Just A Bunch Of Reindeer Names To Use (Including A Rundown of Santa’s Reindeer)

Per Breiehagen/Getty Images

Reindeer seem magical and Christmasy thanks almost entirely to one very specific poem that we now know as “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas.” However, it was originally called “A Visit From St. Nicholas” — and, in that poem by Clement Clarke Moore, we not only fully saw Santa but also learned that eight flying reindeer drew his sleigh. Moreover, we even discovered that Santa’s trusty caribou steed had reindeer names! Later, we got to know Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer (who saved Christmas), and, eventually, we met his girlfriend, Clarice. Even later still, we met Olive… the “other reindeer.” Which you probably haven’t heard about, even if you’re a Christmas trivia wiz. But, we’ll get back to that!

Of course, we know that not all reindeer are magical and that they don’t all live at Santa’s stables in the North Pole. Reindeer inhabit many an arctic or subarctic environment. As a matter of fact, if you live in Alaska or across the breadth of Canada, you might have a reindeer (or whole reindeer family) that visits your own backyard! Or maybe your kid just has a reindeer stuffie. Shoot, if you spot a super cute deer in your yard, what’s stopping your little one from giving it a reindeer name, too?

Whatever kind of reindeer populates your life, your kid is no doubt looking to name it. We thought we’d offer suggestions by looking at popular reindeer names as well as unique reindeer name options.

Santa’s Reindeer Names

Santa’s official reindeer from “A Visit From St. Nicholas” have some very distinctive names, some of which even hold interesting meanings. For instance, did you know that Donner and Blitzen are derived from the Dutch words for thunder and lightning? There are also deviations in how you spell or pronounce those names. Calling them Donner, Donder, Dunder, Blitzen, or Blixem would all be technically correct. Which versions does your family use? Rudolph came a little later, but he’s been around so long that we still consider him part of the original team:

Dasher Dancer Prancer Vixen Comet Cupid Donner Blitzen Rudolph

Other Popular Reindeers Belonging to Santa

“Uhhh. What?” Yeah, man! In one of the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer movies, you meet another vital member of good old Kris Kringle‘s reindeer team. Her name is Clarice, and among other interesting attributes, she turns out to be Rudolph’s girlfriend! While you may be familiar with Clarice, you probably only know about Olive if you have a kid. Olive is a play on how we sing “Rudolph,” and a story turned into a picture book several years ago. Instead of “all of the other reindeer,” it’s “Olive, the other reindeer.” It’s a really cute book written by J. Otto Seibold, which later got the movie treatment. Plot twist: Olive isn’t a reindeer at all! But she still manages to save the day. For that reason, we’re including her in our list because we think she deserves the honor of any reindeer being named after her.

Olive Clarice

Other Reindeer Names

Any of Santa’s reindeer names would be perfect for any other reindeer out there. After all, there are thousands of Deirdres and millions of Saras. But what if you want to stay “on-theme” while still coming up with something a little more original? We have a ton of ideas to help you out.

Deer-Themed Options

Actaeon Awinita Ayal/Ayala/Ayalon Bambi Buck Ceren Daimhin Darby/Derby Devin Devnet Dorcas Elain Fawna Hartley Herschel Hjortr Isi Leola Niabi Ofra Oisin Oprah Oscar/Osgar Osheen Rasha Roscoe Sachie Shika Tabby Tibby Tegan Toru Zevi Zibia

Christmas-Themed Names

Angel/Angelina Bell/Belle Bethlehem/Beth Candy Carol Christine Christmas December Emmanuelle Epiphany Faith Frankincense Gloria Goldie Holly Izar Jingle Joy Mary/Maria Merry Miracle Myrrh Natalia Nicholas Noel Peace Promise Seraphina Star Stella Yule

Winter-Themed Names