Regé-Jean Page Recorded a Sleep Story for the Calm App And Yes, Please

Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page reading us a sleep story might, um, have the opposite effect on us

I’m a pretty dedicated Peloton meditation kind of girl when it comes to making my anxious ass drift off to sleep for the night but sorry, Cody Rigsby — I’m going to have to download a new app for my nightly sleepy time ritual. That’s because the Calm app is now offering a sleep story read by the stupidly hot Regé-Jean Page of Bridgerton fame.

Yup, it’s true — you can allow the Duke of Hastings himself to read you off to sleep in his gorgeous British accent and y’all, we’re not just getting a 5-minute quickie tale here. It’s 32 minutes long. 32. Minutes. Long.

That’s uhhh a lot of minutes. If you actually care about the story itself and not just Page’s buttery voice taking you to dreamy-dreamy land, here’s some actual details. Page will be narrating “The Prince and the Naturalist” by author Victoria Gosling. The story is set in Old England and according to Calm, tells the tale of how “a naturalist and his royal pupil find that nature is the best teacher.”

Ok cool. I mean, I guess. Really I’m just here for the Duke.

Before giving us this fabulous sleepy time gift, Page rolled out a story for little kids, which is adorable, but frankly, it was more for us than the kids.

Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page will read "Rain Before Rainbows" by Smriti Halls and David Litchfield on CBeebies Bedtime Stories for Mother’s Day! 😍 Here's a lil' preview… CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on daily at 6.50pm. pic.twitter.com/9eSbILiBIh — Sam Cleal (@sam_cleal) March 12, 2021

“I know how valuable relaxation is for us all, especially in trying times, so I couldn’t be more glad to lend my voice to a Sleep Story,” Page said via press release. We are also glad. So very glad.

The sad news is that Calm isn’t free — the app is $70 to download for a full year, which is actually kind of a hot bargain if it means 365 nights of Page’s voice in our ears as we nod off. You can nab a one-week free trial and maybe listen to his story a few hundred times to help you decide — for research purposes only, of course.