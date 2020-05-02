Quarantine Queens Review The Best Family Movies: Beetlejuice (1988)

If you’re like us, you’re probably stuck inside thinking of some classic childhood movies you loved so much. One of the best family movies from the 1980’s was Beetlejuice but the 80’s was a long time ago. Does this movie still hold up and is it ok for the kids?

In this video, we’re giving you the mom low-down with curse word counts, cigarette smoking appearances, violence, boobies and the sexual innuendos that the 80s loved so much. We’ll include all the time stamps below to make your family movie watching that much more easy for you! Subscribe to Scary Mommy on YouTube.

First, the Movie Recap. If your mind is filled with homeschooling and handwashing – here’s a quick reminder of what Beetlejuice is all about. In Beetlejuice, a young couple owns a farm house, dies and becomes ghosts. An eccentric couple and their daughter move into the house and want to renovate it. And we’re not talking Joanna Gaines style. We’re talking over the top 80s decor. The young couple is pissed and want them out. The daughter has teen angst – because obvi. She hates her parents, helps the ghosts, summons the demon ghost Beetlejuice even though everyone said NOT to. Typical. Beetlejuice wreaks havoc and chaos ensues. Got it? Good.

I couldn’t wait to share this quirky movie with my kid. It might be one of the best horror movies of all times but for kids. But when I sat down to watch it, my fond memories were a bit off. This PG movie has dark themes about death, cursing, a ton of sexual innuendo (Geez, Beetlejuice, you’re an HR nightmare!), scary dead monsters and a pretty elaborate brothel. How did I forget the brothel?

Overall, this movie is highly entertaining and has some of the best 1980s cinema. My favorite thing about this movie? Winona Ryder’s hair. According to Commonsense Media, parents are recommending 13 years old and up and kids are saying 10 years old and up. Honestly, a sit down with the kids is worth that dinner scene where they sing Day-O. Love that!

Quarantine Queens Movie Review is the mom low down on 1980s classic movies you want to share with your family. This is the official roadmap to the exact times to fast-forward, cover eyes, or cough loudly over some questionable language. Every week we will pick a classic film and break down what’s appropriate, what’s borderline and what’s fun for the whole family.