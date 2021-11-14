 128 Reindeer Names Your Kid Will Want To Use For All Their Holiday Toys

Just A Bunch Of Reindeer Names To Use (Including A Rundown of Santa’s Reindeer)

November 14, 2021

Reindeer seem magical and Christmasy thanks almost entirely to one very specific poem that we now know as “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas.” However, it was originally called “A Visit From St. Nicholas” — and, in that poem by Clement Clarke Moore, we not only fully saw Santa but also learned that eight flying reindeer drew his sleigh. Moreover, we even discovered that Santa’s trusty caribou steed had reindeer names! Later, we got to know Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer (who saved Christmas), and, eventually, we met his girlfriend, Clarice. Even later still, we met Olive… the “other reindeer.” Which you probably haven’t heard about, even if you’re a Christmas trivia wiz. But, we’ll get back to that!

Of course, we know that not all reindeer are magical and that they don’t all live at Santa’s stables in the North Pole. Reindeer inhabit many an arctic or subarctic environment. As a matter of fact, if you live in Alaska or across the breadth of Canada, you might have a reindeer (or whole reindeer family) that visits your own backyard! Or maybe your kid just has a reindeer stuffie. Shoot, if you spot a super cute deer in your yard, what’s stopping your little one from giving it a reindeer name, too?

Whatever kind of reindeer populates your life, your kid is no doubt looking to name it. We thought we’d offer suggestions by looking at popular reindeer names as well as unique reindeer name options.

Santa’s Reindeer Names

Santa’s official reindeer from “A Visit From St. Nicholas” have some very distinctive names, some of which even hold interesting meanings. For instance, did you know that Donner and Blitzen are derived from the Dutch words for thunder and lightning? There are also deviations in how you spell or pronounce those names. Calling them Donner, Donder, Dunder, Blitzen, or Blixem would all be technically correct. Which versions does your family use? Rudolph came a little later, but he’s been around so long that we still consider him part of the original team:

  1. Dasher
  2. Dancer
  3. Prancer
  4. Vixen
  5. Comet
  6. Cupid
  7. Donner
  8. Blitzen
  9. Rudolph

Other Popular Reindeers Belonging to Santa

“Uhhh. What?” Yeah, man! In one of the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer movies, you meet another vital member of good old Kris Kringle‘s reindeer team. Her name is Clarice, and among other interesting attributes, she turns out to be Rudolph’s girlfriend! While you may be familiar with Clarice, you probably only know about Olive if you have a kid. Olive is a play on how we sing “Rudolph,” and a story turned into a picture book several years ago. Instead of “all of the other reindeer,” it’s “Olive, the other reindeer.” It’s a really cute book written by J. Otto Seibold, which later got the movie treatment. Plot twist: Olive isn’t a reindeer at all! But she still manages to save the day. For that reason, we’re including her in our list because we think she deserves the honor of any reindeer being named after her.

  1. Olive
  2. Clarice

Other Reindeer Names

Any of Santa’s reindeer names would be perfect for any other reindeer out there. After all, there are thousands of Deirdres and millions of Saras. But what if you want to stay “on-theme” while still coming up with something a little more original? We have a ton of ideas to help you out.

Deer-Themed Options

  1. Actaeon
  2. Awinita
  3. Ayal/Ayala/Ayalon
  4. Bambi
  5. Buck
  6. Ceren
  7. Daimhin
  8. Darby/Derby
  9. Devin
  10. Devnet
  11. Dorcas
  12. Elain
  13. Fawna
  14. Hartley
  15. Herschel
  16. Hjortr
  17. Isi
  18. Leola
  19. Niabi
  20. Ofra
  21. Oisin
  22. Oprah
  23. Oscar/Osgar
  24. Osheen
  25. Rasha
  26. Roscoe
  27. Sachie
  28. Shika
  29. Tabby
  30. Tibby
  31. Tegan
  32. Toru
  33. Zevi
  34. Zibia

Christmas-Themed Names

  1. Angel/Angelina
  2. Bell/Belle
  3. Bethlehem/Beth
  4. Candy
  5. Carol
  6. Christine
  7. Christmas
  8. December
  9. Emmanuelle
  10. Epiphany
  11. Faith
  12. Frankincense
  13. Gloria
  14. Goldie
  15. Holly
  16. Izar
  17. Jingle
  18. Joy
  19. Mary/Maria
  20. Merry
  21. Miracle
  22. Myrrh
  23. Natalia
  24. Nicholas
  25. Noel
  26. Peace
  27. Promise
  28. Seraphina
  29. Star
  30. Stella
  31. Yule

Winter-Themed Names

  1. Alba
  2. Aspen
  3. Bianca/Blanca/Blanche
  4. Bylur
  5. Branch
  6. Chan
  7. Demetria
  8. Douglas
  9. Edur
  10. Eira
  11. Eirwen
  12. Elsa
  13. Fannar
  14. Flykra
  15. Fraser
  16. Frost
  17. Frostine
  18. Guinevere
  19. Haukea
  20. Haunani
  21. Ivy
  22. Janara
  23. January
  24. Kari
  25. Lixue
  26. Lumi
  27. Miyuki
  28. Nas
  29. Natasha
  30. Nevada
  31. Neve
  32. Nieves
  33. North
  34. Olaf
  35. Olwen
  36. Quilo
  37. Robin
  38. Skadi
  39. Snowball
  40. Snowy
  41. Stormy
  42. Tuhin
  43. Tushar
  44. Vail
  45. Viola
  46. Warrin
  47. Whittaker
  48. Winter
  49. Wren
  50. Xuĕ
  51. Yukina
  52. Zane