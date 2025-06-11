In order for something to be considered a main character baby name, it needs to have charisma — to make your little one sound like they could easily front a band, run the board room, or star in the show. They’ve also got to be a little unusual, something that makes you go “Oh!” when you hear it. They’re different from cool kid baby names because they’re not necessarily laid-back or chill-sounding, though there may be some overlap here and there. They’re just... main character names — perfect for the kid you want to grow up, learn along the way, and ultimately get everything they want.

Here are some of our favorites.

Atticus

Yes, Atticus Finch immediately comes to mind for all of us who read To Kill a Mockingbird in school. This choice will appeal to those who love vintage baby names, and who also want to choose something unique. Atticus is currently the 277th most popular name for baby boys in the U.S., so it’s around but not everywhere.

Bowie

Any rockstar’s name automatically qualifies as a main character baby name. Bowie is the perfect rowdy, rambunctious-sounding moniker for a boy or girl. It stands out in a crowd and does it unabashedly.

Elodie

Main character baby names don’t have to sound cool or unisex — feminine names like Elodie also make the cut. When your new coworker mentions her daughter named Elodie, it’s enough to stop you in your tracks for just a moment. It’s unique but familiar, lyrical, just... special.

Evangeline

Going for a formal and feminine name and not nicknaming it gives major main character energy to me. Yes, the shortened Evie is adorable, but the name Evangeline in full really commands attention. It sounds soft and strong all at once, which can be challenging to find in a girl’s name.

More Main Character Baby Names For Boys

Ace — “someone who excels”

Atlas — “to endure”

Beckett — “beehive”

Dash — “to run quickly”

Hugo — “mind, intellect”

Mack — “child of the handsome one”

Matteo — “gift of God”

Maxwell — “great stream”

Otto — “wealth”

Rocco — “rest”

Rory — “red king”

Santiago — “Saint James”

Shepherd — “sheep herder”

Sonny — “son”

Sly — “wooded, forest” or “cunning”

Sterling — “valuable”

Xavier — “new house”

Zane — “gift from God”

More Main Character Baby Names For Girls

Athena — “goddess of wisdom”

Birdie — “bird-like” or “delicate, nimble”

Bryce — “freckled”

Clementine — “merciful, gentle, mild”

Dolly — “gift of God” or “emotion, sorrowful”

Dove — “a bird symbolizing peace”

Eloise — “healthy”

Genevieve — “woman of the family”

Indigo — “a deep blue dye”

Josephine — “God will increase”

Matilda — “mighty in battle”

Murphy — “sea warrior”

Odette — “wealthy”

Penelope — “weaver” or “duck”

Pippa — “lover of horses”

Phelan — “wolf”

Prudence — “intelligent”

Quinn — “wise”

Sloane — “raider, warrior”

Sonnet — “little song”

Suki — “beloved”

Torrance — “from the hillocks”

What names give “main character energy” to you? The answer might be different for everyone since it’s more about a vibe than anything concrete, but as long as your little one sounds ready to star in their own primetime special, just know that you’ve nailed it.