As someone who has delivered two babies — one by c-section and one by VBAC or vaginal birth after cesarean — I can confidently say that there’s no wrong way to have a baby. There’s no perfect way either since babies are big compared to incisions or vaginas, but each has their pros and cons. However, too often, when I see people talk about birth, “c-section” is held by some as a dirty word, a procedure to be avoided at all cost. Myths about c-sections abound, including the idea that they’re 100% a bad thing. But pelvic floor physical therapist “Doc Jen” (@docjenfitness) recently posted a TikTok about the unexpected benefits of c-sections from her perspective as a pelvic floor therapist and I think it’s a pep talk a lot of us might need.

In her caption, Jen says she’s observed women feeling bullied or guilted into not trying for a VBAC or for not picking a c-section, depending on who’s doing the chiding. “Both are GREAT options,” she writes. “[It] just depends which YOU want and what factors matter more to YOU!”

“It’s become really taboo to say anything good about c-sections,” she begins while on a walk, before continuing. “I think sometimes people feel like a c-section is the worst thing that can happen and there’s actually some really positive things about c-sections.

“One, they’re very predictable, especially if you’re scheduling them ahead of time. You get to be calm, show up to the hospital, you know the date, you know what time it’s happening. Sometimes it can be a much more relaxed experience. There’s also less risk of pelvic floor symptoms like leakage or prolapse with a c-section.

“Also,” she continues, “if you go for a vaginal birth in the United States, there’s a 33+% chance that you’re going to go through most of a vaginal labor and then still have a c-section. If you have a scheduled c-section ahead of time, that’s not going to happen.”

We want to pause here to note that this statistic isn’t strictly true. The national average is 32.1% overall according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but that varies considerable state by state. In Alaska, the c-section rate is under 23%. In Mississippi it’s 38%. This number can also vary considerably by hospital, and does not account for scheduled versus urgent or emergency c-sections. In other words: don’t panic about that bit. (In fact, TikTok account @pagingdrfran corrected this information in the comments, noting that those who go into labor only have about a 20% chance of having a c-section and Jen cheerfully admits to having misspoke.)

But the larger point remains!

“If you’ve ever felt this pressure to try for a vaginal birth, or a VBAC or are worried because your baby is breach,” she concludes. “I just want to put it out there that a c-section is a viable and really not so bad option.”

We couldn’t have said it any better ourselves. The best medical decision for your baby could be either kind of birth, depending on a number of factors. And — no matter how you bring your baby into the world, you’re a badass.