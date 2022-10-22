If you’re one of the 70% to 80% of those who experience nausea and vomiting during pregnancy, you’re probably looking for a remedy that can start working immediately. Nausea bands stimulate the median nerve on your wrist to help relieve morning sickness (or all-day sickness, as is the case for some people), and they come in a design that fits your personal aesthetic. There are a variety of bands to help ease queasiness when you’re expecting, so Scary Mommy reached out to two board-certified OB-GYNs to learn what to look for when shopping for the best nausea bands for pregnancy.

The Experts

Based in New York, Dr. Kecia Gaither, MD, is a double board-certified physician in OB-GYN and maternal fetal medicine, currently serving as the director of perinatal services/director of maternal fetal medicine for NYC Health+ Hospitals/Lincoln in the Bronx. Additionally, Dr. Gaither is an associate professor of Clinical Obstetrics and Gynecology at Weill Cornell Medical College.

Dr. Jill Purdie, MD, is an Atlanta-based board-certified OB-GYN and medical director at Northside Women’s Specialists, part of Pediatrix Medical Group.

What To Consider When Shopping For Nausea Bands For Pregnancy

Acupressure-style nausea bands are often made from a blend of stretchy knitted materials such as polyester, cotton, and spandex, but you can also find options made from latex-free plastic or rubber. Knitted options are typically washable, while plastic and rubber bands are waterproof and may offer a more adjustable fit. Other acupressure bands have a more stylish appearance and look like jewelry, featuring a woven design or natural gemstones.

Another option on the market is battery-operated acustimulation bands that use low-voltage electrical pulses to prevent nausea. Dr. Gaither tells Scary Mommy, “Research has shown both to be efficacious to some patients suffering from protracted nausea and vomiting. If patients, however, have financial constraints, the acupressure bands are less expensive than the acustimulation bands.” Because acustimulation bands are not necessarily the more effective option, Dr. Purdie advises, “I would recommend an acupressure band over an acustimulation band based on the available studies at this time.” Ultimately, your choice depends on what’s most effective and convenient for you.

Whichever style you choose, the bands should be worn slightly below the wrists to stimulate the median nerve, which triggers “the P6 or Pericardium 6 acupressure point (Nei- Kuan or Nei-Guan) — felt to be an area that relieves nausea and vomiting,” Dr. Gaither explains.

And if you’re concerned about the safety of nausea bracelets, Dr. Purdie says there’s no reason to avoid them “unless you have a known skin sensitivity to any of the materials,” adding, “There is no fetal harm associated with their use.” However, you may want to consult your personal OB-GYN before using a nausea band, especially if your morning sickness is severe.

From single bands to value 10-packs, these are some of the best nausea bands for pregnancy to find some much-needed relief.

1. A Wildly Popular Pair Of Nausea Bands Clinically Proven To Work

Pros:

Over 25,000 ratings and an overall 4.2-star rating

Washable and reusable

Latex-free

Cons:

Reviewers report the bands can leave imprints on your wrists if worn too long

Only comes in one color and size

With more than 15,000 perfect five-star ratings, Sea-Bands are a popular choice when it comes to acupressure nausea bands. They feature knitted wristbands made of acrylic, nylon, and elastane with a plastic knob sewn inside that applies pressure to your P6 point. They’re one size fits most, with one reviewer reporting they could possibly fit wrists up to about 7 inches in circumference. They can also be washed and reused as many times as you need.

Sea-Bands are an FDA-cleared medical device, and according to this study in the Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, “Sea-Bands with acupressure buttons are a noninvasive, inexpensive, safe, and effective treatment for the nausea and vomiting of pregnancy.” It’s recommended to wear both bands at the same time and to put them on whenever you feel nauseous.

