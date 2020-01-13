William And Harry Release A Joint Statement About ‘Offensive’ News Coverage

Jack Taylor/Getty

Princes Harry and William are calling out a British newspaper for coverage they say is “offensive and potentially harmful”

Megxit is well underway, and as the Royal Family tries to navigate the announcement made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that they wanted to step back from their positions as senior royals, tabloid coverage has been nonstop. Now, Harry and his brother William are calling out one British newspaper, saying that its coverage of their relationship with one another is “offensive and potentially harmful.”

The report in question came from The Times, where an unnamed source was quoted as saying Harry and Meghan were pushed away by William’s “bullying attitude.” It also claimed that William has not been welcoming to Meghan, further contributing to hers and her husband’s decision to step back from their royal duties.

BREAKING: Prince William and Prince Harry have said an "offensive and potentially harmful" newspaper report published today about their relationship is false. Sky's royal correspondent @SkyRhiannon has the latest. More on this #breakingnews here: https://t.co/cWOBOFjBRu pic.twitter.com/vfbmIsc9Yb — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 13, 2020

Spokespeople for both Prince Harry and Prince William released a joint statement about the report, saying, Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge.”

A joint statement from the spokespeople of Prince William and Prince Harry: pic.twitter.com/H8hqYCHirK — Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 13, 2020

The statement continued, “For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”

It’s clear from my conversations this morning that BOTH brothers are deeply, deeply unhappy about suggestions that Harry feels he has been ‘bullied’ out of the Royal Family by William. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 13, 2020

It’s discouraging to see this kind of coverage coming out of Megxit, as both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have all but said that false, negative, racist, and inflammatory press coverage is what actually influenced their decision to renounce their royal roles. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are actually currently involved in a lawsuit against a number of British and international newspapers for their hounding, relentless, and oftentimes racist coverage of Meghan.

“Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son,” Harry wrote at the time the first lawsuit was made public. “There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious, and though we have continued to put on a brave face – as so many of you can relate to – I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been.”

Currently, the Queen is holding crisis talks. Reportedly, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry are all in attendance at the talks in Sandringham, while Meghan, who is in Canada with baby Archie, might be joining by phone. In the next few days, we’ll see how a new royal role for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might look, and we can only hope this rather extreme move is what finally brings them the ability to live and raise their son in peace.