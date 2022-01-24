Hoping To Raise A Saint? These 150+ Saint Names For Boys Will Set The Tone

There are many reasons why one might be in search of a saint name. Perhaps you’re a devout Catholic, and it’s important to you to give your new babe a name rooted in your beliefs. Likewise, if you’re a writer and want to illustrate a deeply religious character, choosing a popular saint name is often the first step in defining that point. Or, perhaps your kiddo just needs some fresh saint names for confirmation. After all, doesn’t everyone choose Frances or Andrew? If you head over to Catholic.org, you will find the names of literally hundreds and hundreds of saints. Whatever your reason for looking for saint names for boys, even if it’s just because you love solid old-fashioned sounding names, there’s a plethora to choose from that come from all over the world and boast some truly inspiring stories.

Take, for instance, Saint Kieran. The name Kieran is Irish, and while it may not place in the top ten or top 1000 most popular baby names, most people will have heard it before and not have trouble pronouncing it. And, of course, Saint Kieran (the younger) comes with a very cool story. Kieran (sometimes spelled Ciarán) is considered one of the Twelve Apostles of Ireland. Most notably, he’s said to have started one of Ireland’s most famous monasteries, Clonmacnoise. Legend also says he was asked to leave his original monastery, Isel, because the other monks disapproved of his “excessive charity.” So, if you’re hoping to inspire a giving nature in your child or character, Kieran might just be the perfect saint name.

Kieran is only just the beginning when it comes to saint names for boys. With more than 10,000 saints recognized by the Roman Catholic Church, your list of names is virtually endless. These saint names are some of our favorites, along with their meanings.

Best Saint Names for Boys

1. Aaron

Meaning: exalted or strong.

Saint association: patron saint for those who live passionate, steadfast lives.

2. Abraham

Meaning: father of multitudes.

Saint association: Saint Abraham, the Great for God.

3. Adalbert

Meaning: noble, bright, or shining.

Saint association: Adalbert was a Bohemian missionary and Christian saint.

4. Adrian

Meaning: son of Adria.

Saint association: patron saint of soldiers.

5. Adjutor

Meaning: helper, assistant.

Saint association: patron saint of swimmers and drowning victims.

6. Agatho

Meaning: good.

Saint association: named after saint Agatho, a pope between 678 to 681.

7. Aidan

Meaning: little fire.

Saint association: patron saint of firefighters.

8. Alban

Meaning: white, bright, or from alba.

Saint association: considered the first-recorded British Christian martyr.

9. Albert

Meaning: noble, bright.

Saint association: patron saint of the natural sciences.

10. Albertus

Meaning: noble or bright.

Saint association: a German religious philosopher who wanted to apply Aristotelian methods to current science. He is also believed to be a teacher of Thomas Aquinas.

11. Alexander

Meaning: defender of men.

Saint association: patron saint of Bergamo.

12. Aloysius

Meaning: fame warrior.

Saint association: patron saint of Roman Catholic youth.

13. Alphonsus

Meaning: noble-ready.

Saint association: patron saint of moralists and confessors.

14. Ambrose

Meaning: the immortal one.

Saint association: patron saint of Milan and of beekeepers.

15. Andrew

Meaning: strong and manly.

Saint association: patron saint of fisherman.

16. Anselm

Meaning: God’s helmet.

Saint association: patron saint considered to be the first of the Scholastics.

17. Anthony

Meaning: priceless one.

Saint association: patron saint for the recovery of lost items.

18. Arnold

Meaning: eagle ruler.

Saint association: patron saint of hop-pickers and Belgian brewers.

19. Athanasius

Meaning: eternal life.

Saint association: patron saint of theologies.

20. Augustine

Meaning: great, magnificent.

Saint association: patron saint of theologians.

21. Baldwin

Meaning: bold, brave friend.

Saint association: patron saint of Reiti.

22. Balthasar

Meaning: “God protect the king.”

Saint association: patron saint of playing card manufacturers.

23. Barnabas

Meaning: son of consolation.

Saint association: patron saint of Cyprus.

24. Bartholomew

Meaning: son of Talmai.

Saint association: patron saint of tanners, plasterers, tailors, leatherworkers, bookbinders, farmers, house painters, butchers, and glovemakers.

25. Basil

Meaning: royal, kingly.

Saint association: patron saint of hospital administrators and reformers.

26. Bede

Meaning: prayer bead.

Saint association: patron saint of scholars and historians.

27. Benedict

Meaning: the blessed one.

Saint association: patron saint of Europe known as the “father of Western monasticism.”

28. Benjamin

Meaning: son of the right hand.

Saint association: patron saint for those named Benjamin.

29. Bernard

Meaning: strong, brave bear.

