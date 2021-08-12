Folks Are Defending A Man Who Killed A Mom And Baby— Because They Think He’s Hot

Pretty privilege is something that is very prevalent in today’s society due to current beauty standards and social media. Urban Dictionary describes it as, “A person who has more opportunities, and becomes more successful in life because of how attractive they are.”

I’ve seen multiple people share their experiences with pretty privilege that have experienced it on both ends whether it be a sudden glow up or significantly altering their appearance.

It is hard to deny that people will treat you better if you are conventionally attractive, it’s something that has been engraved into us. Beauty is really not as subjective as we like to say it is.

It’s not a coincidence

Many try to excuse people experiencing pretty privilege as it just being a coincidence that they are treated better when that isn’t the case at all.

TikToker @mermaidkeels explains in a video how she has seen both ends of this after a huge transformation in the way she looks:

“I went from one like good deed happening to me a year to 10 of them happening to me in a week. That’s not a coincidence.”

She explains that she noticed many little things such as people offering to help her more or paying for her at places when they didn’t do that before.

People are more willing to help out and talk to those they find attractive which isn’t inherently a bad thing. This does become bad however when someone’s attractiveness is used to justify terrible behavior as seen with Herrin.