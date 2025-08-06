According to a new report from The Washington Post, zero progress has been made since the president asked for in vitro fertilization (IVF) expansion advice in February. Not only that, but the White House is backing away from the plan entirely, say officials close to the president.

Back in 2024, the Trump campaign committed strongly to IVF, working to soften the pro-life stance after the Supreme Court undid Roe v. Wade. Specifically, Trump vowed to expand IVF access to millions of Americans.

While Trump laid out no direct path for his goal to expand IVF access, he told voters that insurance companies would be forced to cover it.

He proclaimed himself the “father of IVF” at a Fox News town hall, and promised during an NBC News interview: “We are going to be, under the Trump administration, we are going to be paying for that treatment. We’re going to be mandating that the insurance company pay.”

Sure, Jan!

Now, all those promises seem to be on hold with White House officials backing away from said plans to require Affordable Care Act health plans to include the service as an essential health benefit, the Washington Post reported.

The Post claimed that White House officials have privately moved away from the prospect of pushing for legislation to address the issue despite it being one of Trump’s signature campaign promises, citing two persons with knowledge of internal discussions behind closed White House doors.

One senior White House official acknowledged that, legally, the president can’t simply declare certain services to be essential health benefits; Congress would have to pass legislation saying as much. Also, the policy changes could drive up people’s monthly premiums ahead of the 2026 midterms, when health care is expected to be a key issue. So, why would he actually do that?

He’s more concerned with extending tax cuts for billionaires, cutting free breakfast for kids, and defunding PBS than with helping everyday Americans access health care.

Still, a spokesperson for the Trump administration promises Trump will do something, just not anytime soon.

“President Trump pledged to expand access to fertility treatments for Americans who are struggling to start families,” spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement. “The Administration is committed like none before it to using its authorities to deliver on this pledge.”

It’s not all bad, though! There are some political powers attempting to do some good for those hoping to use IVF as an option to grow their family. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., who welcomed two children through IVF is co-sponsoring a bill to require insurance companies to cover the treatment. She also predicted this whole charade way before The Post, when she called his executive order “lip-service from a known liar.”