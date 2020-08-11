The First ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot Trailer Is Here

Peacock

You know you’re just ‘SO EXCITED’ to see how 2020 Jessie Spano handles caffeine pills, admit it

Yes, yes, it sometimes feels like everything old is new again because everything is a reboot or remake. But the second teaser trailer for the Saved by the Bell reboot has dropped, and now you’re gonna need to stop everything and watch it because honestly, it looks really good. And NOT just because Jessie Spano and her old nemesis, caffeine pills, make a reappearance in it. (But that’s a huge part of it, obviously.)

The latest trailer for the reboot, premiering on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock later this year, shows the new generation of Bayside Tigers with some familiar old faces (don’t blink or you’ll miss Max, yes, the Max of THE MAX). Jessie Spano is Bayside’s guidance counselor and A.C. Slater is the gym teacher. At the end of the trailer, Jessie snatches caffeine pills out of Zack Morris’ son’s hands.

I'M SCREAMING Saved By The Bell brought back the caffeine pills pic.twitter.com/PJTI66NXuB — Walt (@UberKryptonian) August 10, 2020

“At first, they’re so exciting. And then it gets even more exciting,” Jessie warns. “But after that, it gets so scary. And in the end, you ruin your girl group’s shot at a recording contract.”

Here’s the official trailer:

Apparently, the reboot pick up right in the middle of everyone’s current lives — Zack Morris is the governor of California (because of course he is) and he finds himself in trouble (because of course he does) for closing too many low-income high schools and then propose that the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — including Bayside High.

The influx of new students will give the overprivileged Bayside kids a much-needed dose of reality. Cue the Kardashian quip in this trailer though — Rob IS still part of the family, damn it.

Cast members have shared sneak peeks and cute photos from shooting the series pre-pandemic (sigh, those were the days).

Though the reboot looks awesome and, let’s admit it, more substantial than the original (or at least what appears to be a little less cheese), nothing quite compares to the OG for us millennials.

In addition to Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar reprising their roles, Tiffani Thiessen is coming back as Kelly Kapowski as well. Transgender actor Josie Totah will star in the lead role of Lexi, a popular and very smart-alecky cheerleader.

No official start date has been announced, but it is officially coming out before the end of 2020 — sometimes we can have nice things!