Prince George Wants To Steal Charlotte’s ‘Cooler’ Homeschool Projects

This Morning/Youtube

Who can blame Prince George for wanting to make “spider sandwiches” instead of doing reading and math?

As much of the world remains on coronavirus lockdown, parents in many countries are having to homeschool their kids while schools are closed. That would be tough under any circumstances (we see you, teachers), but throw a global pandemic into the mix and well, let’s all just agree it’ll be fine if the kids don’t master everything this year. Even famous people aren’t immune from the struggles — Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton just did an interview with ITV’s This Morning, where she shared some of her struggles in homeschooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Namely, Duchess Kate admitted that 6-year-old George is a lot more interested in his 5-year-old little sister’s schoolwork than his own.

“George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects,” she explained. “Making spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work.”

Well if that isn’t relatable, we don’t know what is. I’m not sure what a spider sandwich even is, but I can tell you right now I’d rather learn to make on than do any kind of reading, writing, or arithmetic. Sounds to me like George just knows how to have a good time.

In addition to struggling to keep the two young kids on task (with 2-year-old Prince Louis to wrangle too, no less), Kate also opened up about how hard it can be to figure out how to discuss serious global events, like a pandemic, with kids who are so young. That’s something we know parents everywhere are having a hard time with, so it’s comforting to see that even the royal family doesn’t quite know how to explain such serious topics for kids as young as George and Charlotte to understand.

“It’s hard to explain to a 5- and a 6-, nearly 7-year-old, what’s going on, but the school’s been great in supporting them as well,” Kate said, adding that one of the hardest parts of the entire situation is knowing the kids can’t see their friends or family — something other families will also relate to.

“It’s really hard, and actually we hadn’t done a huge amount [of FaceTime calls] but obviously we’re doing that a lot more now,” she added. “And actually it’s been really great. We try and sort of check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that, and in some ways I suppose we’ve got a lot more contact and a lot more face time than perhaps we would have done before, but it is difficult.”