural, moisture-wicking bamboo fabric. Reviewers also report that the robe has just the right amount of stretch and is super soft. The robe has pockets and features an inside tie closure as well as an exterior belt with belt loops.

Helpful Review: “This robe is so soft and lightweight, it was perfect for lounging around the house pre-labor, as well as the hospital room after baby made her arrival. It honestly helped me feel a little more normal and “put-together” after my c-section, which left me feeling otherwise pretty gross. It’s not only comfortable, but also so beautiful. I got so many compliments from our nurses! Definitely worth every penny!”

Available Sizes: XS—3X | Available Colors: 15

A Longer Maternity Robe In Gorgeous Floral Prints

The rayon-spandex fabric on this long maternity robe is stretchy and breathable. It has outside and inside ties for a secure fit. The sleeves are three-quarter length and close-fitting so you don’t have to worry about them getting in your way as you navigate life with a newborn. There are dual pockets for keeping essentials close, too.

Helpful Review: “I’m in love with this robe. It’s sosoft comfy and it looks better than picture. I’m currently 34 weeks pregnant and bought it to wear at hospital and later on home. I also bought matching blanket for my daughter.I love it so much that I ordered another one color.Buy this one if you’re looking for a comfy and beautiful robe.”

Available Sizes: Small —X-Large | Available Colors: 4

This Plus-Size Floor-Length Robe That Fans Love

This silky-soft maternity robe is full length for plenty of coverage and warmth. It’s made from a wrinkle-free modal fabric, which is great news since ironing is the last thing you’ll want to be doing. The belt is attached in the back so you don’t have to worry about losing it in the wash, and there are dual side pockets.

Helpful Review: “Just perfect robe! Soft, lightweight but keeps me warm if cooler temps. Love Love Love the attachedbelt ties!! Smartest thing ever. Love it has pockets and 3/4 length sleeves. Love this robe it’s got to be my most favorite robe I ever bought. Perfect in every way.Highly recommend to everyone looking for a nice robe with quality material.”

Available Sizes: 1X —3X-Large | Available Colors: 12

A Shockingly Affordable Maternity Robe With A Delicate Lace Hem

This robe is as affordable as it is adorable. The Bund Store maternity robe has a lace trim, comes in several stylish prints, and is made from cotton with a hint of polyester. This is a great option for women who don’t want to splurge but still want to a great robe that’s comfy and stylish. Oh, and it has pockets.

Helpful Review: “Super comfy, fits perfectly. Easy to wash (color doesn’t run) and did I mention COMFY?! It was so much nicer to wear this at the hospital than a hospital gown. It’s a beautiful color & pattern as well. Highly recommend.”

Available Sizes: XS—3X | Available Colors: 14

The Best Maternity Nightgown And Robe Sets

This Sweet Maternity Robe & Nightgown Set In A Bamboo Blend

This stylish set is made from a bamboo blend to keep you cool and comfy during late-night feedings and your umpteenth diaper change. The Latuza nightgown and robe set has a cami nightgown with adjustable straps, a stretchy empire waist, and a V-neckline that provides easy access for breastfeeding and the robe is slightly longer (knee-length) for coverage and warmth.

Helpful Review: “Loved having this night gown and robe in the hospital after having my baby girl. So soft and comfortable and easy to nurse her in. The color is so pretty too!”

Available Sizes: S—XX-Large Plus | Available Colors: 10

This Luxe 3-Piece Maternity & Postpartum Sleepwear Set

If nightgowns aren’t quite your thing and you prefer a comfy pair of pajamas, this Bearsland maternity pajama set will do the trick. It comes with three pieces: a breastfeeding camisole, adjustable waistband pants, and a long cardigan that ties like a robe. You can easily swap the cardigan for a jean jacket, add some sneakers and take this look outside.

Helpful Review: “Product fits perfectly, as expected. I’m 5’7” 170lbs and 32 weeks pregnant. I purchased an XL, though I normally buy a Maternity Medium. I’m so glad I did! The pants fit comfortably over the top of my belly, with room for the next 8 weeks of growth. The shirt fits perfectly over my bump and over my breast area. The robe will be perfect as well, for now and postpartum.”

