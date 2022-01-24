Hoping To Raise A Saint? These 150+ Saint Names For Boys Will Set The Tone
Names just as beatified as your baby.
There are many reasons why one might be in search of a saint name. Perhaps you’re a devout Catholic, and it’s important to you to give your new babe a name rooted in your beliefs. Likewise, if you’re a writer and want to illustrate a deeply religious character, choosing a popular saint name is often the first step in defining that point. Or, perhaps your kiddo just needs some fresh saint names for confirmation. After all, doesn’t everyone choose Frances or Andrew? If you head over to Catholic.org, you will find the names of literally hundreds and hundreds of saints. Whatever your reason for looking for saint names for boys, even if it’s just because you love solid old-fashioned sounding names, there’s a plethora to choose from that come from all over the world and boast some truly inspiring stories.
Take, for instance, Saint Kieran. The name Kieran is Irish, and while it may not place in the top ten or top 1000 most popular baby names, most people will have heard it before and not have trouble pronouncing it. And, of course, Saint Kieran (the younger) comes with a very cool story. Kieran (sometimes spelled Ciarán) is considered one of the Twelve Apostles of Ireland. Most notably, he’s said to have started one of Ireland’s most famous monasteries, Clonmacnoise. Legend also says he was asked to leave his original monastery, Isel, because the other monks disapproved of his “excessive charity.” So, if you’re hoping to inspire a giving nature in your child or character, Kieran might just be the perfect saint name.
Kieran is only just the beginning when it comes to saint names for boys. With more than 10,000 saints recognized by the Roman Catholic Church, your list of names is virtually endless. These saint names are some of our favorites, along with their meanings.
Best Saint Names for Boys
1. Aaron
Meaning: exalted or strong.
Saint association: patron saint for those who live passionate, steadfast lives.
2. Abraham
Meaning: father of multitudes.
Saint association: Saint Abraham, the Great for God.
3. Adalbert
Meaning: noble, bright, or shining.
Saint association: Adalbert was a Bohemian missionary and Christian saint.
4. Adrian
Meaning: son of Adria.
Saint association: patron saint of soldiers.
5. Adjutor
Meaning: helper, assistant.
Saint association: patron saint of swimmers and drowning victims.
6. Agatho
Meaning: good.
Saint association: named after saint Agatho, a pope between 678 to 681.
7. Aidan
Meaning: little fire.
Saint association: patron saint of firefighters.
8. Alban
Meaning: white, bright, or from alba.
Saint association: considered the first-recorded British Christian martyr.
9. Albert
Meaning: noble, bright.
Saint association: patron saint of the natural sciences.
10. Albertus
Meaning: noble or bright.
Saint association: a German religious philosopher who wanted to apply Aristotelian methods to current science. He is also believed to be a teacher of Thomas Aquinas.
11. Alexander
Meaning: defender of men.
Saint association: patron saint of Bergamo.
12. Aloysius
Meaning: fame warrior.
Saint association: patron saint of Roman Catholic youth.
13. Alphonsus
Meaning: noble-ready.
Saint association: patron saint of moralists and confessors.
14. Ambrose
Meaning: the immortal one.
Saint association: patron saint of Milan and of beekeepers.
15. Andrew
Meaning: strong and manly.
Saint association: patron saint of fisherman.
16. Anselm
Meaning: God’s helmet.
Saint association: patron saint considered to be the first of the Scholastics.
17. Anthony
Meaning: priceless one.
Saint association: patron saint for the recovery of lost items.
18. Arnold
Meaning: eagle ruler.
Saint association: patron saint of hop-pickers and Belgian brewers.
19. Athanasius
Meaning: eternal life.
Saint association: patron saint of theologies.
20. Augustine
Meaning: great, magnificent.
Saint association: patron saint of theologians.
21. Baldwin
Meaning: bold, brave friend.
Saint association: patron saint of Reiti.
22. Balthasar
Meaning: “God protect the king.”
Saint association: patron saint of playing card manufacturers.
23. Barnabas
Meaning: son of consolation.
Saint association: patron saint of Cyprus.
24. Bartholomew
Meaning: son of Talmai.
Saint association: patron saint of tanners, plasterers, tailors, leatherworkers, bookbinders, farmers, house painters, butchers, and glovemakers.
25. Basil
Meaning: royal, kingly.
Saint association: patron saint of hospital administrators and reformers.
26. Bede
Meaning: prayer bead.
Saint association: patron saint of scholars and historians.
27. Benedict
Meaning: the blessed one.
Saint association: patron saint of Europe known as the “father of Western monasticism.”
28. Benjamin
Meaning: son of the right hand.
Saint association: patron saint for those named Benjamin.
