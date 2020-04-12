Queen Elizabeth Shares Inspiring First-Ever Easter Message

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

In her first-ever Easter message, Queen Elizabeth shared an inspiring message with her country amid the coronavirus pandemic

While Easter might look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Queen Elizabeth wants to spread the message of hope with her country. In her first-ever Easter address, the 93-year-old royal, whose dressmaker is currently sewing scrubs for those battling the virus on the frontline, honored the Christian holy day by reminding us that the highly infectious and deadly virus will not prevail.

“This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep others safe. But Easter isn’t canceled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever,” she said in an audio recording posted on Twitter Saturday.

“The discovery of the risen Christ on the first Easter Day gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose, and we can all take heart from this,” she continued.

The Queen then reminded people that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“We know that coronavirus will not overcome us. As dark as death can be — particularly for those suffering with grief — light and life are greater. May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future,” she said, adding, “I wish everyone of all faiths and denominations a blessed Easter.”

This is the second address Queen Elizabeth has given this week involving the novel coronavirus pandemic. On April 5 in a pre-recorded video, she encouraged her country to rally together to defeat the virus.

“Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it,” the Queen said. “I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge.”

“The moments when the United Kingdom has come together to applaud its care and essential workers will be remembered as an expression of our national spirit; and its symbol will be the rainbows drawn by children,” she said.

Toward the end of her speech, she reminded everyone that “we will succeed.”

“This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavor, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed — and that success will belong to every one of us.”