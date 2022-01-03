This Recipe For Italian Chicken Pasta Is A Dish That Brings Generations Together

You know you’re cooking like a mother when you’ve got a recipe that pulls multiple generations of family members together. And though feeding multiple generations with differing preferences can be challenging, this devourable Italian Chicken Pasta will appeal to the young and not-so-young generations alike. With RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato, Garlic & Onion Sauce on your side, you and your multi-generational sous chefs can whip up a meal that sneaks in a half serving of veggies with every half cup of sauce while delivering irresistible garlic and onion flavor.

But first, you need to bribe your family to join you in the kitchen. Here’s how:

Add Bacon

This fragrant Italian Chicken Pasta owes its decadent sauce to bacon and heavy cream. Just enough to feel delightfully spoiled without being too rich.

Of course, any recipe where bacon plays a prominent role will have your family casually wandering into the kitchen to find out what’s cooking. Need we say more?

Involve Everyone In The Prep

The act of preparing and sharing a meal with your family is about so much more than providing physical nourishment. It’s also about bringing everyone together. And it can be absolutely delicious without being complicated.

Even a simple, mostly one-skillet Italian Chicken Pasta can be broken down into easy tasks for every family member. Little ones can help with tearing the fresh basil leaves that will garnish the dish. Older kids can be on spaghetti duty or chop the crispy bacon while another adult supervises. More independent and experienced family members can cut and cook the chicken. With a recipe like this one, there’s a task for everyone.

Don’t forget about your jar of RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato, Garlic & Onion Sauce, either. Who in your family has the muscles to pop off that lid? Spoiler: everyone, because it’s just that easy to add mouthwatering flavor to your dinner.

Share Family Stories

When you bring multiple generations together in the same room, there’s bound to be plenty of stories. Not sure how to break the ice? Start with open ended questions like these:

What was something interesting that happened to you today?

What went well today?

Which of the ingredients in today’s dinner are you most excited about?

And for us older family members: What were your favorite childhood foods?

All you need to do is get the conversation rolling. You’ll be surprised how willing your family is to share about their day once you’ve broken the ice. Now, if Grandma wants to share embarrassing stories about you, there’s nothing we can do about it. But at least everyone is bonding, right?

Reap The Rewards

Having all hands on deck makes dinner prep go faster, not to mention a lot more fun. Those forty-five minutes in the kitchen will fly by. With an easy meal like this, you can keep it rustic by sliding the skillet on the dinner table. Hey, it’s one less thing to clean, and the presentation is droolworthy.

Not only did you make dinner with less work (thanks, family), but it’s utterly devourable.

Raise a glass. You’ve won dinner time again.

Italian Chicken Pasta Recipe

Serves 4

Ingredients

12 oz. spaghetti or angel hair

1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 1 1/4 pounds)

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

6 slices bacon

24oz jar of RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato, Garlic & Onion Sauce

3 cup baby spinach

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan

Freshly torn basil, for garnish

Instructions

Cook pasta according to package instructions. Reserve one cup of pasta water before draining. Set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil once the skillet is hot. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and cook until golden, about 8 minutes per side or internal temperature reaches 185 degrees F. Let rest for 10 minutes before slicing. In the same skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crispy. Drain bacon on paper towels. Carefully pour off half of the bacon fat from the skillet. Add an entire jar of RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato, Garlic & Onion Sauce. Cook over medium heat until the sauce is hot. Add spinach and still until it’s slightly wilted. Add heavy cream, Parmesan, and ½ cup of reserved pasta water. Stir to combine. Add cooked pasta and toss until fully coated before adding chicken and bacon. If you prefer a looser sauce, add more of the pasta water. Garnish with torn basil leaves

RAGÚ® knows that behind every family is an awesome cook serving their “winner dinner” to the next generation. For more quick and devourable recipes, visit Ragu.com.