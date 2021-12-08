Ryan Reynolds Is Taking A Break From Acting To Focus On His Kids

Amy Sussman/Getty

Ryan Reynolds plans to put his acting career on pause so he can focus on his family — and so his kids can have “a pretty normal schedule”

As much as we love seeing Ryan Reynolds onscreen, the Deadpool actor has recently announced that he’s stepping back and putting his career on pause. But before you despair, read on for his reasons for taking a sabbatical from acting — they may just make you love him even more (if that’s possible).

In a new interview with LinkedIn News Senior Editor at Large Jessi Hempel, Reynolds opened up about the decision — and, more specifically, the three adorable reasons for wanting to put his acting career on hold for the time being.

“Well, I’ve done a lot of [acting],” he said, adding that he’s “extremely passionate” about the creative agency he founded, Maximum Effort, as well as the software platform MNTN, where he serves as Chief Creative Officer.

“The biggest thing for me, and I know you have kids as well, is that I don’t want to miss this time with my kids,” Reynolds added. “When I’m shooting a film, I’m oftentimes in Europe, I’m away, there are incredibly long hours, it’s a ton of constant, kind of requirement to be there the whole time — not just because I’m performing but I’m also generally producing and writing on my movies as well.”

Reynolds continued, “They tend to chew and blow bubbles with every aspect of my life when I’m shooting a film. So allowing myself to step away right away, it’s sort of the perfect time. Not just for my family but for MNTN and for Maximum Effort, to just kind of focus on those for a little while.”

Reynolds shares three kids — 6-year-old James, 5-year-old Inez, and 2-year-old Betty — with wife Blake Lively. Later in the interview, he opened up even more about his desire to “live life like a normal human.”

“I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule,” he continued. “For many years when my wife Blake would shoot a film, I would not shoot a film and I would be with the kids and vice versa. So we would sort of trade off. We never really worked at the same time. But always we were away. So the kids were away too.”

As the kids have gotten older, Reynolds explained, that lifestyle became harder and harder to maintain.

“Now that they’re in school, they have a somewhat normal schedule,” he said. “I think it’s totally important for their development and I really enjoy being a present dad. I love taking them to school in the morning, I love picking them up. I love that I have the hours in between to focus on the things that I’m really passionate about like MNTN and Maximum Effort. It is a juggling act.”

That’s a juggling act that any parent can relate to. Hopefully Reynolds enjoys the time off — and we’re sure his family will love it, too.