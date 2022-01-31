Rihanna Is Pregnant With Her And A$AP Rocky’s First Child

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky arrive at The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Power couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky confirmed the news on a romantic walk through Harlem

This is going to be the most beautiful, talented baby ever. Superstar singer and businesswoman Rihanna is expecting her first baby — with her partner, rapper and producer A$AP Rocky.

We love everything she does, but this is maybe the most exciting thing ever.

The couple announced the pregnancy with a stroll through Harlem this weekend, just hours before a snowstorm blanketed the city — and it was obvious that Rihanna wanted the word out by her amazing outfit.

The singer wore an $8,000 shin-length hot pink Chanel puffer coat from the 90s, but only one of the top-most buttons buttoned despite the frigid temperatures in New York City. She had no hint of a shirt on underneath, and her lovely belly curved out from the coat, covered in strings of jewels. It started to snow as they walked around the city.

It was totally a moment.

A$AP Rocky walked at her side, in a less notable outfit, holding his partner’s hand and stopping to kiss her forehead and hand. It was as if they were screaming the lyrics to We Found Love.

The couple was first linked in November 2020 (can you say pandemic love in a hopeless place?) after RiRi broke things off with her boyfriend Hassan Jameel and months of rumors. But the two have been close friends and colleagues for about a decade before they started dating — they’ve toured together and appeared in advertising over the years.

Once they started dating, though, things moved fast, with Rihanna whisking A$AP Rocky off to Barbados and introducing him to family just a month after they started seeing each other.

In a recent GQ article, A$AP calls her “The love of my life,” and, “My lady.” We could die!

The music and fashion icon went on to say that it’s, “So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

He talked about how the pair went on a road trip together over the summer, from LA to New York, just listening to music and stopping in cities and national parks — and we cannot stop thinking about how amazing that trip probably was for the two of them.

For Rihanna’s part, she told British Vogue in 2020 that she was ready for something new.

“I know I will want to live differently,” she added, saying she wanted multiple kids in the next ten years.

A$AP Rocky was asked in the same GQ interview about whether he wanted to be a dad.

“If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” he says. “I think I’m already a dad! All these motherf*ckers are already my sons—whatchu talkin’ ’bout! Nah, but I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Yes, we’re guessing this is going to be the most fly child.

This is the first baby for both.