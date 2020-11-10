This Reporter Saying ‘Sh*t F*ck’ On A Mic He Didn’t Know Was On Is All Of Us

MSNBC

NBC News Correspondent says what we’re all thinking on hot mic

Remember on Saturday, when we all took to the streets to celebrate Biden’s win? And then on Monday, Trump was like, “No, actually I won and I’m going to litigate and be a little baby and make these next 70ish days literal hell” and we all resigned to the fact that even a Biden win wasn’t going to make 2020 any less 2020-ish. Le sigh. Anyway, now in a move that has the entire country saying, “same,” an NBC News correspondent yelled “shit, fuck” on-air because he didn’t know his mic was on and the extremely cathartic moment has, not surprisingly, gone viral.

MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin was meant to interview NBC News correspondent Ken Dilanian about the Trump administration’s refusal to work with Joe Biden’s transition team, but when he threw it over to Dilanian, Ken sat there on camera, dumbfounded, starring at his phone, before uttering, “Oh, shit. Fuck.”

Sitting there dumbfounded, starring at one’s phone, while uttering “oh, shit fuck,” is basically all Americans, all the time now. So, I get it, man.

Ken Dilanian just said "s**t" and "f**k" on live TV as he appeared to lose his feed… YIKES pic.twitter.com/0LldQzNrjj — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 10, 2020

Also, when someone asks you about Trump’s refusal to acknowledge Biden’s win, a very valid — and one might say, only — way to respond is by saying, “Oh shit. Fuck.”

The next best part was when Melvin simply responded with “okay,” and then, “I think we lost Ken for a second.”

Now that we live in a Zoom world and reporters are their own camera person and producer, I’m guessing Dilanian thought he’d lost his Zoom feed, when in fact he had not. But who among us has NOT uttered or done something weird on a Zoom meeting because we aren’t good with technology all the time? It happens.

Naturally, Twitter was all over this. Most people saw the gaffe and immediately related to it. “MSNBC finally captures the National mood,” one Twitter user summarized perfectly.

MSNBC finally captures the National mood https://t.co/9DrbpIzjKj — Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) November 10, 2020

Ken Dilanian yelling "Oh shit fuck" on MSNBC is all of us right now. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 10, 2020

Oh shit, oh fuck. Ken Dilanian speaks the truth! 😂 pic.twitter.com/oOPw2U5UL5 — Julie Anne Campbell (@MiddleJulie) November 10, 2020

Others wondered why we don’t we cuss more during the news, we certainly earned it?

I'm all for more swearing. Say it all. Fuck, shit, all of it. Say it on cable news. Who gives a fuck? — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 10, 2020

Also, it’s just funny.

Nothing, and I mean nothing, has made me laugh harder in 2020 than this clip. pic.twitter.com/UzWjXOdgjP — Ashok Moore (@AshokMoore) November 10, 2020

Shortly after the goof, Dilanian came back on-air and apologized, saying, “I want to sincerely apologize to viewers who may have heard me use profanity at the top of the last hit.” He also went on Twitter and explained the situation by essentially saying he was overwhelmed, which, same.

“I was experiencing some technical difficulties and mistakenly hung up on the control room, though my mic still was on. Perils of playing producer, cameraman and tech support all at the same time from home. #2020,” he Tweeted.

So sorry for the profanity I used on air last hour. I was experiencing some technical difficulties and mistakenly hung up on the control room, though my mic still was on. Perils of playing producer, cameraman and tech support all at the same time from home. #2020 🙃 — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) November 10, 2020

If you’re in the middle of a pandemic and the president-dictator refuses to acknowledge the results of a fair election and you’re expected to completely reinvent how you do your job while wearing one too many hats, I’d have to say that a little profanity during a news broadcast is not only okay, it’s pretty much expected.