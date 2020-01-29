Never Ask Permission To Spend Money

Spending money can put a strain on a relationship. Should you tell your partner how much money you spend? Subscribe to Scary Mommy: https://www.youtube.com/ScaryMommyTV

Our hilarious pairs are at it again but this time debating money and the invisible workload of motherhood. Should you ask for permission or beg for forgiveness? Our partners are not holding back.

More about The Dilemma:

The Dilemma is just that — a dilemma that begs to be solved. In this series, our pairs take on topics like: pooping in public, kids and social media, and text etiquette. Whether it’s a kid versus a grandma or a single guy versus a seasoned mom, this diverse real cast goes at it and leaves us all laughing.

#TheDilemma

#WhatToDo

#SpendingMoney

