Red Lobster Delivers A Cheddar Bay Biscuit Corsage Just In Time For Prom

Red Lobster/Instagram

A Cheddar Bay biscuit corsage is just what any prom-goer needs

If you’ve seen the recent trend of brides replacing their flower bouquets with donuts or cotton candy and thought to yourself, “How could I take this up a notch?” this video tutorial is for you. Red Lobster just dropped instructions for how to make a Cheddar Bay biscuit corsage for prom season that is truly something to behold.

If you’ve ever tried a Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuit, you know there are few other food items that are so perfectly formed to create a taste explosion of buttery, cheesy, salty, flaky goodness in your mouth. Some would argue they are but an accompaniment to a much larger seafood experience, but I am of the opinion that they are the experience. So, why not put one directly onto your teen’s corsage or boutonniere and send them off to prom?

Impress your prom date when you make them a Cheddar Bay Biscuit Corsage and matching Boutonniere! pic.twitter.com/0iC8MfE1jS — Red Lobster (@redlobster) April 27, 2021

Red Lobster released a video on social media this week with specific instructions on how to create the matching DIY prom accessories. Step one is to click “Order Cheddar Bay Biscuits to go” from their mobile app. Obviously, you’ll want to order extra because DIY can prove exhausting and you’ll need some energy to get through it.

Next, you glue decorative elements to a cardboard backing so the biscuit can be secure through a night of dining and dancing. Finally, glue the biscuit to the cardboard and BAM — a corsage to rival all corsages in prom history.

That restaurant chain that sells Cheddar Bay Biscuits has provided us with a handy step-by-step guide for using the biscuits for making a boutonniere and corsage. Just in time for prom. I mean, finally. https://t.co/rlbgDAw0zt — Jonathan Maze (@jonathanmaze) April 27, 2021

Not only does this take care of your corsage or boutonniere, you won’t have to wear perfume or cologne because — helllooo — you’ll smell like hot cheese. Who doesn’t want a little hot cheese in their lives?

You’ll want to be careful to only eat the top bit of the biscuit if you need a little pick-me-up halfway through the night because it is glued down. Better yet, let that biscuit shine in its original form all night long and pack some to go in your purse.

The restaurant chain has capitalized on the glory of the Cheddar Bay biscuit over the years, so this latest move should come as no surprise. During the holidays, they sold an ugly sweater with an insulated pocket sewn in as a biscuit repository of sorts. They also created a special Lobster Claw Bloody Mary and used the cocktail as a vehicle for serving one glorious Cheddar Bay Biscuit. Finally, at Valentine’s Day, they sold a heart-shaped box full of delicious Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits with the label, “You’re my lobster,” on it.

The possibilities are endless when it comes to Red Lobster biscuits. Our kids have had one hell of a year. Don’t they deserve something this special to cap it off?