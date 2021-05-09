Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively On Mother’s Day, You Know, As They Do

Ryan Reynolds Instagram

The Deadpool star’s Instagram post for his wife on Mother’s Day starts out sweet, but takes an unexpected turn that no one saw coming

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively continue to be #relationshipgoals. In celebration of Mother’s Day, Reynolds shared a sweet selfie of the two stars together to commemorate the special day. However, his caption followed in true-Reynolds fashion by roasting his sweet wife on Mother’s Day, because effing with each other on social media is kind of these two’s ~thing~, and honestly, we love to see it.

“It can’t be said enough…you’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares. I’m grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives,” Reynolds wrote in a gushing opener.

“I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism. Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this. Or how you’d hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. Either way, I’m lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother’s Day, my love,” he continued.

LOL what?

Reynolds often writes whip-smart, sarcastic captions in his social media posts.

In late April, Ryan joked about his daughter’s obsession with the maddening earworm song “Baby Shark.” “My one year old daughter is obsessed with ‘Baby Shark.’ All day. Every day. There’s only one way to fix this,” Reynolds shared alongside promo pics for wife Lively’s terrifying shark film, The Shallows, suggesting he’s going to emotionally scar his daughter into never listening to “Baby Shark” again by watching mommy get attacked by deadly sharks.

When it comes to his relationship with Lively, the pair often rib each other on social media. Recently Lively once captioned a sweet selfie with hubby Reynolds at a baseball field with, “I love meeting fans.”

In February, Lively posted an adorable video of Reynolds helping her color her hair with a cheeky, “That time I f*d my hairdresser.”

For Reynolds’ birthday last year, Lively posted a picture of her husband in front of his birthday pie and jokingly wrote, “Happy Birthday. I honestly can’t believe we’re still married.”

As part of a promo for her husband’s Marvel film, Lively captioned a pic of the couple sitting on a Deadpool chair with a PG-13 variation on the infamous Two Girls, One Cup video (don’t look it up — trust us).

Fans on social media love the relationship between the couple. The roasting and playful jabs are the types of jokes you can throw at each other if you love and trust in your relationship.

Fuck Romeo and Juliet I want what these bitches have..😂 pic.twitter.com/ovv1Oeeo8h — 🌙𝑺𝒚𝒅 (@Sydney_Surber) May 4, 2021

One fan said what all of us feel about their relationship. “The day Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively get a divorce will be the day I die.”

The day Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively get a divorce will be the day I die — Erin Shaffer (@erinshafferr8) May 8, 2021

Honestly? Same.