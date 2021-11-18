60+ Sagittarius Quotes That'll Give You More Insight Into The Archers In Your Life

Who doesn’t love a Sagittarius? Feisty, funny, and fearless, this fire sign is, well, fire. If you are one, nobody has to tell you that. If you’re raising a little Sag, well, you’ll soon find out that those born between November 22 and December 21 see the world as their playground. While you could sit and read book after book about the characteristics of this sign, who has time for that? You can find answers to many of your questions about the “Archers” of the zodiac by skimming through Sagittarius quotes.

But to give you even more context, let’s take a closer look at this sign. Naturally curious and adventurous, Sags are keen to make their mark in this lifetime. This independent-minded zodiac sign is turned off by routines and staying still. Not surprisingly, then, Sags have a major case of wanderlust and feel most like themselves when immersed in new cultures, creativity, and learning more about everything and anything. Ruled by Jupiter, the planet of good luck and expansion, these free spirits are interested in doing things differently and carving out their own path while having fun along the way. Is it any surprise that they hate when people tell them what to do? And if you try to, look out — you might be on the other end of their sharp tongue. (Fair warning, Mamas.)

While their high vibin’ nature typically avoids conflict, Sags don’t fool around once provoked. Impulsive by nature, they occasionally have a difficult time with self-censorship. Deep thinkers, Sags also love a good debate, so be prepared for some verbal gymnastics if you dare challenge them. For the most part, however, the Archer of the zodiac is committed to making the most out of life. Passionate and philosophical, they love engaging with others, and their optimistic nature is infectious. It’s no wonder we love Taylor Swift, Brad Pitt, Britney Spears, Kaley Cuoco, and the works of Louisa May Alcott and Jane Austen — just a few examples of some super Sagittarians!

Whether you fall under this intrepid sign yourself or are raising a super Sag, we’ve got some great Sagittarius quotes. These words of wisdom about Sagittarians and by Sagittarians will give you more insight into the Archers in your life.

Quotes About Sagittarius

“Cultivating the imagination and keeping the magic alive becomes, for the Sagittarian child, as essential to life as breath, water, and food.” — Nathaniel Craddock “Sagittarius is more interested in contentment and joy than in material gain.” — Margarete Beim “Sagittarians are not normally sentimental; however, they can get really attached to a favorite sweater that has seen better days.” — Therrie Rosenvald “Sagittarius is motivated by the energy and excitement of his surroundings. While others might get by with a quick crossing out of a completed task, Sagittarius needs something with a bit more panache to celebrate the small victories — or get in the zone for a new project.” — Constance Stellas “A Sagittarius will take you to the best pizza in town and the wildest adventure in the world.” — Unknown “Sagittarians can be gregarious and open-minded. This placement makes them enthusiastic, supportive, and generous friends.” — Jessica Lanyadoo “Sagittarians are aliens disguised as humans.” — Ramana Pemmaraju “People with strong Sagittarius influence are upbeat and optimistic, spreading good cheer and inspiring others wherever they go.” — Kris Brandt Riske “Because of their natural optimism and idealism, Sagittarians are likely to take such results very hard, seeing their dreams going up in smoke.” — Gary Goldschneider “That’s the thing about Sagittarius: We seem larger than life and unapproachable on the outside. Few people will ask if we’re okay because we’re great entertainers.” — Alex Dimitrov, Dorothea Lasky “Sagittarius is a great idealist and usually aims for high standards and the good life.” — Alb Imeri “Sagittarius is untamed like the wind, sailor of the seven seas. He is adventurous, son of thee world, lover of his own love.” — Unknown “The archer will walk up to you, give you a hearty slap on the back and a wide, friendly grin. Then he’ll greet you with a remark like, ‘How the heck do you manage to look so young when you’re as old as you are?'” — Linda Goodman “Sagittarius is the sign of lust for life. You pulse with verve and sensuality, and like all Fire signs are, at your most vibrant when you’re in love.” — Joanna Martine Woolfolk “Even when they settle down, Sagittarius men and women like to keep a small corner of their life just for themselves.” — Margarete Beim “Sagittarius represents the quest for spiritual enlightenment and the celebration of different religious traditions. Refocus your quest by experiencing a devotional ceremony at your chosen place of worship. Meditate in a Buddhist temple, pray in a mosque, sing a hymn in a church pew, or chant in front of a Hindu shrine.” — Constance Stellas “I was in love with a Sagittarius / He blew my mind.” — Beyoncé, “Signs” “People suit their star sign. If someone is annoying me over and over, and I know they’re a Sagittarius, say, I’m more likely to forgive them. It comes down to my need for structure as a way of finding my bearings with people.” — Jessie Cave “A Sagittarius likes to give without receiving anything in return because it is something they really enjoy and feel like doing.” — Unknown “Sagittarius has the extraordinary ability to transform even the most mundane pursuit (say, a quick trip to the corner store) into a full-blown adventure.” — Aliza Kelly for Cosmopolitan.com “Two Archers, shooting pointed arrows of truth into each other, can ignite some blazing fires.” — Linda Goodman “One of the things that makes [Sagittarius] so irresistible is your openness with your heart and your affections.” — Mecca Woods “Sagittarius people need constant mental stimulation, which can lead them to overwork and overplay. More than most people, Sagittarians have to have recreation and exercise, but moderation is the keyword.” — Joanna Martine Woolfolk “A Sagittarius can look emotionally distant. But in reality, he or she has a big heart.” — Yolanda “Sagittarians have smiles that can brighten any room and will always try to make you feel like you belong.” — Unknown

Quotes By Sagittarians (That Embody Sag Traits!)

