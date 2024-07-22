Tara Lipinski Opens Up About Her Excruciating Infertility Journey

Parenting podcast Milk Drunk on Monday launches its second season with none other than Olympic figure skater and mom Tara Lipinski.

The podcast, hosted by Tabria Majors, delved deep into parenting culture in its first season, which saw guests including Lizzy Caplan, Laura Dern, Meghan Trainor, Tan France, and Ashley Graham. Now, with its second season — through a partnership between Dear Media and Bobbie — the podcast will further examine what it’s like to navigate modern parenthood.

Lipinski — mom of Georgie, who is less than a year old, with husband Todd Kapostasy — gets candid in the first episode of the season about her road to motherhood, which included a five-year battle with infertility.

“This is a medical diagnosis. Most times it’s not covered by insurance. This is people’s dreams of building a family,” Lipinski says, as Majors verbally agrees. “And sometimes people have to stop, and surrogacy, of course, is just so insanely expensive. That’s not even an option for some people. So, that’s probably what I’m most passionate — I mean I love skating, I love, you know, my work on TV, but I am most passionate about giving back to the infertility community, trying to find ways to help people continue their journeys, whether in IVF or through surrogacy.”

"I felt so unseen, so unheard for so long. I was tired of not sharing," she told People when announcing the birth. The couple has now also has a podcast, Unexpecting, about their long road to parenthood.

Days after welcoming her daughter, Lipinski wrote a beautiful Instagram post about what it was like finally becoming a mom.

“The first days of Georgie. Sleepy, hazy cuddle filled days,” she wrote, poignantly adding, “Ps. As always if you are in the midst of your journey and you need to take a break from my content, I urge you to take care of your heart first. I am still navigating the feelings of guilt and the surreal feeling of our life changing so dramatically from the last 5 years. But I see all of you in the wait and I’m here to support you in any way I can.”