Hoping To Raise A Saint? These 150 Saint Names For Boys Will Set The Tone

Tetra Images/Jamie Grill/Getty Images.

There are many reasons why one might be in search of a saint name. Perhaps you’re a devout Catholic, and it’s important to you to give your new babe a name rooted in your beliefs. Likewise, if you’re a writer and want to illustrate a deeply religious character, choosing a popular saint name is often the first step in defining that point. Or, perhaps your kiddo just needs some fresh saint names for confirmation. After all, doesn’t everyone choose Frances or Andrew? If you head over to Catholic.org, you will find the names of literally hundreds and hundreds of saints. Whatever your reason for looking for saint names for boys, even if it’s just because you love solid old-fashioned sounding names, there’s a plethora to choose from that come from all over the world and boast some truly inspiring stories.

Take, for instance, Saint Kieran. The name Kieran is Irish, and while it may not place in the top ten or top 1000 most popular baby names, most people will have heard it before and not have trouble pronouncing it. And, of course, Saint Kieran (the younger) comes with a very cool story. Kieran (sometimes spelled Ciarán) is considered one of the Twelve Apostles of Ireland. Most notably, he’s said to have started one of Ireland’s most famous monasteries, Clonmacnoise. Legend also says he was asked to leave his original monastery, Isel, because the other monks disapproved of his “excessive charity.” So, if you’re hoping to inspire a giving nature in your child or character, Kieran might just be the perfect saint name.

Kieran is only just the beginning when it comes to saint names for boys. With more than 10,000 saints recognized by the Roman Catholic Church, your list of names is virtually endless. These saint names are some of our favorites, along with their meanings.

Best Saint Names for Boys