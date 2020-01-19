Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Lose HRH Titles And Public Funds

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth commented on how she is “particularly proud” of Meghan Markle in newly released statement

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s approval of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s part-time move to Canada, the Queen has finalized details regarding the couple’s decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. She announced on Jan. 18 that, effective Spring 2020, “the Sussexes will not use their HRH [His/Her Royal Highness] titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal family,” the statement from the Buckingham Palace reads.

Statements from both Buckingham Palace and the Queen were released following a royal family summit on Jan. 13 and, according to the Queen’s statement, following “many months of conversations and more recent discussions.”

“I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the Queen’s statement begins. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I [recognize] the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

As part of the new agreement, Harry and Meghan must step back from official military appointments, the statement says; additionally, they will no longer receive public funds for royal duties.

“With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty,” Buckingham Palace’s statement says.

Prince Harry and Meghan have also agreed to repay the money spent renovating their Windsor residence last year. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home,” the Buckingham Palace statement reads.

That said, royal sources tell People that the couple will reportedly will meet the running costs of the home moving forward, as well as pay a commercial rent on the property. Harry, however, will continue to receive private funds from his father, Prince Charles. And, it was previously reported that royal staff members who had been working at Frogmore Cottage were moved to different posts.

“Frogmore Cottage will continue to be the property of Her Majesty the Queen. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to use Frogmore Cottage – with the permission of Her Majesty The Queen – as their official residence as they continue to support the Monarchy, and so that their family will always have a place to call home in the United Kingdom,” the couple previously shared on their official website, SussexRoyal.com.

Following the announcement of this new agreement, it’s reported Prince Harry and Meghan will spend more time out of the U.K. and in North America, a royal source tells People. “There has been an acceptance about what the couple wants to achieve and a desire to come up with a new way of working and supporting them in that,” the source says. “The issues are complicated but aides believe that the announcement meets the Queen and the family’s wish for a speedy resolution.” It’s not a totally unsurprising next move for them considering they previously said they planned to “balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America.”

While it’s not confirmed exactly where they’ll move to in North America, the family of three did recently spent several weeks over the holiday season at Vancouver Island in Canada with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

The new arrangements, as previously stated, will take effect Spring 2020, and it will be reviewed in one year, likely by the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry, People reports.

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family,” the Queen wrote in her statement. “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”