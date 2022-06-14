Cam Holmes and Emily Miller, the fan-favorite couple of Too Hot To Handle, shared a detailed post on Instagram Friday revealing that Emily was quickly rushed to the hospital following her collapse while shopping. The love reality show alum explained that it was due to an unforeseen ectopic pregnancy, which she says “affects around 1 in 100 pregnancies.”

The pair were featured on the second season of Too Hot Too Handle, which Cam won, and are still going strong since the airing in June 2021.

“So a few weeks ago I discovered I was pregnant. Although it was a shock it was something I was also quite excited about,” she begins the caption.

“As I laid on the table squeezing Cams hand the 2 nurses were so silent. I asked if everything is ok and she replied ‘I’m just going to get my colleague for a second opinion’ as the 3 nurses gathered round it was then they confirmed I had something called an ectopic pregnancy. For those who haven’t heard of this (like me) it’s basically where the fetus gets stuck and grows in your Fallopian tube which is fatal and if I had left it much longer my Fallopian tube would [have] burst.”

The post featured multiple pictures and videos of their time in the hospital, including her inability to eat and Cam’s sweet attempt at putting her hair in a pony. It also expresses the couple’s deep sorrow over the loss.

“It’s one of those things you just think will never happen to you. I was just so scared. Not only was I about to lose my baby but I was about to have my Fallopian tube removed with the potential of my ovary too. All I wanted to do was speak to my mum 🥺 and I’m pretty sure I scared all the poor women in that waiting room with my crying,” she continues.

She recounts having to go into surgery the following evening, which she says was “extremely emotional,” and that she suffered a panic attack upon waking. Miller was finally discharged after some routine blood tests, sharing, “Physically I’m still in a lot of pain and bed-bound after the surgery but mentally it’s been even harder.”

She admitted in her last slide on the post that she may have ignored the warning signs her body was sending, and she and urged her followers to not hesitate in getting early pregnancy tests in order to lower the chances of unexpected ectopic pregnancy.

According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, there are no “obvious risk factors” for ectopic pregnancies, yet there are factors that increase the chances of such pregnancy, like those who have endometriosis or who smoke cigarettes.

Sending Emily well wishes for a safe and speedy recovery.