Saint association: patron saint of skiing, snowboarding, hiking, backpacking, and mountaineering.

30. Bernardino

Meaning: brave.

Saint association: patron saint of advertising and public relations.

31. Bilfrid

Meaning: peace of the two-edged sword.

Saint association: from the Benedictine hermit and silversmith who bound the Lindisfarne Gospels.

32. Blaise

Meaning: to lisp, stammer.

Saint association: patron saint of sufferers from throat diseases and of wool combers.

33. Bonaventure

Meaning: good fortune.

Saint association: patron saint of bowel disorders.

34. Boniface

Meaning: fortunate, auspicious.

Saint association: patron saint of Germany.

35. Brendan

Meaning: prince.

Saint association: patron saint of boatmen, mariners, sailors, travelers, and whales.

36. Bruno

Meaning: brown.

Saint association: patron saint of Calabria.

37. Camillus

Meaning: helper to the priest.

Saint association: patron saint of hospitals and the sick.

38. Casimir

Meaning: destroyer of peace.

Saint association: patron saint of bachelors.

39. Cassian

Meaning: hollow.

Saint association: patron saint of Mexico City, Imola (Italy), Sukošan (Croatia), and of parish clerks.

40. Charles

Meaning: free man.

Saint association: patron saint of bishops, cardinals, seminarians, and spiritual leaders.

41. Christian

Meaning: follower of Christ.

Saint association: patron saint of transportation (drivers, sailors, etc.), traveling (especially for long journeys), surfing, and storms.

42. Christopher

Meaning: bearer of Christ.

Saint association: patron saint of travelers.

43. Columbanus

Meaning: dove.

Saint association: patron saint of motorcyclists.

44. Cosmas

Meaning: order, decency.

Saint association: patron saint of physicians, surgeons, and pharmacists.

45. Damian

Meaning: to tame.

Saint association: patron saint of physicians, surgeons, and pharmacists.

46. Davis

Meaning: son of David; beloved.

Saint association: patron saint of Wales.

47. Dennis

Meaning: follower of Dionysius.

Saint association: patron saint of the French monarchy.

48. Dominic

Meaning: belonging to God.

Saint association: patron saint of the French monarchy.

49. Drogo

Meaning: carry.

Saint association: patron saint of shepherds.

50. Dunstan

Meaning: brown stone; brown hill with stones.

Saint association: patron saint of blacksmiths.

51. Edmund

Meaning: fortunate protector.

Saint association: patron saint of pandemics and kings.

52. Edward

Meaning: prosperous protector.

Saint association: patron saint of kings, difficult marriages, separated spouses, and the English royal family.

53. Edwin

Meaning: rich friend.

Saint association: patron saint of homeless persons.

54. Elmo

Meaning: protector.

Saint association: patron saint of sailors.

55. Eugene

Meaning: well-born.

Saint association: patron saint of dysfunctional families.

56. Eustachius

Meaning: fertile.

Saint association: patron saint of hunters.

57. Felix

Meaning: happy, fortunate.

Saint association: patron saint of spiders.

58. Fiacre

Meaning: eagle.

Saint association: patron saint of gardeners and herbalists.

59. Finnian

Meaning: fair.

Saint association: patron saint of teaching and sharing.

60. Florian

Meaning: flowering.

Saint association: patron saint of firefighters.

61. Francis

Meaning: from France.

Saint association: patron saint of animals and the environment.

62. Gabriel

Meaning: “God is my strength.”

Saint association: patron saint of all those who work in communication.

63. Genesius

Meaning: generated, referring to the birth.

Saint association: the patron saint of actors.

64. George

Meaning: farmer.

Saint association: patron saint of soldiers, archers, cavalry, chivalry, farmers and field workers, riders, and saddlers.

65. Gerard

Meaning: spear brave.

Saint association: patron saint of expectant mothers.

66. Germaine

Meaning: brother.

Saint association: patron saint of people with disabilities and those who have been abused or abandoned.

67. Giles

Meaning: young goat.

Saint association: patron saint of people with disabilities.

68. Gregory

Meaning: watchful, vigilant.

Saint association: patron saint of musicians, singers, students, and teachers.

69. Hannibal

Meaning: one who Baal has favored.

Saint association: patron saint of orphans, the poor, and prayer for vocations.

70. Henry

Meaning: ruler of the home.

Saint association: patron saint of the childless.

71. Honorius

Meaning: honor, esteem, dignity.

Saint association: patron saint of bakers.

72. Hubert

Meaning: bright heart; bright mind.

Saint association: patron saint of hunting, woodsmen, and metallurgy.

73. Ignatius

Meaning: fiery one.

