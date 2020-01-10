Meghan And Harry Removed From Royal Family Display At Madame Tussauds

Victoria Jones/PA Images/Getty

London’s Madame Tussauds museum removed the waxworks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from its set of the Royal Family

One day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (aka, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex) stunned the world by announcing their plan to step down as senior members of the Royal Family, their wax figures were removed from their current display with the rest of the Royals — The Queen, Prince Philip, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — at London’s Madame Tussauds museum.

“Alongside the rest of the world we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals,” Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said in a statement, according to CNN.

“From today, Meghan and Harry’s figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set. As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for the them,” Davies said.

They also tweeted about the removal. “We’ve got to respect their wishes,” they said, alongside a photo of the updated exhibit (sans Harry and Meghan) with the hashtag #Megxit.

We’ve got to respect their wishes 🤷‍♂️ #Megxit pic.twitter.com/mb936VcqRd — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) January 9, 2020

Apparently Meghan and Harry will also be moved at New York’s Tussauds location. “To reflect the announcement we will be moving the popular figures to another area in the attraction upon their return to Madame Tussauds New York,” Brittany Williams, spokesperson from Madame Tussauds New York, said in a statement. “We look forward to spending more time with the couple in North America and we will continue to watch to see what the next chapter holds for them.”

After months of speculation that Harry and Meghan weren’t happy with their current situation and Meghan’s heartbreaking confession that she was struggling with the pressure, they couple announced on Wednesday that they would take a “step back as senior members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent,” while still supporting the queen.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” the couple said in a statement posted on social media.

Their announcement reportedly came as a shock to Buckingham Palace, who revealed in their own statement that they were in “early discussions” with the couple on the best way to work through the situation and come up with a solution.

Statement from the Queen’s office at Buckingham Palace: “Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.” — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) January 8, 2020

“We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through,” the palace said.