29. Bernard
Meaning: strong, brave bear.
Saint association: patron saint of skiing, snowboarding, hiking, backpacking, and mountaineering.
30. Bernardino
Meaning: brave.
Saint association: patron saint of advertising and public relations.
31. Bilfrid
Meaning: peace of the two-edged sword.
Saint association: from the Benedictine hermit and silversmith who bound the Lindisfarne Gospels.
32. Blaise
Meaning: to lisp, stammer.
Saint association: patron saint of sufferers from throat diseases and of wool combers.
33. Bonaventure
Meaning: good fortune.
Saint association: patron saint of bowel disorders.
34. Boniface
Meaning: fortunate, auspicious.
Saint association: patron saint of Germany.
35. Brendan
Meaning: prince.
Saint association: patron saint of boatmen, mariners, sailors, travelers, and whales.
36. Bruno
Meaning: brown.
Saint association: patron saint of Calabria.
37. Camillus
Meaning: helper to the priest.
Saint association: patron saint of hospitals and the sick.
38. Casimir
Meaning: destroyer of peace.
Saint association: patron saint of bachelors.
39. Cassian
Meaning: hollow.
Saint association: patron saint of Mexico City, Imola (Italy), Sukošan (Croatia), and of parish clerks.
40. Charles
Meaning: free man.
Saint association: patron saint of bishops, cardinals, seminarians, and spiritual leaders.
41. Christian
Meaning: follower of Christ.
Saint association: patron saint of transportation (drivers, sailors, etc.), traveling (especially for long journeys), surfing, and storms.
42. Christopher
Meaning: bearer of Christ.
Saint association: patron saint of travelers.
43. Columbanus
Meaning: dove.
Saint association: patron saint of motorcyclists.
44. Cosmas
Meaning: order, decency.
Saint association: patron saint of physicians, surgeons, and pharmacists.
45. Damian
Meaning: to tame.
Saint association: patron saint of physicians, surgeons, and pharmacists.
46. Davis
Meaning: son of David; beloved.
Saint association: patron saint of Wales.
47. Dennis
Meaning: follower of Dionysius.
Saint association: patron saint of the French monarchy.
48. Dominic
Meaning: belonging to God.
Saint association: patron saint of the French monarchy.
49. Drogo
Meaning: carry.
Saint association: patron saint of shepherds.
50. Dunstan
Meaning: brown stone; brown hill with stones.
Saint association: patron saint of blacksmiths.
51. Edmund
Meaning: fortunate protector.
Saint association: patron saint of pandemics and kings.
52. Edward
Meaning: prosperous protector.
Saint association: patron saint of kings, difficult marriages, separated spouses, and the English royal family.
53. Edwin
Meaning: rich friend.
Saint association: patron saint of homeless persons.
54. Elmo
Meaning: protector.
Saint association: patron saint of sailors.
55. Eugene
Meaning: well-born.
Saint association: patron saint of dysfunctional families.
56. Eustachius
Meaning: fertile.
Saint association: patron saint of hunters.
57. Felix
Meaning: happy, fortunate.
Saint association: patron saint of spiders.
58. Fiacre
Meaning: eagle.
Saint association: patron saint of gardeners and herbalists.
59. Finnian
Meaning: fair.
Saint association: patron saint of teaching and sharing.
60. Florian
Meaning: flowering.
Saint association: patron saint of firefighters.
61. Francis
Meaning: from France.
Saint association: patron saint of animals and the environment.
62. Gabriel
Meaning: “God is my strength.”
Saint association: patron saint of all those who work in communication.
63. Genesius
Meaning: generated, referring to the birth.
Saint association: the patron saint of actors.
64. George
Meaning: farmer.
Saint association: patron saint of soldiers, archers, cavalry, chivalry, farmers and field workers, riders, and saddlers.
65. Gerard
Meaning: spear brave.
Saint association: patron saint of expectant mothers.
66. Germaine
Meaning: brother.
Saint association: patron saint of people with disabilities and those who have been abused or abandoned.
67. Giles
Meaning: young goat.
Saint association: patron saint of people with disabilities.
68. Gregory
Meaning: watchful, vigilant.
Saint association: patron saint of musicians, singers, students, and teachers.
69. Hannibal
Meaning: one who Baal has favored.
Saint association: patron saint of orphans, the poor, and prayer for vocations.
70. Henry
Meaning: ruler of the home.
Saint association: patron saint of the childless.
71. Honorius
Meaning: honor, esteem, dignity.
Saint association: patron saint of bakers.
72. Hubert
Meaning: bright heart; bright mind.
Saint association: patron saint of hunting, woodsmen, and metallurgy.
73. Ignatius
Meaning: fiery one.
