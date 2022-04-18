You've probably heard the rumors, and, sure, there's truth to them — becoming a parent can make your sex life seem like a thing of the distant past. It happens gradually, once your baby is born and your body and time no longer feel like your own. During pregnancy, though, you might find the exact opposite to be true. Pregnant and horny? Oh yes. Perhaps hornier than ever before. After those two positive pink lines pop up, you may spend almost every waking minute wanting to climb your partner like a tree (and thinking, or dreaming, about other interesting sexual positions). At some point, you'll start to wonder if it's even normal to have such a ravenous sexual appetite during pregnancy — not to mention why. A raging libido isn't exactly the kind of thing they go over in prenatal class... although they probably should.

Some of the reasoning you can deduce pretty easily yourself. You know there's some hormonal stuff going on that could be causing your lady boner. If your partner proves more helpful than ever, well, that's a turn-on too. Some people also find their pregnant bodies more beautiful than ever before — and, let's face it, the more you're feelin' yourself, the more you want to have someone else feel you. Plus, the risk of getting pregnant is, you know, besides the point. You don't have that concern to dim your sex drive.

So, here you lie in bed with your phone, contemplating calling your partner in from the living room or just taking matters into your own hands. That's when the question really kicks in: Is it normal to be so horny while pregnant? The answer is a resounding, "Yes!" And it's actually pretty easy to explain.

Why does your sex drive go wild while pregnant?

If you give this a bit of thought, you can probably take a good guess as to why you're suddenly so horny. You are a powerful goddess creating life inside yourself! When you realize that, the swollen feet and stretch marks seem almost supernatural. With a confidence boost always comes a sex drive boost. Plus, if you spent quite a while caught up in the whole "birth control" part of sex (the condoms, the timing, the actual pill), it could come as a relief to spend the next 40-ish weeks not worried about getting pregnant. That ship has sailed! Might as well enjoy it, right?

While those are valid points that most certainly come into play, there's actual science behind your horniness as well. "This can be caused by an increase in hormone levels (i.e., estrogen and progesterone) and blood supply to the sexual parts, i.e., the cervix, uterus, and the vagina," says Dr. Mya Bellinger, a medical practitioner with UnifiedPharma. Fun fact: People gain a mind-boggling three pounds of blood during pregnancy, most of which flows through the lower half of the body.

In other words, conjuring life within your womb elevates hormones and causes extra blood supply. Mix those two side effects, and suddenly you're like a sex-crazed teenager again.

When can I expect to be the horniest during pregnancy?

Feeling a little out of sorts with just how horny you are? Don't worry; it likely won't last. Once baby gets so big, it makes many things feel impossible because you'll feel impossibly tired (much like life outside of the womb). "There is always an increase in libido during the first and the second trimesters," shares Bellinger, "While the last [trimester] is less due to fatigue, swelling, and body aches."

Oh, you haven't had pregnancy body aches yet? Just you wait.

Is it even safe to have sex while pregnant?

This question almost always comes up, and it's usually the partner concerned about sex during pregnancy — particularly male partners. You've probably heard a dad-to-be worry he might injure the baby during sex, right? Chalk it up to a case of overconfidence. In reality, their penis will not poke your baby's head, which is cushioned by amniotic fluid, the mucus plug, and your uterine muscles.

Not only is sex generally OK during pregnancy, but it's also often encouraged. "It is very safe, and it does not affect the baby in any way," Bellinger states plainly. Of course, the exception to the rule would be a pregnant person with complications like placenta previa or preterm labor, which would merit "pelvic rest." In a complication-free pregnancy, though, many doctors will tell you at your last visit before giving birth that sex may help "kick-start" labor.

If the thought of going into labor mid-climax gives you a minor panic attack (or going into labor too early due to a romp), fear not. Sex won't trigger labor before your body is ready. The uterine contractions during sex and the hormones released help further the labor processes already happening. While you may not have realized these processes had already begun, the effects of sex can make them more noticeable to you.

So, don't let your well-meaning co-worker's story of having sex and then birthing a baby a day later make you concerned you're going to give birth after having sex at 30 weeks. It was simply the right time for their body and their baby, and the euphoria (hopefully) of sex helped make the signs more noticeable.

What if I'm not pregnant and horny? Can pregnancy decrease libido?

Every pregnancy is different, meaning what's true for one person — or many people — might not be true for you. If morning sickness makes you feel like you're going to ralph every 10 minutes, you likely won't feel super lusty. And while the increased sensitivity that comes with pregnancy might drive some people up the wall in a good way, it might be uncomfortably intense for you.

There are myriad reasons your libido might not rage when you’re expecting. You can always talk to your OB/GYN if you're concerned you're developing an unhealthy aversion to sex during pregnancy. But the odds are high that this, too, shall pass. A little advice? Take advantage of the extra time to squeeze in all the sleep you can... while you can.

Expert Sources

Dr. Mya Bellinger, a medical practitioner with UnifiedPharma