When I found out I was pregnant with my third daughter, I was ecstatic. Three baby girls sounded like something straight out of an old British novel, and the very thought of brainstorming more sweet baby girl names filled me with pure joy. I love a dainty, super feminine baby girl name, and I dream of my children as characters in a Beatrix Potter story. Just flower crowns and picnic blankets and tea cups everywhere, and luckily, there are tons of sweet baby girl names that fully fit that aesthetic.

The fun part about sweet baby girl names is that they really seem to fall into two categories for the most party — names that end with a “y” sound (but could be spelled -ie) and names that end in an “n” sound. There are some that go totally off this path, of course, and those tend to be more traditional names rooted in literature or history. But if you’re looking for a list of sweet baby girl names that give you all the flowery feels, this is the list for you. From more trendy and playful names like Birdie and Mae to timeless classics like Eleanor and Mabel, this list of sweet baby girl names will have you picturing your baby right in the middle of a meadow, sipping tea with the bunnies.

Annie There is something just darling and classic about the name Annie, and it’s appeared in literature, songs, and history for centuries. You could go with the formal Anne or even an Annabelle or Annette if you wanted, but Annie really does stand well on its own. The name Annie means “grace” or “favor,” which is so sweet.

Ruby I just adore the name Ruby. It feels bright and spunky for a little girl who’s going to make her name known in the world, but it also has such a sweet, vintage vibe. Ruby is also tied to the gem, so you could really go all out with a ruby-themed nursery.

Lucy I have a Lucy, so I’m sure I’m biased, but this really is a darling baby girl name. You can opt for the formal Lucille, but Lucy (or even Lucie or Luci if you want to be unique) is a perfectly fine first name. The meaning of Lucy is “bright” or “light bringer,” and what more could you expect out of your little girl?

Ruthie Similar to Ruby, Ruthie definitely feels classic and wholesome. Again, this is another name that could technically be a nickname for Ruth, but it doesn’t have to be. Ruthie also means “friend.”

Eleanor Goodness, how sweet of a baby girl name is Eleanor? There are so many nicknames you could do if you wanted, from Ellie and Ella to Nora, but I really do just love Eleanor. It’s strong and traditional, but also has a playful, sweet vibe. Eleanor also means “light-hearted” or “shining light.”

Clara OK, I also have a Clara, so this is definitely a name I love regardless, but how sweet of a baby girl name option is this one? Like many of the sweet names on this list, Clara also has a vibrant meaning — “bright” or “famous.” Plus you can go for a Nutcracker theme every holiday season, and it doesn’t get much sweeter than that.

Daisy Flower names are always going to have a sweet vibe, and Daisy is one of the best. It’s playful and charming and lovely, and also has some literature connections with The Great Gatsby.

Mae Hilary Duff brought this name back to the forefront with her second daughter, but Mae has always had a vintage, old-timey and sweet vibe. It stands extremely well on its own, but could be a shortened version of a name like Margaret if you wanted. But Mae has its own meanings, like “drop of the sea” and “goddess of spring growth.”

Birdie Birdie is a name that’s become popular over the years, but it’s still incredibly unique and just so darn sweet. Birdie or Birdy are both great spellings, and it gives you all the sweet, springtime tea party feels.

Vivian This one just rolls right off the tongue so sweetly, and you could even make it ultra-feminine by spelling Vivian as Vivienne if you want. This sweet baby girl name means “lively,” and who doesn’t want a lively daughter in this world? Plus with nicknames like Vivi and Viv, it just gets even sweeter.

Mabel Goodness, doesn’t Mabel sound like the perfect little teddy bear name? This baby girl name is so sweet, it conjures up visions of lace and tea cups and butterflies fluttering all around. Mabel also means “lovable” or “dear,” and it just doesn’t get much more darling than that.

Grace Grace is a traditional, classic baby girl name, but it’s so sweet — especially when you make it Gracie. I love the shortness of it, and it could work for any and all last names.

Felicity Felicity feels a little more formal than some of the other names on this list, but it’s still overwhelmingly sweet, and has an adorable meaning — “happiness.”

Caroline I mean, you knew Caroline had to be on the list of sweet baby girl names, right? My husband vetoed this baby name because he thought everyone would sing “Sweet Caroline” to our child and I still have the same response — “Well, what’s wrong with that?” Caroline is darling, and the name means “free man” thanks to its French origins.

Alice OK, this is my eldest daughter’s name and when I tell you I get compliments on it constantly, I mean it. Alice is a great choice if you love literary names, and I think it’s one of those names that sounds really great for babies, kids, and well into adulthood. The name Alice also means “of the noble kind.”

Edie How cute is Edie? This sweet baby girl name could be short for Edith, but it’s just fine on its own, too. The name Edie also means “prosperous in war,” and I’m sorry, but that’s just extremely badass. The sweetest name with a strong AF meaning? Perfection.

Lilian Like Vivian, Lilian has that sweet, formal-sounding vibe while also still being playful and cute. You could also spell it as Lillian or Lilianne if you wanted, but no matter what, this baby girl name means “lily” and “purity.”

Elsie Another playful, punchy baby girl name is Elsie. This one could also be a nickname for longer, more traditional-sounding names, but Elsie feels pretty classic and vintage all on its own. The name Elsie also means “pledged to God.”

Eloise If you’re thinking of Eloise at the Plaza, I’m right there with you. While that Eloise was known for being a wee bit mischievous, the name Eloise does mean “famous warrior,” so it wasn’t totally off par for her. It’s dainty and sweet, but still strong and steady.

Rosie For another sweet flower name, try Rosie. Rose is fine and all, but it comes off a bit harder and more formal, while Rosie has that airy, sweet vibe you want.

Elodie Elodie sounds like a musical note, and it’s such a sweet baby girl name choice. It has French origins, and the name Elodie means “wealthy, riches.”

Poppy For the final sweet baby girl flower name, give Poppy a try. It is just so fun and fresh and adorable, and I love the nickname Pops for a little girl.

Madeline There’s definitely a trend in more formal names ending with an “N” sound, like Vivian and Lillian, coming off as sweet, and the same goes for Madeline. Spell it as Madeline or Madelyn, shorten it to Maddie, no matter what, this is just such a sweet baby girl name. This name also means “elevated, great,” and your baby girl is going to be both of those things.

But remember, no matter which baby name you choose, your little girl is sure to be the perfect little dollop of sweetness. (And go ahead and pack a frilly bonnet in the hospital bag. Trust me.)