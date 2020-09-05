‘The Princess Bride’ Cast Will Reunite For A Live Virtual Script Reading

Twentieth Century Fox

The movie’s most beloved stars will read their famous lines — in support of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin

This time, it’s conceivable! Robin Wright, Cary Elwes, Many Patinkin, and other beloved cast members of The Princess Bride are coming together again for a script reading to support the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

The stars of the iconic 1987 film are taking part in the virtual reading of the script and will be answering questions afterwards from film’s director, Rob Reiner. Joining him will be Patton Oswalt, who will be moderating the panel, according to Deadline.

Other actors participating in the reading are Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Billy Crystal, and Wallace Shawn. Elwes made his own announcement on Twitter, writing, “#Inconceivable! I’m excited to announce a virtual #PrincessBrideReunion! Chip in any amount at the link & get an invite to this special event on Sun. Sept. 13th with myself, @RealRobinWright, @PatinkinMandy, @robreiner & many more!” He also included a gem of a hashtag, “#DumpTrumperdinck.”

#Inconceivable! I’m excited to announce a virtual #PrincessBrideReunion! Chip in any amount at the link & get an invite to this special event on Sun. Sept. 13th with myself, @RealRobinWright, @PatinkinMandy, @robreiner & many more! #DumpTrumperdinck https://t.co/NTXPMpRiLk — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 4, 2020

Anyone who wants to join can signup here and donate in order to view the reading. There’s no minimum donation, and the event will be live-streamed on Sept. 13 at 7/6c.

“I think most people are aware by now that Donald Trump has completely abdicated his duties as President to represent and stand up for all Americans,” Elwes said in a statement, per Deadline. “He has failed to keep the country safe from COVID-19 and, as a result, he is responsible for the devastating chaos, violence and economic collapse that we are now experiencing.”

“If America is going to have a real chance at healing we must get rid of Trump. And that is only possible if we win Wisconsin,” Elwes continued. “I am thrilled to be part of this very rare reunion of my colleagues from The Princess Bride as a way to increase awareness and garner resources for the state that will determine the fate of America.”

NEW and so awesome that I can hardly believe I’m typing this: The original cast of The Princess Bride is gathering for a reunion reading of the script… as a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Chip in any amount to @wisdems to get invited! https://t.co/u27i5VzcJA https://t.co/ltKdhpOJDB — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) September 4, 2020

Princess Bride fans got to see the late Carl Reiner in his final performance as a part of the fan-filmed version directed by his son, Rob Reiner. But this gives us the chance to see the actors themselves read their famous lines, like, “Hello. My name is Indigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.”

Ben Wikler, the chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said of the event, “The 2020 election is just like The Princess Bride: giants, monsters, chases, escapes, miracles. We’re thrilled that some of the world’s greatest stars are joining us to relive the magic of my favorite movie in the world and help us safely navigate the fire swamp of Wisconsin politics.”

As you wish.