Helpful Amazon review: “I am only 5 weeks pregnant and the morning sickness is all day sickness for me. If I don’t eat something every couple of hours the nausea and vomiting is unbearable. I retrieved these bands from the mail box at 4 am this morning and they worked almost instantly. [...] I took them off a couple of hours later to shower the nausea came back, so I put them back on and again it went away. It’s now 5:30 and I’ve felt fine all day. Idk how pregnant women do this without them.”

2. A 2-Pack Of Knitted Nausea Bands In Different Colors

Pros:

Over 8,500 ratings and more than 5,000 five-star reviews

Washable and reusable

Available in several color combinations

Cons:

The bands only stretch up to 5.5 inches

When you need a backup pair of acupressure nausea bands for a great price, LYJEE has got you covered with this two-pack of washable and reusable bracelets. They have a knitted elastic wristband (the exact material isn’t listed) and a plastic knob design that hits your P6 point, and they’re available in a few color combinations. Plus, they start working quickly. One reviewer raved, “This worked within minutes and i've even been able to eat a whole meal!” The bands are one size fits most (they will stretch up to 5.5 inches around), and the brand recommends they should be tight and worn on both wrists in order to be effective.

Helpful Amazon review: “I have been so freaked out entering week 8 as with my other pregnancies that’s where nausea would start to really take off. Three days ago I could not keep anything down, the wrist bands arrived today I put both on and voila, I had my first decent size meal in weeks and thoroughly enjoyed it. I could literally cry I’m so happy. I hope they keep doing wonders for me, if not it was worth the price to just have this one day today nausea free and able to eat a real meal.”

3. The Waterproof Acupressure Nausea Bands Featured On Shark Tank

Pros:

Available in seven colors and designs

Waterproof, so they can be worn in the shower

Reusable

Adjustable wrist strap

Latex and BPA-free

Cons:

Some reviewers with sensitive skin report the plastic band irritated their wrist

Psi Bands were developed by a pregnant mom who was dealing with months of morning sickness and found relief with acupressure bands. They have been FDA-cleared for nausea relief and were even featured on Shark Tank. These waterproof plastic bands attach to both of your wrists like a watch, with an adjustable strap that can fit a wrist circumference up to 7.5 inches, and unlike knitted bands, can be made tighter if needed. The bump on the inside will stimulate the median nerve, cutting off the nausea signal between your brain and stomach, and you can put these on as soon as you start feeling queasy. “Can even get mistaken for bracelets,” reported one reviewer. However, some reviewers noted the plastic material can retain moisture and rub the skin, which may cause irritation.

Helpful Amazon review: “I'm 8 weeks pregnant, and I've been sick every waking moment for the past 2 weeks. No exaggeration - the only time I'm not nauseous is when I'm sleeping. I was so excited to try these, and they did not disappoint! On a scale of 1-10 (with 10 being the worst nausea I've ever felt), the PSI Bands took my nausea from a constant 7 or 8 down to a 4, and if I can eat often enough to keep food in my stomach, it goes down to about a 2 or a 3 (mild queasiness). So while they didn't take the nausea away completely, they made it tolerable (which is a huge relief after 2 straight weeks of feeling like crap). And they worked within minutes of putting them on.”

4. A Nausea Band That Uses Gel & Electrical Pulses

Pros:

Over 2,000 ratings and 4.1 stars overall

Adjustable nylon strap

Adjustable pulses

Gel and batteries included

Cons:

Batteries need to be changed

Expensive

If you’d like to give an acustimulation nausea band a try, the Reliefband Classic is a solid pick for pregnancy nausea. Start by spreading a drop of the conductivity gel on your wrist, about two fingers width from your wrist crease. Attach the band like a watch, adjust the nylon strap (for wrist sizes 4.5 to 9.25 inches), and press the main button. Then, you can adjust the sensitivity until you feel a tingling in your palm. The electric pulses will stimulate your median nerve, which can help stop the nausea signal between your brain and stomach and may provide you some relief. Reliefband is FDA-cleared and was found to be effective in 85% of users during the brand’s clinical trials. It comes with two hypoallergenic conductivity gel tubes, and the batteries are preinstalled; they just need to be replaced after 150 hours of continuous use.

