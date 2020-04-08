Just 29 Iconic Samantha Jones Quotes To Give You ‘SATC’ Nostalgia

James Devaney/Getty

Hindsight has not been kind to all the Sex And The City ladies (cough, Carrie, cough) and the last woman standing just happens to have a doctorate in giving absolutely zero fucks. Samantha Jones, the PR powerhouse played so brilliantly by Kim Cattrall was the feminist pop culture icon the late 90s so badly needed. The rat race to settle down, get married, and have kids? No, thank you. Waiting for a man to pick you as his sexual partner? Boy bye. Letting other’s opinions keep you from success? Well, that’s just not a Samantha move.

Samantha was always true to herself, impressively candid about her relationships and sexual desires, and looked damn chic in every single scene during the series’ six year run on HBO. So in honor of this icon, we’ve gone ahead and collected the absolute best Samantha quotes from Sex And The City to take you back to a different era in New York City.

1. Listen to me. The right guy is an illusion. Start living your lives.

2. If I worried what every bitch in New York was saying about me, I’d never leave the house.

3. I will not be judged by you or society.

4. Fuck me badly once, shame on you. Fuck me badly twice, shame on me.

5. I am fifty-fucking-two and I will rock this dress.

6. As you know, I have always loved my body just the way it is.

7. A guy gets angry in a meeting, he’s a pistol. A woman, she’s emotional.

8. I love you, but I love me more.

9. Men, babies, doesn’t matter. We’re soulmates.