Saint association: patron saint of Catholic soldiers.

74. Innocent

Meaning: harmless.

Saint association: patron saint of the innocent.

75. Isaiah

Meaning: “God saves.”

Saint association: a prophet who stressed the importance of patiently trusting in God.

76. Ivo

Meaning: yew wood, archer.

Saint association: patron saint of lawyers.

77. James

Meaning: supplanter.

Saint association: patron saint of Spain.

78. Januarius

Meaning: January.

Saint association: patron saint of Naples.

79. Jason

Meaning: healer.

Saint association: patron saint of converts.

80. Jerome

Meaning: sacred name.

Saint association: patron saint of librarians, archivists, translators, and encyclopedists.

81. Joachim

Meaning: “God has granted (a son).”

Saint association: patron saint of fathers, grandfathers, and grandparents.

82. John

Meaning: “graced by God.”

Saint association: patron saint of love, loyal, friendship, and authors.

83. Joseph

Meaning: “God will give.”

Saint association: of unborn children, workers, travelers, immigrants, and a happy death.

84. Joshua

Meaning: “God is deliverance.”

Saint association: patron saint of literature, reading, professionalism, spies, and intelligence.

85. Juan

Meaning: “God is gracious.”

Saint association: patron saint of indigenous peoples.

86. Jude

Meaning: praised.

Saint association: patron saint of desperate cases.

87. Julian

Meaning: youthful, downy-bearded, or sky father.

Saint association: patron saint of hospitality.

88. Justin

Meaning: just, upright, righteous.

Saint association: patron saint of lecturers.

89. Kenneth

Meaning: handsome.

Saint association: patron saint of knights, armorers, equestrians, and crusaders.

90. Kieran

Meaning: black.

Saint association: patron saint of Dublin and Glendalough.

91. Kilian

Meaning: bright-headed.

Saint association: patron saint of Franconia and sufferers of rheumatism.

92. Lawrence

Meaning: bright one, shining one.

Saint association: patron saint of cooks.

93. Lazarus

Meaning: “God is my help.”

Saint association: patron saint of the poor and sick.

94. Leo

Meaning: lion.

Saint association: patron saint of popes and confessors.

95. Luigi

Meaning: famous warrior.

Saint association: patron saint of soccer players.

96. Luke

Meaning: light-giving.

Saint association: patron saint of artists, doctors, and surgeons.

97. Magnus

Meaning: greatest.

Saint association: he was also known as Magnus the Martyr. Saint Magnus was Earl of Orkney from 1106 to about 1115.

98. Malachy

Meaning: “my angel.”

Saint association: patron saint of punters.

99. Marcellin

Meaning: little warrior.

Saint association: patron saint of education, teachers, and simplicity.

100. Mark

Meaning: warlike.

Saint association: patron saint of lions, opticians, pharmacists, painters, secretaries, interpreters, prisoners, and people dealing with insect bites.

101. Martin

Meaning: dedicated to Mars.

Saint association: patron saint of social justice, racial harmony, and mixed-race people.

102. Matthew

Meaning: “gift of God.”

Saint association: patron saint of tax collectors and accountants.

103. Matthias

Meaning: “gift of God.”

Saint association: patron saint of carpenters, tailors, those with smallpox, and those in prayer for perseverance and hope.

104. Maurus

Meaning: dark-skinned.

Saint association: patron saint of crutches, gout, and shoemakers.

105. Maximilian

Meaning: the greatest.

Saint association: patron saint of drug addicts and prisoners.

106. Medard

Meaning: brave.

Saint association: patron saint of protection against bad weather.

107. Meinrad

Meaning: strong advisor.

Saint association: patron saint of hospitality.

108. Michael

Meaning: “who is like God.”

Saint association: patron saint of police, military, and firemen.

109. Milo

Meaning: soldier; merciful.

Saint association: patron saint of Benevento, Italy.

110. Nicholas

Meaning: victory of the people.

Saint association: patron saint of sailors, merchants, archers, repentant thieves, children, brewers, and pawnbrokers.

111. Nimatullah

Meaning: “blessing of Allah.”

Saint association: patron saint of Beirut, Lebanon.

112. Oliver

Meaning: olive tree.

Saint association: patron saint of peace and reconciliation.

113. Otto

Meaning: wealthy.

Saint association: Saint known as the “father of the monks.”

114. Padre Pio

Meaning: father; devout.

Saint association: patron saint of civil defense, volunteers, adolescents, and stress relief.

115. Patrick

Meaning: nobleman.

Saint association: patron saint of Ireland.

116. Paul

Meaning: small or humble.

Saint association: patron saint of missionaries, evangelists, writers, journalists, authors, public workers, rope and saddle makers, and tentmakers.