Saint association: patron saint of Catholic soldiers.
74. Innocent
Meaning: harmless.
Saint association: patron saint of the innocent.
75. Isaiah
Meaning: “God saves.”
Saint association: a prophet who stressed the importance of patiently trusting in God.
76. Ivo
Meaning: yew wood, archer.
Saint association: patron saint of lawyers.
77. James
Meaning: supplanter.
Saint association: patron saint of Spain.
78. Januarius
Meaning: January.
Saint association: patron saint of Naples.
79. Jason
Meaning: healer.
Saint association: patron saint of converts.
80. Jerome
Meaning: sacred name.
Saint association: patron saint of librarians, archivists, translators, and encyclopedists.
81. Joachim
Meaning: “God has granted (a son).”
Saint association: patron saint of fathers, grandfathers, and grandparents.
82. John
Meaning: “graced by God.”
Saint association: patron saint of love, loyal, friendship, and authors.
83. Joseph
Meaning: “God will give.”
Saint association: of unborn children, workers, travelers, immigrants, and a happy death.
84. Joshua
Meaning: “God is deliverance.”
Saint association: patron saint of literature, reading, professionalism, spies, and intelligence.
85. Juan
Meaning: “God is gracious.”
Saint association: patron saint of indigenous peoples.
86. Jude
Meaning: praised.
Saint association: patron saint of desperate cases.
87. Julian
Meaning: youthful, downy-bearded, or sky father.
Saint association: patron saint of hospitality.
88. Justin
Meaning: just, upright, righteous.
Saint association: patron saint of lecturers.
89. Kenneth
Meaning: handsome.
Saint association: patron saint of knights, armorers, equestrians, and crusaders.
90. Kieran
Meaning: black.
Saint association: patron saint of Dublin and Glendalough.
91. Kilian
Meaning: bright-headed.
Saint association: patron saint of Franconia and sufferers of rheumatism.
92. Lawrence
Meaning: bright one, shining one.
Saint association: patron saint of cooks.
93. Lazarus
Meaning: “God is my help.”
Saint association: patron saint of the poor and sick.
94. Leo
Meaning: lion.
Saint association: patron saint of popes and confessors.
95. Luigi
Meaning: famous warrior.
Saint association: patron saint of soccer players.
96. Luke
Meaning: light-giving.
Saint association: patron saint of artists, doctors, and surgeons.
97. Magnus
Meaning: greatest.
Saint association: he was also known as Magnus the Martyr. Saint Magnus was Earl of Orkney from 1106 to about 1115.
98. Malachy
Meaning: “my angel.”
Saint association: patron saint of punters.
99. Marcellin
Meaning: little warrior.
Saint association: patron saint of education, teachers, and simplicity.
100. Mark
Meaning: warlike.
Saint association: patron saint of lions, opticians, pharmacists, painters, secretaries, interpreters, prisoners, and people dealing with insect bites.
101. Martin
Meaning: dedicated to Mars.
Saint association: patron saint of social justice, racial harmony, and mixed-race people.
102. Matthew
Meaning: “gift of God.”
Saint association: patron saint of tax collectors and accountants.
103. Matthias
Meaning: “gift of God.”
Saint association: patron saint of carpenters, tailors, those with smallpox, and those in prayer for perseverance and hope.
104. Maurus
Meaning: dark-skinned.
Saint association: patron saint of crutches, gout, and shoemakers.
105. Maximilian
Meaning: the greatest.
Saint association: patron saint of drug addicts and prisoners.
106. Medard
Meaning: brave.
Saint association: patron saint of protection against bad weather.
107. Meinrad
Meaning: strong advisor.
Saint association: patron saint of hospitality.
108. Michael
Meaning: “who is like God.”
Saint association: patron saint of police, military, and firemen.
109. Milo
Meaning: soldier; merciful.
Saint association: patron saint of Benevento, Italy.
110. Nicholas
Meaning: victory of the people.
Saint association: patron saint of sailors, merchants, archers, repentant thieves, children, brewers, and pawnbrokers.
111. Nimatullah
Meaning: “blessing of Allah.”
Saint association: patron saint of Beirut, Lebanon.
112. Oliver
Meaning: olive tree.
Saint association: patron saint of peace and reconciliation.
113. Otto
Meaning: wealthy.
Saint association: Saint known as the “father of the monks.”
114. Padre Pio
Meaning: father; devout.
Saint association: patron saint of civil defense, volunteers, adolescents, and stress relief.
115. Patrick
Meaning: nobleman.
Saint association: patron saint of Ireland.
116. Paul
Meaning: small or humble.
Saint association: patron saint of missionaries, evangelists, writers, journalists, authors, public workers, rope and saddle makers, and tentmakers.