Available Sizes: S—XL | Available Colors: 8

The Best Maternity Robe And Swaddle Sets

The Cutest Maternity Robe & Matching Layette Gown

This coordinated set is such an adorable combo for the first days at the hospital or when you’re home with your newborn. The belt is attached to the robe so worries about misplacing it, and the robe also has pockets on either side. The matching layette gown comes with a cute matching knot hat. Choose six coordinated sets or spring for just the robe.

Helpful Review: “The robe is soft and lightweight but warm, and I love that the tie is attached to the back, so it doesn't ever get separated from the robe.”

Available Sizes: S —3X | Available Colors: 12

A Longer Robe & Swaddle Set In *Tons* Of Prints

With 66 colors and prints to choose from you are sure to find a Baby Be Mine matching maternity/delivery robe and swaddle set that you adore. We love that this loose-fitting robe goes down to a mid-calf length. It’s made from cotton with just a bit of spandex for a nice stretch. Plus, you can opt for a matching or non-matching swaddle thanks to the many aforementioned print options.

Helpful Review: “I’m 5’10, 250# when I have birth, and this was still a great length/size for me. This material is like a cotton t-shirt fabric, so it’s thicker than a normal robe and definitely kept me warm at night. The belt part only goes from hip to hip, so not all the way around the back- which I loved. I didn’t have to keep track of it when I was sitting up/down in the bed.”

Available Sizes: S—3XL | Available Colors: 66

An Elegant 3-Piece Set With A Matching Baby Blanket

This three-piece set comes with a robe, nightgown, and matching baby blanket. The Angel maternity robe for labor/delivery also can be used before baby is born and long after they arrive. The nightgown has front buttons to assist with breastfeeding access and the matching blanket is soft and big enough to help you master your swaddles.

Helpful Review: “One of the best purchases I made prior to delivering my son. I wore the gown after he was born to receive visitors. It was super comfy and perfect for our hospital photo shoot. Since being at home I have worn it several times. The material has remained soft with several washes.”

Available Sizes: XS—XX-Large | Available Colors: 10

A Robe & Swaddle Set That’s Totally Insta-Ready (& Comes With Lots Of Extras)

You get a lot of bang for your buck with this Baybou robe and swaddle set. It includes a robe, swaddle blanket, headband, knot hat, and a wooden birth announcement sign. It’s made from soft rayon and comes in gorgeous floral prints that are totally IG worthy.

Helpful Review: “I am obsessed with this! In addition to the print being adorable and exactly as pictured, Everything in the bundle is EXTREMELY soft! I would rate it 10/10 for sure. The quality of the material is going to be amazing for an infant and a Mama after just giving birth. I love how lightweight and stretchy it is without being see through or cheap looking.”

Available Sizes: S—XL | Available Colors: 5

Another Photo-Ready Set In The Softest Material

If being photo-ready not too long after giving birth is on your list, then definitely opt for the Mommy o’ Clock robe and baby swaddle set. The prints are modern and fresh and the robe and blanket are made from softer-than-soft bamboo viscose to make sure you are comfortable all day and night.

Helpful Review: “I am currently wearing this while I type my review. I gave birth yesterday and have been so excited to change out of my hospital gown into this comfy set. All of the nurses on our floor keep commenting about how cute my daughter and I look. The material is so soft & comfy and feels very high quality and it’s the perfect shade of lilac. It has the perfect amount of stretch too. The headband and robe are fully adjustable so it will definitely work after the swelling goes down from delivery to wear at home. I highly recommend!”

Available Sizes: S—XL | Available Colors: 12

A Hard-To-Find 5-Piece Maternity & Baby Set

This Everly Grey Analise 5-Piece mom and baby maternity PJ set features a hard-to-find combination: comfy pajama shorts with a matching nursing top and coordinated robe. The crossover neckline accommodates breastfeeding and the shorts have a wide elastic waistband for comfort. It also comes with some accessories for baby, including a swaddle blanket and baby nightgown.

Helpful Review: “The softest material ever. Loved it!”

Available Sizes: XS —XL | Available Colors: 5