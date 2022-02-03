Rihanna Shares First Pregnancy Photo In Honor Of Black History Month

Gotham/GC Images

Rihanna posted the new candid belly shot in a roundup of pregnancy photos days after she and A$AP Rocky confirmed the baby news

Earlier this week, power couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit fans with potentially the most exciting news of the year: that they’re expecting their first baby. But the talented singer and businesswoman didn’t just leave it at that. Instead of hiding out or making eager fans wait for another update, she did them a solid by sharing a roundup of pregnancy pictures in honor of Black History Month.

On February 2, the stunning superstar shared a mix of snapshots on Instagram which marked the first time she’s personally acknowledged the news on social media. To start the roundup of perfect snaps, the 33-year-old singer shared a more intimate body photo with the focus on her stomach. The next are more glamorous shots from her initial professional photo shoot with A$AP Rocky as they walked through Harlem with her in an epic outfit that prominently displayed her growing belly.

But it was her simple but meaningful caption that made just as much of a statement as her notable belly pics. She wrote, “How the gang pulled up to Black History Month.” Considering that this monumental post coincided with the start of Black History Month, the singer is not-so-subtly hinting that the couple waited to formally share their exciting news to honor this important time of year.

The epic post comes just three days after the couple’s surprise pregnancy reveal that featured the singer in an unbuttoned $8,000 shin-length hot pink Chanel puffer coat from the 90s with her bare belly out (like the queen that she is, she opted for no shirt despite the freezing temperatures and impending snowstorm that was about to hit New York City). To complete the statement ensemble, she added a string of vibrant jewels that covered her exposed midriff and accentuate the real jewel of these pics: her pregnancy.

But the singer wasn’t the first to bless fans with the news or these iconic photos. It was the couple’s photographer Miles Diggs who dropped the official baby bomb on Instagram by formally confirming the singer’s pregnancy with a close up belly shot from the day and a simple caption, “SHE IS!”

However, as notable as the breaking news was, it didn’t come necessarily as a shock to dedicated fans. A$AP Rocky and Rihanna had spent the last few months dodging pregnancy rumors. But it seems they were finally ready to officially let the world in on their secret by pretty much blasting Instagram to the lyrics to We Found Love, in photo form.

If these closely timed, monumental pictures are a clue, it seems like these first time parents-to-be are going to be more open with updates through the last stages of pregnancy and we can’t wait to consume every glimpse they share.