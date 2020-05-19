Mindy Kaling & Reese Witherspoon Are Teaming Up For ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

It’s time to brush up on your ‘bend and snap’ for the latest news about ‘Legally Blonde 3’

We could all use something to look forward to at this point, right? Well gird your pink-clad loins because Legally Blonde 3 is still in the works, even if production is on pause due to the ongoing pandemic. The highly-anticipated sequel is going to be written by none other than Mindy Kaling (!!!) and Parks & Rec executive producer Dan Goor.

The role of Elle Woods will, of course, be reprised by Reese Witherspoon in the third film. It’s been almost 20 years since Elle Woods first graced Harvard with her pink, perfumed presence — the original movie premiered in 2001. The sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, & Blonde premiered in 2003, with Woods making a name for herself in Washington, D.C.

Back in 2018, Witherspoon teased us with an Instagram post that confirmed a third movie was in the works.

For what it’s worth (and in case you forgot), Elle Woods wore that very same swimsuit during her Harvard Law School admissions video essay, when she paddled around in her parents’ pool and rehashed the latest episode of Days of Our Lives.

After announcing that her production company, Hello Sunshine, would be creating the third movie, Witherspoon told Fast Company that women have told her that the film helped them believe in themselves and, for some, encouraged them to go to law school.

“I didn’t even understand when I was making it that it was a bit of a modern feminist manifesto,” she said. “Seeing a woman who is interested in feminine attitudes—getting her nails done—but who is also interested in promoting herself and accomplishing things was a new idea of feminine. A lot of women related to that, and the feeling of being underestimated.”

Deadline reports Kaling and Goor’s screenplay will have an “entirely new fresh spin.” Both Legally Blonde pics made close to $267M at the box office. The movies also spawned an absolutely delightful 2007 Broadway musical which received seven Tony nominations and ten Drama Desk nominations.