Folks Are Defending A Man Who Killed A Mom And Baby— Because They Think He’s Hot

A street racer in Florida was just sentenced to 24 years in jail for killing two innocent people after hitting them at 100 miles per hour. The Ford Mustang hit 24-year-old Jessica Reisinger-Raubenolt who was just trying to cross the street with her 1-year-old daughter Lillia in the stroller all because two friends were carelessly racing each other.
The disgusting human that did this act is Cameron Herrin. He was also recorded to have multiple speeding incidents just days before the fatal accident proving his complete disregard for the consequences of his actions.
He clearly deserves to be in jail and there’s absolutely no way anybody can have even an ounce of sympathy for him, right?
Unfortunately, that couldn’t be further from the truth because people all over social media have been defending him for no other reason than because he is attractive.
Attractive vs. unattractive
I have seen too many fan edits and art made of him trying to act as if he didn’t kill two innocent people due to his reckless behavior. People on all social media apps are swooning over him and even making fan accounts treating him like a celebrity.
If someone that is conventionally unattractive did this exact same thing I know with every bone in my body that people would be treating him very differently.
Nobody deserves to get away with something and not have to deal with their careless actions just because they fit the societal standards of beauty. This is a prime example of pretty privilege and how damaging it can be.
What is pretty privilege?
Pretty privilege is something that is very prevalent in today’s society due to current beauty standards and social media. Urban Dictionary describes it as, “A person who has more opportunities, and becomes more successful in life because of how attractive they are.”
I’ve seen multiple people share their experiences with pretty privilege that have experienced it on both ends whether it be a sudden glow up or significantly altering their appearance.
It is hard to deny that people will treat you better if you are conventionally attractive, it’s something that has been engraved into us. Beauty is really not as subjective as we like to say it is.
It’s not a coincidence
Many try to excuse people experiencing pretty privilege as it just being a coincidence that they are treated better when that isn’t the case at all.
TikToker @mermaidkeels explains in a video how she has seen both ends of this after a huge transformation in the way she looks:
“I went from one like good deed happening to me a year to 10 of them happening to me in a week. That’s not a coincidence.”
She explains that she noticed many little things such as people offering to help her more or paying for her at places when they didn’t do that before.
People are more willing to help out and talk to those they find attractive which isn’t inherently a bad thing. This does become bad however when someone’s attractiveness is used to justify terrible behavior as seen with Herrin.
Final thoughts
Herrin’s case proves that you get more chances and opportunities in life if you are attractive even if you are a horrible person. People were struck by his looks and won’t go any deeper than that to see his true character and what he did.
Society has come to a point where we value looks over everything and that needs to change.
These people obsessing over a criminal aren’t taking into account how the family of the mother and daughter feel or how devastating is that a young mother and her baby were killed due to his reckless actions.
Being attractive is a privilege and it can be dangerous to only care about how someone looks rather than how they act.
It’s time we treat people based on their character and not their appearance, because criminals like Herrin don’t deserve good treatment for inexcusable actions.