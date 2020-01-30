Woman Asks If She’s The A**hole For Stealing Her Infertile Sister’s Ex-Fiance And Asking Her To Host The Baby Shower

victoryoversadness22/Reddit

The father of said baby is the sister’s fiancé, in case you were wondering if this could get way worse

In case you’re not familiar with Reddit’s AITA — that’s short for Am I The Asshole — subreddit, basically all you need to know is that it’s full of stories you pray are fake, because they’re just so bad. And, more often than not, the original poster (OP) is the asshole in each scenario. Like this woman, who became impregnated by her sister’s ex-fiancé. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

This story is one wild ride. First, the OP admits the man she’s dating — who is also the father of her fetus — is her sister’s ex-fiancé. Her very recent ex-fiancé. Whom her sister ended things with due to her own struggles with infertility, which also caused her to slip into a deep depression.

So not only did this young woman begin a sexual relationship with this guy, but she became pregnant and doesn’t see anything wrong with that. She’s so lacking in self-awareness, she asks the subreddit if she’s an asshole for believing her sister should be responsible for throwing her a baby shower.

“It just kind of happened naturally, we grew closer together and went on some dates, but then I fell unexpectedly pregnant but I kept it secret from Lucy because she is still very down and depressed.”

Okay first things first: you don’t just randomly “fall” pregnant — if you’re having unprotected sex with someone, there’s nothing unexpected about it. Though this pair seems like they deserve one another, considering how callous this entire situation is.

“In my opinion Josh can’t just never move on, and someone shouldn’t be forever off-limits because your sibling briefly dated them,” the OP writes. She says she decided to tell her sister after a couple of months. Predictably, this news was not well-received.

“She’s living back at home now and has been since the break-up, and she looks awful, she mostly slouches around in her pjs, I sat her down and said I have some news. I told her I was with josh and that I’m expecting, I told her it would mean the world to me if she would be godmother to the baby and asked if she would like to plan the shower for me as I know she absolutely thrives on parties.”

She said after her sister asked her to leave, she eventually responded with the following:

“Thanks for letting me know your dating josh, oh and that your pregnant with his child, congratulations you achieved what I could not, I am in such a bad place and you will never understand, josh and I agreed I needed time and medication and then we would try again but I guess he never told you that did he. As for your baby shower all I can say is well done, you always were good at telling jokes. I hope you rot in hell, you evil bitch.”

Yeah, that about sums it up. Redditors were quick to answer her question of who, exactly, is the asshole here.

You heard it here, OP — YTA. Hands-down. If this isn’t fake, let’s all send some collective healing energy to the sister in question here and hope the only party she throws is one for herself.