117. Peregrine
Meaning: humble.
Saint association: an Italian saint of the Servite Order and patron saint for people who are suffering.
118. Peter
Meaning: stone, rock.
Saint association: patron saint of popes.
119. Petronille
Meaning: rock.
Saint association: patron saint of mountain travelers.
120. Philip
Meaning: lover of horses.
Saint association: patron saint of hatters, pastry chefs, and the nations of Luxembourg and Uruguay.
121. Pius
Meaning: pious, dutiful.
Saint association: patron saint of First Communicants and pilgrims.
122. Placidus
Meaning: clam.
Saint association: patron saint of Messina.
123. Quentin
Meaning: the fifth.
Saint association: patron saint invoked against coughs, sneezes, and dropsy.
124. Raphael
Meaning: “God has healed.”
Saint association: patron saint of people who are visually impaired, of happy meetings, of nurses, of physicians, and of travelers.
125. Raymond
Meaning: wise protector.
Saint association: patron saint of childbirth, midwives, children, pregnant women, and priests defending the confidentiality of confession.
126. Regis
Meaning: kingly.
Saint association: patron saint of lacemakers, social workers, and embroiderers.
127. Remigius
Meaning: cure, remedy.
Saint association: patron saint of France; the “apostle of the Franks.”
128. Rene
Meaning: rebirth.
Saint association: patron saint of anesthesia.
129. Robert
Meaning: bright frame.
Saint association: patron saint of catechists and catechumens.
130. Roch
Meaning: rest.
Saint association: patron saint of dogs.
131. Ronan
Meaning: little seal.
Saint association: patron saint of Locronan, France.
132. Rupert
Meaning: bright fame.
Saint association: patron saint of the state of Salzburg.
133. Sebastian
Meaning: venerable, revered.
Saint association: patron saint of archers, athletes, and those who desire a saintly death.
134. Servatius
Meaning: protected.
Saint association: patron saint of leg disorders, rheumatism, and protection against rats and mice.
135. Silas
Meaning: wood, forest.
Saint association: one of the leaders of the church of Jerusalem.
136. Simon
Meaning: to hear, to be heard.
Saint association: patron saint of couriers, tanners, and sawyers.
137. Stanislaus
Meaning: someone who achieves glory.
Saint association: patron saint of Poland.
138. Stephen
Meaning: wreath, crown.
Saint association: patron saint of bricklayers and stonemasons.
139. Tarcisius
Meaning: of Tarsus, from Tarsus.
Saint association: patron saint of altar servers and First Communicants.
140. Theodore
Meaning: gift of God.
Saint association: there were two Saint Theodores. One was known as a warrior saint, while the other was considered a Great Martyr.
141. Thomas
Meaning: twin.
Saint association: patron saint of Venice.
142. Tobias
Meaning: “God is good.”
Saint association: patron saint of pilgrims, travelers, and those suffering from the eyes.
143. Uriel
Meaning: angel of light.
Saint association: patron saint of the sacrament of confirmation.
144. Valentine
Meaning: strong and healthy.
Saint association: patron saint of lovers, epileptics, and beekeepers.
145. Vedast
Meaning: stranger, guest.
Saint association: patron saint of children who are late in learning to walk.
146. Vincent
Meaning: victorious.
Saint association: patron saint of charitable societies.
147. Vitus
Meaning: lively.
Saint association: patron saint of nervous disorders.
148. Walter
Meaning: commander of the army.
Saint association: patron saint of prisoners, prisoners of war, vintners, and those with job-related stress.
149. Wenceslaus
Meaning: greater glory.
Saint association: patron saint of the Czech Republic.
150. William
Meaning: strong-willed warrior.
Saint association: patron saint of adopted children.
151. Wolfgang
Meaning: wolf.
Saint association: patron saint of carpenters and woodcarvers.
152. Zachary
Meaning: “God remembers.”
Saint association: patron saint of the city of Vienne.
153. Zacchaeus
Meaning: “the Lord recalled.”
Saint association: patron saint of change and transition.
154. Yared
Meaning: agile, lively.
Saint association: patron saint of the performing arts.
More Saint Names for Boys
1. Abel
Meaning: breath.
Saint association: bishop of Reims. Patron saint of the blind and the lame.
2. Cyprian
Meaning: "man of Cyprus."
Saint association: a bishop of Carthage and Christian writer.
3. Bardo
Meaning: water.
Saint association: an 11th-century bishop in Mainz, Germany.
4. Elias
Meaning: "The Lord is my God."
Saint association: an Old Testament prophet.
5. Fabian
Meaning: bean grower or bean seller.
Saint association: a bishop of Rome and symbol of peace.
This article was originally published on