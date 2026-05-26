19 Literary Girl Names From The Books Your Mom Read To You

Is there anything that makes you feel safer and cozier than someone reading to you? I can still see my pink and purple bedroom, my white eyelet comforter, and my mom in my desk chair next to me, reading me books at bedtime. Now that I have three daughters of my own, I’m delighted by how much all of them (even my tween) love being read to, and it’s something I will always cherish.

Especially since so many books influenced how I named my own daughters.

Honestly, if you’re looking for literary girl names, the books your own mom read to you are a great place to start. There’s such a sweet mixture of literature, like Jane Austen and Frances Hodgson Burnett, picture books, mysteries, and ‘70s classics like Beverly Cleary, that it’s easy to be inspired. And the girls and women in these books? Full of courage and grit and whimsy — something I think all of us hope our own daughters have.

So if you want a book-inspired name for your baby girl, turn to your own childhood bookshelf. One of the books your mom read to you is sure to make you feel like, “Oh, there’s my girl right there.”

Lucy Lucy is in a ton of books, but I especially love it for fans of The Chronicles of Narnia series. Lucy Pevensie is the youngest of the four siblings and probably the one who believes in Narnia and its magic the most. She’s brave, she’s kind, and she makes you want to go out in the world and make things happen. Plus, the name Lucy means “light” or “light bringer.”

Fern I can’t remember the first time I read Charlotte’s Web (or the first time I had it read to me), but I do remember how much I wanted to be like Fern. Fern had her opinions and thoughts and wasn’t afraid to share them, even if it meant going against adults. Fern is such a whimsical name, too, with a strong nature connection.

Josephine Jo March is an iconic literary character for a reason, and I think her personality and strength and love for her family is plenty of reason to name a baby Josephine (which means “God will add”). Call her Jo like in Little Women or keep the traditional name her full name forever, but she’s bound to do a “great many things” with this name.

Opal I read Because of Winn-Dixie out loud to my girls a couple of summers ago, and the character (and name) of Opal stuck with all of us for a long time. Such grit and courage, and it makes sense since the name comes from the actual opal gemstone.

Luna Harry Potter has a million great characters to name your little girl after, but I really love Luna Lovegood. Luna is a supremely popular name right now, but if you like the witchy, celestial vibes, it’s a great choice.

Madeline “The smallest one was Madeline.” Madeline has been an icon forever, and her adventurous spirit is worth naming a million girls after. The name Madeline means “tower” or “from Magdala” as well, and it definitely has Parisian vibes. If it’s been a while since you read the Madeline books, revisit them.

Jemima Beatrix Potter does whimsical and cozy better than anyone, and I especially love Jemima Puddle-Duck. Jemima may be naive, but she’s also sweet and innocent and wants to be independent, and her story gives a very cautionary tale. Jemima also means “dove” or “day to day.”

Nancy There is just something about being read the Nancy Drew series. I loved when my mom read mysteries to me, and a whole series of a girl who always manages to figure it out? That was enough to make me feel brave and strong, too. Nancy also means “grace, favored, pure.”

Helen I stand by The Witches’ Supermarket being one of the best books of all time, and it’s due in large part to the character of Helen, who knows exactly who she is. This book was a staple of my childhood, and if I had another daughter, Helen would be on the list. The name Helen also means “torch, light.”

Caroline I think every one of us had the Little House on the Prairie series read out loud to us, and while there are tons of girl names in the books, I think Ma Ingalls — Caroline — deserves an homage. It takes a lot of work to keep the home fires burning and remain a positive, warm light for your family, and nobody does it like Caroline. The name Caroline means “free woman.”

Violet The Boxcar Children is a classic series, and out of the four siblings, I always adored Violet the most. Shy, extremely caring, and a little sensitive, I related to her deeply and wanted to be just like her. She’s a good one to emulate, and the name Violet obviously has ties to the color.

Eloise She’s cunning, she’s clever, she’s a bit naughty... Eloise from the Eloise at the Plaza books has always been that girl. Her name even means “famous warrior,” which is extremely fitting.

Imogene The Herdman children in The Best Christmas Pageant Ever may smoke cigars and steal and pinch each other, but reading about Imogene as Mary, the mother of Jesus, will never not make me cry. Imogene is one of those old-lady names that deserves a second chance (like the character!), and it means “maiden” or “beloved child.”

Margaret Beverly Cleary’s Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret is a complete masterpiece for those going through puberty, and I think the character of Margaret deserves a baby named after her. Margaret has so many great nicknames, too, and means “pearl.”

Elizabeth I mean, you knew Elizabeth Bennet of Pride and Prejudice would be on this list, right? Think of all the nicknames you can do with this traditional moniker, and it just doesn’t get much more literary than Jane Austen. Elizabeth also means “God’s promise.”

Sara Few books made me feel like I could get through tough times like my mom reading me A Little Princess. Sara may be the original “change your mindset” girlie, and I love that for all of us. This name is super traditional, too, and I love it without the “h” at the end. Sara even means “princess.”

Matilda OK, maybe after Sara, Matilda from the Roald Dahl classic Matilda is the queen of Make-The-Most-Out-Of-It. She never gives up, loves deeply, and has an extreme thirst for knowledge — I love that being part of a little girl’s personality. Matilda means “mighty in battle,” too.

Belle In A Christmas Carol, Ebenezer Scrooge gets a whole lot of coddling and enabling from those around him... except his former wife-to-be, Belle. She calls him out immediately once his demeanor changes, and she doesn’t stick around to be heartbroken over and over by him. Power to Belle. The name means “beautiful,” too, thanks to its French origins.