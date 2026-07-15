When I say “Nancy Meyers' kitchen,” you know exactly what I mean: copper pots, hydrangeas in a vase, an improbably perfect farmhouse sink. Everything about the writer-director’s aesthetic screams butter mom. And if you love every bit of it, it makes sense that your baby name style might skew the same way.

Meyers’ movies have given us decades of turtleneck-clad heroines in dreamy homes, and the names of those heroines hold up just as well as the interiors. Classic, but not too stuffy. Warm, but not cloying. And every single one sounds like it belongs to someone who owns really good linen and might just summer in Nantucket.

Let’s get to know them, shall we?

The Heroines Women who romanticize the little things, cry while typing, bake bread from scratch, start over from scratch too… may we know them, may we love them, may we raise them.

Iris If you ask me, this name always stands out among the sea of popular flower names. Of course, I could be partial since Kate Winslet’s hopeless romantic in The Holiday is one of my favorite Nancy Meyers characters.

Erica Diane Keaton in Something Gotta Give gave us something so niche-but-special: the patron saint of playwriting in a Hamptons beach house. This Norse name means “eternal ruler” or “ever powerful.”

Marin Also from Something’s Gotta Give, Marin is Erica’s daughter, played impeccably by Amanda Peet. Literally meaning “of the sea,” this name embodies all those easy, breezy coastal cottage vibes synonymous with this early-aughts film.​

Jules I feel like The Intern doesn’t get enough love in the Nancy Meyers universe, but we can change that with a nod to Anne Hathaway’s startup founder, Jules. This gender-neutral French nickname-name means “youthful.”

Chessy Can we please, please make Chessy a thing? First of all, she’s arguably the actual best character in The Parent Trap. And while the beloved housekeeper’s name might feel like a bold choice, you could always use it as a nickname for something like Francesca. Bonus: It means “at peace.”

Darcy If having a daughter who grows up to be smart, creative, successful, and stands up for herself sounds good, Darcy’s your girl. Genuinely still think about the moment Helen Hunt’s ad exec in What Women Want fired Mel Gibson’s Nick Marshall for manipulating her. This Irish name means “dark-haired.”

Annie Talk about a name with some serious Nancy Meyers pedigree! Meaning “grace” or “favor,” Annie pops up in both Father of the Brides (Kimberly Williams, we love you), The Parent Trap, and What Women Want. Oh, and it’s the name of one of Meyers’ real-life daughters (fun fact: the other is Hallie).

Nina Another Diane Keaton character, but she’s our NM queen; it’s just the way it is. And wouldn’t I be remiss not to include Nina Banks? She truly set the standard in Father of the Bride. This Spanish name simply means “little girl.”

Jane You can’t really go wrong with a name as simple and timeless as Jane, especially when it’s shared by Meryl Streep’s vibrant bakery-owning divorcée in It's Complicated. Meaning “God is gracious,” it’s a moniker with many powerful women behind it: novelist Jane Austen, anthropologist Jane Goodall, actress and activist Jane Fonda, and more.

Meyers If you’re going to commit to the bit, you’ve got to commit to the bit. You could go for the obvious pick, Nancy, which is due for a vintage revival anyway. I personally prefer Meyers. Not only are last names used as first names inherently cool, but this one also calls to mind Meyer lemons… and how Nancy Meyers-coded is that?

The Leading Men Give me a rumpled sweater-wearing guy (with or without questionable timing) any day. These Nancy Meyers-inspired boy names give comfort and reliability, like a crackling fireplace or playing basketball in the driveway with Dad.

Adler If you loved Streep’s character in It’s Complicated (and, valid) but are having a baby boy, might I suggest Adler? Jane’s last name still has the sort of unpretentious-but-preppy tone you’d expect, while also getting a last-name-cool boost. This one means “eagle.”

Graham I mean, no one… and I mean no one… can resist the charm of Jude Law as Mr. Napkin Head. His character in The Holiday is officially named Graham, a doting widower/book editor/girl dad that we’re all still just as obsessed with now as we were in 2006.

Miles Jack Black in a rom-com was the role we didn’t know we needed until he gave us just that as lovable score composer Miles in The Holiday. And just like the character, this name’s a little jazzy and underrated. Of Latin origin, it means “merciful.”

Arthur One more from The Holiday, then I swear I’m done! But how could we possibly leave off the nonagenarian screenwriter who steals the whole movie? Grandpa names are in, and this one’s got real gumption. Celtic, it means “bear.”

Julian It’s a tough pill to swallow when you get a character so sweet, so wholesome in a movie… only to watch them get their heart broken. Such was the case for Keanu Reeves in Something’s Gotta Give as the world’s most emotionally available doctor. Give him a win by naming your kid his name, Julian, which means “youthful” or “downy bearded.”

Matty I, for one, am going to shorten anyone and everyone’s name, so it’s no surprise I love a nickname-name. This one gives major little-brother energy, thanks to Kieran Culkin’s character in Father of the Bride. Sweet on its own, or short for Matthew.

Jake Listen, I don’t love Alec Baldwin as the chaotic, philandering ex in It’s Complicated, but he is handsome and a little roguish. Besides, Jake is such a likable name! Of Hebrew origin, it means “supplanter.”

Ben There’s just something about the name Ben that screams good guy, and Robert De Niro’s Intern widower with a heart of gold plays right into that. Short and sweet, it can easily stand on its own or be used as a nickname for Benjamin, Benedict, Benoit, Benson, Bennett… pick your poison!

Nick Two Nicks immediately come to mind in the Nancy Meyers movie-verse: Dennis Quaid’s vineyard-owning dad in The Parent Trap and Mel Gibson’s caddish ad man in What Women Want. Neither starts strong, but both have excellent redemption arcs. Maybe a baby Nick will be born with resilience? The wherewithal to know when he’s wrong and make it right? Worth a shot for this cute name that means “victory of the people.”

Banks The final spot here belongs to none other than the OG butter dad, Father of the Bride’s George Banks. Banks feels posh but hip, expensive but approachable. It’s a peak quiet money name, if that appeals to you. Gender-neutral, it means “edge of the river.”

Even More Nancy Meyers’ Movie Names These names deserve top billing, too. Hallie (The Parent Trap): “dweller at the meadow” Elizabeth (The Parent Trap): “God’s promise” Sophie (The Holiday): “wisdom” Olivia (The Holiday): “olive tree” Zoe (Something's Gotta Give): “life” Lauren (It's Complicated): “laurel plant” or “victory” Gabby (It's Complicated): “God is my strong man” Luke (It's Complicated): “from Lucania” Meredith (The Parent Trap): “great ruler” or “protector of the sea” Paige (The Intern): “young servant” Fiona (The Intern): “fair; pale” Lola (What Women Want): “sorrows” Harry (Something's Gotta Give): “home ruler” Adam (It's Complicated): “son of red earth” Ethan (The Holiday): “strong; enduring”

Whichever name you land on, may your child grow up to have Erica Barry's beach house, Iris' cottage, and Jane's garden. A mom can dream.