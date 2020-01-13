Queen Elizabeth Finally Issues A Statement About Meghan And Harry

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Queen Elizabeth says she supports Harry and Meghan’s decision to live abroad

As speculation and rumors continue to swirl around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s announcement that they would be stepping down as Senior Members of the Royal Family and living part-time abroad, news of a family meeting to be held today went public. Upon its completion, Queen Elizabeth released a statement, a move extremely rare for her Royal Highness.

The family summit took place today in Sandringham to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future and was said to last two-and-a-half-hours, People reported. Queen Elizabeth is speaking out to set the record straight, saying in part, “Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” via an official statement.

BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth II agrees to let Harry and Meghan move part-time to Canada, says she would have preferred they remained full-time royals. https://t.co/Si9Za0CO0M — The Associated Press (@AP) January 13, 2020

She continued: “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” she said. “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

The Queen isn’t the only one speaking out today. Princes William and Harry slammed a newspaper describing a “severe strain in their relationship,” calling the story offensive and potentially harmful to the monarchy’s future. The newspaper piece also claimed that William has not been welcoming to Meghan, further contributing to her and her husband’s decision to step back from their royal duties.

BREAKING: Prince William and Prince Harry have said an "offensive and potentially harmful" newspaper report published today about their relationship is false. Sky's royal correspondent @SkyRhiannon has the latest. More on this #breakingnews here: https://t.co/cWOBOFjBRu pic.twitter.com/vfbmIsc9Yb — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 13, 2020

“For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful,” they said in a joint statement.

For the Queen’s part, publicly supporting the decision by Harry and Meghan will hopefully go a long way to squash the very dangerous rumor mill that seems to swirl around the couple constantly. In fact, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently involved in a lawsuit against a number of British and international newspapers for their relentless and oftentimes horrific coverage of Meghan.

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives,” she continued. “It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

The Queen has spoken.