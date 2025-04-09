43 Last-Name Baby Names, If You Want Something Chic & Gender-Neutral

Baby names’ popularity rises and falls, but there are usually a few dominant categories at any given time. In recent years, classic, timeless names like Henry and Charlotte have topped the charts, and cool baby names are now climbing up the ranks, too. As it turns out, last-name baby names are having a moment, and depending on exactly what you want in a name, you could find the perfect fit for your baby.

Occupational surnames have been popular names for years. In centuries past, people and families were identified by their occupations, and they turned into what we know as last names now. Last names like Butler, Carter, and Smith were all references to the family’s trade. They’re classics and definitely deserve a place in the list.

Lately, though, there seems to be a lean towards old-money baby names in general, and that brings up the popularity of a lot of last-name baby names. Names from prominent families, like Kennedy and Clinton, carry an association of wealth and status that some new parents really appreciate.

Clarke

I’m telling you, this name is one celebrity baby away from being the next big thing. It’s super cute on a boy but would be especially chic on a baby girl if you ask me. It’s like a more polished-sounding version of Charlie, another boy-turned-girl name that has been super popular in recent years, but might be verging on overused now.

Cooper

This is my son’s name, so yeah, you could say I’m into it. A cooper is what barrel makers used to be called, making it one of those occupational surnames we already discussed. My husband and I both just loved the sound of it right away, in addition to the fact that it’s a well-known name, but we’d never known anyone in real life who had it. Unique but not too out there, you know?

Hollis

This name was on my baby list name for years, before I even had a boyfriend (don’t lie, you did it too). It’s a name of English origin meaning “near the holly trees,” and has historically been used for both boys and girls.

Merritt

Actress Merritt Wever put this name on my radar, and I’ve been obsessed ever since. If I had a little girl specifically, this would definitely be in the running to be her name, though it is more commonly used for boys. It’s a British surname meaning “boundary gate.”

Spencer

If you’re torn between picking a surname for a first name and opting for something a little more modern, Spencer feels like a great name to split the difference. It has certified cool kid vibes and would be equally edgy on a boy or girl.

More Last Name Baby Names We Love

Anderson

Archer

Baker

Banks

Beckett

Beckham

Brooks

Callahan

Campbell

Carson

Carter

Clinton

Cohen

Collier

Darcy

Dutton

Fletcher

Ford

Foster

Gardner

Gates

Gray

Hayes

Hunter

Jones

Kennedy

Mason

Mercer

Miller

Monroe

Palmer

Parker

Porter

Shepherd

Tanner

Tucker

Wells

West

So, if you’re in the market for a dignified, unisex first name for your baby, perhaps all you have to do is pick the perfect last name.