Red Lobster Created A Biscuit And Lobster Claw-Adorned Bloody Mary For The New Year

Red Lobster/Instagram and muratseyit/Getty

Red Lobster includes a lobster claw and a Cheddar Bay Biscuit in their Bloody version

If you fancy yourself a Bloody Mary connoisseur you’re about to receive the gift that keeps on giving. Red Lobster just dropped a new menu item in time for New Year’s Day (which is both National Bloody Mary Day and National Hangover Day) — a Lobster Claw Bloody Mary.

Just the thought of an entire lobster claw adorning your spicy tomato juice would be enough to get anyone’s gears shifted but this party in a glass goes one step further with the addition of their infamous and oh-so-delicious cheddar bay biscuit on top.

The restaurant chain that blessed us with an ugly sweater that has a built-in biscuit carrier dreamed up another winner with the official “hair of the dog” beverage. According to Red Lobster, their new Bloody Mary is made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Red Lobster’s house Bloody Mary Mix, topped with a chilled Maine lobster claw, jumbo shrimp, Cheddar Bay Biscuit, lime wedge, and a green olive for good measure. The glass rim is then dusted with a spicy chipotle-barbecue seasoning to really kick things up a notch.

This is most definitely a game-changer for your New year’s Day plans. Since most of us with kids can barely stay awake long enough to see the ball drop, let alone find a sitter and actually go out and celebrate, this is our time. What better way to celebrate the dawning of a new year than doing so with a slight buzz and a full belly?

My husband takes his Bloodies very seriously, so much so he travels with his own set of mini hot sauces to be sure his cobweb wiper has the perfect blend of spices. Since the cocktail is known around the world as a hangover cure because of its combination of a vegetable base (to settle the stomach), a heavy dose of salt (to replenish lost electrolytes), and alcohol (because, duh), Red Lobster’s timing couldn’t be any better.

The Lobster Claw Bloody Mary is available at Red Lobster beginning today, Monday, Dec. 30 and will be selling them through Sunday, Feb. 2, so you’re gonna want to high-tail it to their nearest location, stat. You can enjoy that hair of the dog for most of the winter, which is arguably when you need it most. Prices may vary by location but it’s looking like those of legal drinking age can partake for under $11, which is a steal for lobster, shrimp, Tito’s vodka, and a Cheddar Bay Biscuit. Who needs lunch after that?

It’s going to be a Happy New Year indeed.