“Anytime someone tells me that I can’t do something, I want to do it more.” — Taylor Swift “It’s a fine line of doing what’s good for your life and what your parents want you to do, but also following your dreams.” — Kaley Cuoco “I’m constantly evolving and challenging myself to be unafraid to make mistakes.” — Janelle Monae “I’m just a Sagittarius, and we’re kind of spontaneous / So let’s head out to Vegas and find an Elvis to marry us.” — Andy Grammer, “Blame It on the Stars” “They know life is too short to be sweating the petty stuff.” — Freeda Gillbert “We all have our own life to pursue, our own kind of dream to be weaving, and we all have the power to make wishes come true, as long as we keep believing.” — Louisa May Alcott “I dress the way I want. I don’t pretend to be someone I’m not.” — Britney Spears “By nature, I keep moving, man. My theory is, be the shark. You’ve just got to keep moving. You can’t stop.” — Brad Pitt “I regret things all the time. I’ve never regretted not saying something. I’ve only regretted saying something.” — Chrissy Teigen “Look into your own heart because who looks outside, dreams, but who looks inside, awakes.” — Jane Austen “Life is all about having a good time.” — Miley Cyrus “I’m a Sagittarius. We need things done now.” — Christina Applegate “A wise man told me don’t argue with fools. Cause people from a distance can’t tell who is who.” — Jay-Z “I’m pretty sure there’s a lot more to life than being really, really, ridiculously good looking. And I plan on finding out what that is.” — Ben Stiller “One step at a time is all it takes to get you there.” — Emily Dickinson “My imagination is a twisted place.” — Taylor Swift “I’m not in this world to live up to your expectations.” — Bruce Lee “Maybe your weird is my normal.” — Nicki Minaj “When the whole world is running towards a cliff, he who is running in the opposite direction appears to have lost his mind.” — C.S. Lewis “It’s important for people to figure out their own lives before involving someone else — to gauge where you are and work on your own issues.” — Scarlett Johansson “It’s easy to do nothing, but your heart breaks a little more every time you do.” — Mark Ruffalo “I always make my dreams into goals.” — DJ Khaled “Embrace what makes you unique, even if it makes others uncomfortable.” — Janelle Monae “If you do not have courage, you may not have the opportunity to use any of your other virtues.” — Samuel L. Jackson “I’m a Sagittarius, and one of our major qualities is that we’re blindly optimistic.” — Taylor Swift “They can be the sweetest person until you annoy them.” — Freeda Gillbert “I must have a prodigious quantity of mind; it takes me as much as a week sometimes to make it up.” — Mark Twain “Be confident and just do it. It’s all about not questioning what everyone else is thinking since they’re probably looking to others to know what is or isn’t cool.” — Zoë Kravitz “You should know / Freedom lives right within you.” — Xan Griffin, “Sagittarius” “I try to keep my head on straight and take nothing for granted.” — Anna Faris “People make mistakes – they say things they shouldn’t have or didn’t necessarily mean. But I strongly believe in consequences. If there are none, someone might feel like they’ve gotten away with something, or that what they said couldn’t have been that bad.” — Katherine Heigl “You know that family is going to be there for you no matter what. My dad gave me a freakin’ kidney!” — Sarah Hyland “For breakfast, I juice a big green juice, and I try to get in as much raw food and protein as I can, obviously plant proteins and legumes, but sometimes it’s late at night, and there’s a frozen pizza in there, and sometimes it’s all you’ve got! You don’t have the energy to chop up a bunch of vegetables.” — Christina Applegate “Sometimes you’ve got to let everything go – purge yourself. If you are unhappy with anything… whatever is bringing you down, get rid of it. Because you’ll find that when you’re free, your true creativity, your true self comes out.” — Tina Turner “Beauty is the enemy. We try to conquer not feeling beautiful all our lives. It’s a battle that can’t be won. There’s no definition of beauty. The only way to achieve beauty is to feel it from inside without breaking down into individual physical attributes.” — Miley Cyrus “Music is what I breathe, what I love to do. It keeps me alive.” — Miley Cyrus “If you want grown-ups to recycle, just tell their kids the importance of recycling, and they’ll be all over it.” — Bill Nye