Helpful Amazon review: “I have horrible morning sickness (more like all day sickness) with so much nausea. I couldn't take it anymore and ordered this band. This is AWESOME! it does not completely knock out the morning sickness, but I'd say it's 80% gone and has stopped my gagging and vomiting completely. I feel like a functioning human again and it is wonderful. I highly recommend this to expectant mothers!!!!”

5. A Budget-Friendly 10-Pack Of Colorful Bands

Pros:

10 pairs in 10 different colors

Washable and reusable

Budget-friendly

Cons:

The band only stretches to 4.9 inches

A 10-pack of nausea bands means you’ll always have a pair on hand when you need it. The soft cotton knitted wristband is available in bright color combinations, or black and gray, and features a plastic knob that applies pressure to your P6 acupressure point. The band can stretch to a circumference of 4.9 inches — and it’s recommended that each wristband be tight to be effective. One pregnant reviewer called these bands a “game changer” for nausea.

Helpful Amazon review: “This is a must for anyone suffering from morning sickness, vertigo or nausea after chemo. I like all the color selections and always keep extras handy in my purse. [...] I’ve given out a pairs of these wrist bands to people who have felt faint or nauseous.”

6. Some Discreet Nausea Bands That Look Like Woven Bracelets

Pros:

Washable and reusable

Stylish look that doesn’t scream pregnancy

Available in four sizes

Cons:

Not adjustable

When you want some relief for pregnancy nausea but also want to make it look like you’re just wearing bracelets, this two-pack of patterned acupressure wristbands is for you. They use a plastic knob to hit your P6 point, and you can get them wet and reuse them as much as you need. The spandex-polyester bands come in sizes extra-small to large that will fit wrists ranging from 5 to 8 inches in circumference, but you can’t adjust them to be tighter or looser, so just make sure you have the right size for the best fit.

Helpful Amazon review: “These look like bracelets, which makes for less awkward conversations, especially if you have early pregnancy morning sickness that you'd rather not discuss yet. I'd say they're worth it, for sure!”

7. These Adjustable Beaded Bracelets

Pros:

Stylish look

Adjustable cord

Largest circumference on this list

Also available in elastic band options

Cons:

Reviewers report the cord loosens easily

This four-pack of bands looks like typical beaded bracelets, but they’ll also apply pressure to your P6 acupressure point for nausea relief. They’re made of natural gemstones and a black lava rock stone that can be infused with essential oil — just keep in mind that essential oil shouldn’t be applied topically during pregnancy, so that’s an extra feature to use after you give birth. The brand recommends massaging the bead into your wrist for two to three minutes; if relief isn’t felt, you can try switching to the other wrist and repeating the massage.

Featured here is an adjustable cord that’s for wrists 6.5 to 9.4 inches, but reviewers report the cord can loosen easily and might need to be tied. If that’s a concern, there are non-adjustable elastic band options also available within the same listing.

Helpful Amazon review: “I don’t know if it actually works or if it’s psychological but my morning sickness has been gone since I started wearing this. Highly recommend if you are pregnant.”

Experts:

Kecia Gaither, M.D., a double Board-certified physician currently serving as the director of Perinatal Services/director of Maternal Fetal Medicine for NYC Health+ Hospitals/Lincoln

Jill Purdie, M.D, a Board-certified OB-GYN and medical director at Atlanta’s Northside Women’s Specialists

Studies referenced:

Lee, N.M, Saha, Sumona. (2011). Nausea and Vomiting of Pregnancy. Gastroenterology Clinics of North America. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3676933/

Steele, N.M, et al. (2001). Effect of Acupressure by Sea-Bands on Nausea and Vomiting of Pregnancy. Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing. https://www.jognn.org/article/S0884-2175(15)33873-9/fulltext