Kevin Winter/Getty

The Rock’s daughters surprised their grandma with a new car for Christmas, and the video of the reveal is absolutely heartwarming

If there’s one thing we love the most about the holidays, it’s being able to surprise our loved ones with the gifts that really show them how much they mean to us. That’s clearly something that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s family takes seriously — at least, according to the absolutely heartwarming video he posted to Instagram showing a moment out of his family’s celebrations.

In the video, The Rock’s wife, Lauren Hashian, and their daughters, 6-year-old Jasmine and 3-year-old Tiana, reveal the Christmas surprise they’ve picked out for Grandma Ata Johnson: a brand-new Cadillac. The Rock holds his eyes over his mom’s eyes while the girls count down from three, and then they all scream “Merry Christmas!” as Grammy opens her eyes to see the white car with a big, red bow on top.

But it’s Grammy’s speechless reaction that really makes the video so special. After covering her mouth in shock, she gives The Rock a big hug, as the girls run around in their excitement.

“This one felt good,” The Rock wrote in the caption. “Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today. She was shocked. She got a few good ugly cries in. Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car. She was overcome with pure joy joy.”

He continued, “I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life. I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she.”

The Rock ended the post with a Christmas wish for his mom: “Merry Christmas ma, enjoy your new ride!!! We love you. You deserve a lot more.”

Well, if that doesn’t just bring some Hallmark-channel Christmas tears to your eyes. Along with the video, The Rock posted a few photos of his mom and the kids sitting in the new ride, and everyone’s smiles were brighter than any Christmas tree. If there’s any sweeter gift than that, we don’t know what it is.