117. Peregrine

Meaning: humble.

Saint association: an Italian saint of the Servite Order and patron saint for people who are suffering.

118. Peter

Meaning: stone, rock.

Saint association: patron saint of popes.

119. Petronille

Meaning: rock.

Saint association: patron saint of mountain travelers.

120. Philip

Meaning: lover of horses.

Saint association: patron saint of hatters, pastry chefs, and the nations of Luxembourg and Uruguay.

121. Pius

Meaning: pious, dutiful.

Saint association: patron saint of First Communicants and pilgrims.

122. Placidus

Meaning: clam.

Saint association: patron saint of Messina.

123. Quentin

Meaning: the fifth.

Saint association: patron saint invoked against coughs, sneezes, and dropsy.

124. Raphael

Meaning: “God has healed.”

Saint association: patron saint of people who are visually impaired, of happy meetings, of nurses, of physicians, and of travelers.

125. Raymond

Meaning: wise protector.

Saint association: patron saint of childbirth, midwives, children, pregnant women, and priests defending the confidentiality of confession.

126. Regis

Meaning: kingly.

Saint association: patron saint of lacemakers, social workers, and embroiderers.

127. Remigius

Meaning: cure, remedy.

Saint association: patron saint of France; the “apostle of the Franks.”

128. Rene

Meaning: rebirth.

Saint association: patron saint of anesthesia.

129. Robert

Meaning: bright frame.

Saint association: patron saint of catechists and catechumens.

130. Roch

Meaning: rest.

Saint association: patron saint of dogs.

131. Ronan

Meaning: little seal.

Saint association: patron saint of Locronan, France.

132. Rupert

Meaning: bright fame.

Saint association: patron saint of the state of Salzburg.

133. Sebastian

Meaning: venerable, revered.

Saint association: patron saint of archers, athletes, and those who desire a saintly death.

134. Servatius

Meaning: protected.

Saint association: patron saint of leg disorders, rheumatism, and protection against rats and mice.

135. Silas

Meaning: wood, forest.

Saint association: one of the leaders of the church of Jerusalem.

136. Simon

Meaning: to hear, to be heard.

Saint association: patron saint of couriers, tanners, and sawyers.

137. Stanislaus

Meaning: someone who achieves glory.

Saint association: patron saint of Poland.

138. Stephen

Meaning: wreath, crown.

Saint association: patron saint of bricklayers and stonemasons.

139. Tarcisius

Meaning: of Tarsus, from Tarsus.

Saint association: patron saint of altar servers and First Communicants.

140. Theodore

Meaning: gift of God.

Saint association: there were two Saint Theodores. One was known as a warrior saint, while the other was considered a Great Martyr.

141. Thomas

Meaning: twin.

Saint association: patron saint of Venice.

142. Tobias

Meaning: “God is good.”

Saint association: patron saint of pilgrims, travelers, and those suffering from the eyes.

143. Uriel

Meaning: angel of light.

Saint association: patron saint of the sacrament of confirmation.

144. Valentine

Meaning: strong and healthy.

Saint association: patron saint of lovers, epileptics, and beekeepers.

145. Vedast

Meaning: stranger, guest.

Saint association: patron saint of children who are late in learning to walk.

146. Vincent

Meaning: victorious.

Saint association: patron saint of charitable societies.

147. Vitus

Meaning: lively.

Saint association: patron saint of nervous disorders.

148. Walter

Meaning: commander of the army.

Saint association: patron saint of prisoners, prisoners of war, vintners, and those with job-related stress.

149. Wenceslaus

Meaning: greater glory.

Saint association: patron saint of the Czech Republic.

150. William

Meaning: strong-willed warrior.

Saint association: patron saint of adopted children.

151. Wolfgang

Meaning: wolf.

Saint association: patron saint of carpenters and woodcarvers.

152. Zachary

Meaning: “God remembers.”

Saint association: patron saint of the city of Vienne.

153. Zacchaeus

Meaning: “the Lord recalled.”

Saint association: patron saint of change and transition.

154. Yared

Meaning: agile, lively.

Saint association: patron saint of the performing arts.

More Saint Names for Boys

1. Abel

Meaning: breath.

Saint association: bishop of Reims. Patron saint of the blind and the lame.

2. Cyprian

Meaning: "man of Cyprus."

Saint association: a bishop of Carthage and Christian writer.

3. Bardo

Meaning: water.

Saint association: an 11th-century bishop in Mainz, Germany.

4. Elias

Meaning: "The Lord is my God."

Saint association: an Old Testament prophet.

5. Fabian

Meaning: bean grower or bean seller.

Saint association: a bishop of Rome and symbol of peace.