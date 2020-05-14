‘Queer Eye’ Season 5 Premieres Next Month And Thank You Netflix Gods

Ryan Collerd/Netflix

Queer Eye Season 5 lands on Netflix on June 5, 2020

Queer Eye is back because the world isn’t all bad! For a hot minute there, I was getting Queer Eye fatigue. Hear me out. Love the boys, love the show, but they really cranked out four seasons (and bonus seasons like when they went to Japan) real quick. There just weren’t enough hours in the day to keep up with the Fab Five, you know? However, in these dark times, as we’re stuck inside and fighting a global pandemic, I want nothing more than to watch something good and wholesome and emotional, and well, that’s Queer Eye. The good news is that Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France are back for Season 5 and this time, the Fab Five is going to Philadelphia.

“This Gayflower couldn’t hit land soon enough!” The show announced on Twitter on May 14, 2020. “Who’s ready for the season of brotherly love?!?! Grab your oars and an absorbent box of tissues because Queer Eye Season 5 is arriving in Philly, June 5th!”

The show lands on Netflix on June 5th and unlike previous seasons, the Philly season will feature an unprecedented 10 episodes. Though very little is known about the show at the moment and the trailer isn’t out yet, resident chef Porowski told Entertainment Weekly that the upcoming season will be a tad more diverse than previous seasons, which mostly focused on what he calls “the outskirts of Atlanta.”

“We’re able to continue to champion diversity and I think that’s what’s so great about the fact that we get to travel and go to different cities because those experiences are so different,” Porowski told the mag. “With Philadelphia, it’s a lot more cosmopolitan…we do have a lot more downtown stories and you kind of get to speak to that experience. And with cities like that, there’s always an incredible amount of diversity, so there are very different stories and perspectives not only culturally but also age-wise.”

Although we’ve appreciated Antoni’s “Quar Eye: Cooking Lessons in Quarantine” Instagram videos during the last two months, we’re jonesing for some real production value and emotional Queer Eye content these days.

During these unsettling COVID-19 times, the only thing I want to hear is Jonathan Van Ness whispering self-care mantras into the ear of a broken man learning to use moisturizer for the first time in his adult life. Only three more weeks ’til Queer Eye!