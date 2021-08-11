Ryan Reynolds Says Even His Own Daughters Troll Him

Gotham/GC Images/Getty

They got it from their mama

Ryan Reynolds just can’t get away from trolls. The actor is busy promoting his new movie Free Guy, which pokes fun at the online trolling phenomenon, and he told People that he doesn’t need to get on social media find his own trolls — he already lives with four.

“My wife trolls the crap out of me. Why would I go online? I’ve got it right here at home,” he joked with the magazine. Reynolds and wife Blake Lively have been making the internet laugh for years with their mutual trolling. They’ve posted unflattering pictures of each other, they’ve cropped each other out of photos, they’ve even pulled fellow stars like Ryan Gosling into their troll war.

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. pic.twitter.com/7vulMXqOdp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 26, 2017

So it comes as absolutely no surprise that the famous mom and dad are passing along their sense of humor to the next generation through their three daughters — 6-year-old James, 4-year-old Inez, and 22-month-old Betty.

“Even my daughters now troll me, so like I’m safe from nothing,” Reynolds explained to People. And we have a feeling he definitely trolls them right back, because that seems to be par for the course in the Reynolds/Lively household.

Just last week, the girls sent Reynolds on a mission during an appearance on Good Morning America. “They’re like, ‘Can you say hi to me?’ And I was like, ‘Sure, I’ll say hi to you guys.’ But they wanted me to pull my ear to say hello, and then ‘Nezzy,’ my younger daughter, wanted me to like, rub my sleeve,” Reynolds told the show’s hosts. And in true awesome girl dad form, he did indeed flash the secret signals.

But of course, the family isn’t all fun and games and teasing. Reynolds got seriously sentimental in an interview with Access host Mario Lopez last year, explaining how awesome it is to live in a house full of amazing women — even if he’s forced to be the butt of all their jokes. “If anything got crazy or scary in my life, they’re the first people that I would lean on. They have wisdom and strength, and they’re calm under fire,” he said. Awwwwww.

Reynolds also explained that despite his and Lively’s busy schedules, their daughters come first. “I think that that’s been the best part of it. We really don’t spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls.” All that family time surely adds up to more time for trolling — and we so look forward to this funny family letting the rest of us in on the jokes.