Rudy Giuliani’s Hair Dye Was Leaking All Over His Face At His Latest Batsh*t Press Conference

Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post/Getty

Rudy Giuliani has learned a cardinal rule of hair color touch-ups: Let it dry

Buckle in, folks, because there is a whole lot to unpack here today. On Thursday, Rudy Giuliani, lawyer for the Trump campaign, gave yet another press conference where he insisted that the election had been rigged, cheated, stolen, whatever, and pleaded with those in attendance to take his claims seriously, even though he has yet to produce even one piece of real evidence backing them up. But under the bright, hot lights of his presser, Giuliani started experiencing a little bit of a wardrobe malfunction: The sweat that was running down his face pretty much the entire time he was speaking started changing color, becoming darker and darker.

Soon, it became apparent what was going on.

on the official donald trump youtube stream they accidentally left their audio on and you can hear the team there say "you see fucking rudy's hair dye dripping down his face?" pic.twitter.com/LV6P5vw5jt — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 19, 2020

Oh, yeah, that’s someone related to the Trump campaign speaking in that video. They apparently forgot to turn off their audio for the Trump YouTube channel stream of the press conference, and got caught saying, “You see fucking Rudy’s hair dye dripping down his face?”

Yeah, we all see it. We definitely see it. And we hear you making fun of it before the internet even had a chance to, random Trump campaign worker. Honestly, how is this even real life right now?

Rudy Giuliani on this date November 19, 2020. Photo by Tom Williams. pic.twitter.com/QLndcTdgxS — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) November 19, 2020

Anyway, the internet jumped on this real quick, because it’s just the latest laughably sad moment in a very long string of them for Giuliani and anyone else associated with Trump’s failing and desperate bid to hold on to the presidency. Like, could there be a more appropriate moment than this man literally melting in real-time on the world stage?

I guess Rudy Giuliani was wiki-leaking all over that presser. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 20, 2020

I personally think what @SachaBaronCohen has done with the #RudyGiuliani charachter has gone too far. pic.twitter.com/mF0OCHuvQJ — veryverydry (@ken_schwab) November 20, 2020

Honestly, it’s all just so weird and funny, you can’t really react any other way. Sure, it’s also existentially horrifying, what the Trump campaign and Giuliani are still trying to do, but at least they’re this bad at it. From their nutty press conference at a landscaping store sandwiched between a sex shop and a crematory, to this.

Things got even better when the New York Times interviewed a barber to try to get some professional insight into what exactly is going on here.

“Hair dye doesn’t drip like that, unless it’s just been applied,” David Kholdorov of the Men’s Lounge Barbershop and Spa told the paper.

In actuality, he said, it’s likely that Giuliani tried a do-it-yourself touchup of his dye job before going on camera, blending his sideburns into the rest of his head with something like, I don’t know, mascara?

“Sideburns are more gray than the rest of the head,” he said. “You can apply mascara to touch the gray side up a bit so it looks more natural.”

We knew we recognized that drip from somewhere.